 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Scottish Sun)   Gangs of British hooligans now going all 'Fast and Furious' by launching 'rollover' raids onto moving lorries going 50mph to steal PS5s, phones and cigs before Xmas. Soon Darwin will also have his holiday   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
28
    More: Dumbass, Commercial item transport and distribution, Crime, Truck, Theft, Automobile, Gang, Haulage, CRIMINAL gangs  
•       •       •

556 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 4:43 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.
 
HallsOfMandos [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
British hooligans?

No one knows what it's like...to be a dustbin...in Shaftesbury...with hooligans...
 
algman
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Inside job.  They know what is on the truck and don't want to be recognized.
 
khatores
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This only works out if the driver doesn't retaliate. They could easily hit the brakes just enough to rearrange the rear end looting department.

I think "Rear End Looters" is going to be the name of my new kinky comedy rap group.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.


Integrated RFID security tags in high value merchandize would also make that much easier these days -- it's trivial for a crook with an RFID reader boosted to 11 to see that a truck in close proximity is carrying a pallet of ipads vs toiletpaper before wasting their time trying to break in.

/Supposedly that has been a problem with truck break-ins at truck rest stops, much easier to locate the valuables now
 
mateomaui
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.


Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.
 
Excelsior [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.

Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.


Mad Max was a prophecy?
 
jefferator
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
And the driver of the Lory saw/suspected NOTHING......wasn't concerned at all someone was crawling up his a$$ like that....Uh.....totally planned job.

Otherwise I didnt see them actually get the door open let alone take anything....sooooooooooo  And even if they did.....how much loot could you transfer at that rate of speed in to that wee little hyped up SUV?
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pfffffttt. Amateurs.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mateomaui
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Excelsior: mateomaui: Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.

Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.

Mad Max was a prophecy?


The trucks need to evolve to survive on this planet like everything else.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.

Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.


(loud speaker) "Mate of Maui, please report to HR. The corporate lawyers would like a word."
 
trialpha
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.


And if that happens, they'll just run self-driving trucks in a convoy with a guard vehicle. One guard will be cheaper than multiple drivers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It shouldn't be too hard to wire up sensors to alert truck driver if someone opens the trailer while on the road. Heck you can already buy consumer grade trucks with a tech package that makes any trailer you are hauling appear to be invisible in the rearview "mirror", so the commercial guys will likely have something similar mandated by insurance companies if this trend of thievery continues.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.


They could do that with a truck that has a driver too.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
khatores
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

algman: Inside job.  They know what is on the truck and don't want to be recognized.


Generally with inside jobs, they "stop" the truck at a prearranged location, rough the driver up a bit, damage the truck, and the driver gets a cut.

Doing a drive-up job like that is pretty dangerous even if the driver is in on it. Letting someone steal a truck or stopping and getting robbed is far easier for everyone.
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: It shouldn't be too hard to wire up sensors to alert truck driver if someone opens the trailer while on the road. Heck you can already buy consumer grade trucks with a tech package that makes any trailer you are hauling appear to be invisible in the rearview "mirror", so the commercial guys will likely have something similar mandated by insurance companies if this trend of thievery continues.


Or just have a backup camera wired into a hard drive to record things going on behind them. Make/model of the car and a description of the criminals.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: mateomaui: Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.

Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.

(loud speaker) "Mate of Maui, please report to HR. The corporate lawyers would like a word."


Don't get me started

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
spiritplumber [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WITNESS ME!
 
Oreminer [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

spiritplumber: WITNESS ME!


You shall live in Valhalla, shiny and chrome.
 
SlamPuff [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Wanted for questioning?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fast show - Ron Manager about hooliganism
Youtube cWzkxe98auc
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Uz​Rvp​ryX78
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Oreminer: fragMasterFlash: It shouldn't be too hard to wire up sensors to alert truck driver if someone opens the trailer while on the road. Heck you can already buy consumer grade trucks with a tech package that makes any trailer you are hauling appear to be invisible in the rearview "mirror", so the commercial guys will likely have something similar mandated by insurance companies if this trend of thievery continues.

Or just have a backup camera wired into a hard drive to record things going on behind them. Make/model of the car and a description of the criminals.


Just put a gun inside the truck, problem solved
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.


Unless you take the former driver and give them a cushy set-up in the back with a TV and a gun.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

mateomaui: Private_Citizen: Attacks on trucks is why I think self driving trucks will not be successful. The software will have to include anti collision protocols, so it will be easy to have a 2 to 3 car team box it in and bring it to a stop. With bolt cutters and practice they could be in and out in 2-3 minutes, which is WAY faster than the police are going to respond. They are going to lose Tons of merchandise that way.

Nothing a few mounted turrets couldn't handle.


As an active Car Wars player, I approve of this sentiment.
 
Riothamus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jefferator: rate of speed


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I love news sites like this. There is video of the incident and yet they feel the need to create a graphic of the incident. I swear, some graphic artist was a genius, convincing companies like this to hire them to create redundant imagery. Must be a sweet little set up.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The5thElement: Pfffffttt. Amateurs.[Fark user image 200x200]


came to post

encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.