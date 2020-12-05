 Skip to content
 
(NBC News)   Wyoming's Health Department Readiness and Countermeasures Manager has a stern new warning for citizens. And, sadly, there's a very good reason for the "Facepalm" tag   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
But I can still fly over Wyoming, right? I don't have to land there, do I?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Ok I went down the rabbit hole on Igor Shepherd.

Google says he owns Global Strategic Resources

also he's a former russian doctor named Igor Shafhid

Married an american bible thumper and found god also says in there his first wife was the daughter of a 2 star general

just sayin
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Ok I went down the rabbit hole on Igor Shepherd.

Google says he owns Global Strategic Resources

also he's a former russian doctor named Igor Shafhid

Married an american bible thumper and found god also says in there his first wife was the daughter of a 2 star general

just sayin


The 50's red scare come to fruition. Soviet immigrants are implanting themselves in the government all over.
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.

He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.

His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover
WTF Wyoming
 
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
also, not a lot of info on ol' Igor on the internets
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is why Dr. Frankenstein cancelled his internship
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

whyRpeoplesostupid: Dr. Shepherd was born and raised in the Soviet Union, and became a Military Doctor in St. Petersburg, Russia, and studied under the Strategic Rocket Force.

He is an expert today on bio-weapons, Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high yield Explosives,(CBRNE) and Pandemic preparedness.

His view is that these vaccines are very similar technology to the bio-weapon RND used to develop viral weapons. He fully understands that the plan of depopulation and mandatory vaccinations will be at our doorstep very soon, and is shocked that the American people are so passive concerning this enemy takeover
WTF Wyoming


WY is and has been a shiat show for decades. Until recently it had piles of money from the extraction industry that could cover the rampant incompetence of state governance. Now that the well has run dry, this state is on the road to collapse.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Okay.

Why is Wyoming letting Communists kill so many Americans?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well, who really needs Wyomans anyway?
 
Blahbbs [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Well, who really needs Wyomans anyway?


The Rolling Stones?
 
jjorsett
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is nearly as deranged as screaming about Trump colluding with Russia for 4 years.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better red than dead.
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They're going to muzzle this guy ASAP.
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Ah Russia, that paradigm of communist governance.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I think you're supposed to say Marxist now.  It sounds scarier.
 
Friend of the Devil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Somacandra: [Fark user image 425x318]


I'm a little concerned that "rap metal bands" made it into the top 100. What's the veracity of this list?
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So he's calling Trump a commie?
 
Todd300
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
No. Auto play videos are a communist plot, however.
 
mikalmd
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Almost 15,000,000 people in America could call bulls hit on his claim ..
 
kobrakai
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is nearly as deranged as screaming about Trump colluding with Russia for 4 years.


What's the view inside your colon like?
 
MrLint
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Bye Bye WY
 
recombobulator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also vegetables are a Bolshevik conspiracy.  Real men eat steak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

/ and second breakfast
// and elevenses
/// and afternoon tea
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Also vegetables are a Bolshevik conspiracy.  Real men eat steak for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

/ and second breakfast
// and elevenses
/// and afternoon tea


Unless you are grinding the Porterhouse bone into a coffee additive brewing it and drinking steak coffee I don't want to hear about manliness
 
nullandvoid744
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Notabunny: But I can still fly over Wyoming, right? I don't have to land there, do I?


I mean Yellowstone and Grand Teton National Parks are worth seeing up close. Even if the local radio stations are apparently mandated to play "Spirit in the Sky" like 20 times a day.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I think you're supposed to say Marxist now.  It sounds scarier.


X is a scarier consonant than C or N.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Unfortunately we have been having problems for with Wyoming and neighboring Great Plains states. They have been underperforming for years. Overall economic output is down, they have not been profitable for some time, and population is dwinding. While Herping the Derp has been one of the few sectors of their economies that has shown growth, it is not enough to offset the decline. Due to this, corporate management has decided to consolidate these departments to cut back on the duplicated costs of maintaining separate state governments and all associated services. New map is shown below.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Two senators will be allocated to Derpistan, as with all other states, however in light of population decline, the total number of congresspersons allocated may need to be reduced. We hope these cost-saving measures will allow Derpistan to return to profitability, however if after 5 years no significant improvement are seen, more drastic measures, including foreclosure and liquidation of assets may become necessary.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

hissatsu: Unfortunately we have been having problems for with Wyoming and neighboring Great Plains states. They have been underperforming for years. Overall economic output is down, they have not been profitable for some time, and population is dwinding. While Herping the Derp has been one of the few sectors of their economies that has shown growth, it is not enough to offset the decline. Due to this, corporate management has decided to consolidate these departments to cut back on the duplicated costs of maintaining separate state governments and all associated services. New map is shown below.

[Fark user image image 750x413]

Two senators will be allocated to Derpistan, as with all other states, however in light of population decline, the total number of congresspersons allocated may need to be reduced. We hope these cost-saving measures will allow Derpistan to return to profitability, however if after 5 years no significant improvement are seen, more drastic measures, including foreclosure and liquidation of assets may become necessary.


Derpistan extends down to Missouri.
 
OK So Amuse Me
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So, a vaccine causes Communism? How does that work? Here I was thinking that Communism was a political ideology, silly me.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I wonder how many years this person has been working in the Health Dept, and how many really good projects were slowed down or mishandled because of their interference.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm all for reasonable civil service protections, but this ought to be a fireable offense.  Do not pass go, do not collect $200.
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jjorsett: This is nearly as deranged as screaming about Trump colluding with Russia for 4 years.


Please provide a legal definition of "colluding".
 
Tyrone Slothrop [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hissatsu: Unfortunately we have been having problems for with Wyoming and neighboring Great Plains states. They have been underperforming for years. Overall economic output is down, they have not been profitable for some time, and population is dwinding. While Herping the Derp has been one of the few sectors of their economies that has shown growth, it is not enough to offset the decline. Due to this, corporate management has decided to consolidate these departments to cut back on the duplicated costs of maintaining separate state governments and all associated services. New map is shown below.

[Fark user image 750x413]

Two senators will be allocated to Derpistan, as with all other states, however in light of population decline, the total number of congresspersons allocated may need to be reduced. We hope these cost-saving measures will allow Derpistan to return to profitability, however if after 5 years no significant improvement are seen, more drastic measures, including foreclosure and liquidation of assets may become necessary.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

jjorsett: This is nearly as deranged as screaming about Trump colluding with Russia for 4 years.


Oh, how cute.  You think false equivalencies are valid. 

At least you tried. 

Now, back to the shadows with you
 
