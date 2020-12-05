 Skip to content
(CNN)   You didn't think 2020 was done with us just because it's almost the end of year, did you? Let's all welcome a "bomb cyclone" to New England this weekend   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Wind, heaviest snow, Precipitation, Tropical cyclone, heaviest rain, Massachusetts, Snow, southern New Hampshire  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Bomb cyclones never have any bombs in them.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bomb cyclones never have any bombs in them.


I see you're new to 2020
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I have nowhere to go the rest of the weekend. Let it snow.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
yeah, that's not an exclusive to 2020 thing
 
Queef Wellington
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, weather be weathering?
 
patr55
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view​/​1057531

6000 wds of snow, horror and 2020.
 
FriarReb98 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, that's not an exclusive to 2020 thing


It's the combinations that do it; think of the first Tim Burton Batman: it wasn't the individual beauty products that did it, it was the combinations that did all the work.

Currently pouring with high winds here on the South Coast of MA.
 
quiotu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We had that last March in the Midwest. Good farking luck with that.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bomb cyclones never have any bombs in them.


In 2020 bomb cyclones actually have sharks wearing suicide vests in them.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
AKA an early season snow dusting. Big farking deal..
 
Zykstar [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Didn't know weather followed the borders of countries. I'm glad Canadians near the borders will be safe from weather bombs.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
RIP New England
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

jmr61: AKA an early season snow dusting. Big farking deal..


What if Cantore shows up.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Bomb cyclones never have any bombs in them.


There is no sex in the champagne room.
 
darch
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

FriarReb98: Dead for Tax Reasons: yeah, that's not an exclusive to 2020 thing

It's the combinations that do it; think of the first Tim Burton Batman: it wasn't the individual beauty products that did it, it was the combinations that did all the work.

Currently pouring with high winds here on the South Coast of MA.


My mom lives in S. Dennis. I'll have to check in. I'm quarantined with covid. I have the time.
 
