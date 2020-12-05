 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 5 is "Incandescent" as in "Beer incandescent taste the same as draft"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
    Incandescent light bulb, incandescent lamp, English language, high temperature, end of the 18th century, single incandescent bulb, scientific experiments, light  
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nice one subby.
 
Bob Down [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Incandescent means candescent? What a country!
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok, what's up with all the punny Dad joke headlines?
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Took me a minute.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
HOTY
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Is it Groundhog day? It must be if Punsatonney Phil is submitting greenlit gold like this.
 
IrieTom
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Why would it taste different?  A keg is just a big can.

If you think the can makes it taste metallic, then pour it into a glass.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: HOTY


Too late for nomination for 2020, but it is a 2021 candidate.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

IrieTom: Why would it taste different?  A keg is just a big can.

If you think the can makes it taste metallic, then pour it into a glass.


I do that all the time. I like drinking beer from a glass rather than a can or bottle. It doesn't change the taste at all, I just like drinking my beer out of a glass.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

IrieTom: Why would it taste different?  A keg is just a big can.

If you think the can makes it taste metallic, then pour it into a glass.


Considering modern cans are lined, air tight, and block UV, they should be far superior for maintaining flavor unless you are specifically ageing high alcohol stouts.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Oooh good one
 
