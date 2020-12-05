 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   How best to distract drivers from the terror of driving under the ocean? Put a roundabout in the tunnel   (bbc.com) divider line
18
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That's actually pretty cool and really pretty.
 
Bungles [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Only in America are roundabouts scary.
 
doofusgumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Reminds me to install OS9 on an old laptop and find a copy of Myst.
 
B0redd
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
wow just wow
 
Xzano
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
a roundabout in a tunnel 600 feet below sea level. sure, sounds like a great idea.
/ hopefully zero emissions vehicles will be a big thing very soon.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Bungles: Only in America are roundabouts scary.


That's because Americans driving on roundabouts are scary.
I've seen one in Indianapolis who decided to drive to the left, because wtf, he was turning left...
 
Xzano
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just an update, it isn't the roundabout that is scary, it's giving multiple options to drivers 600 feet below sea level. my condolences to the traffic officers that have to deal w/ the ones that decide poorly.
 
feanorn
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Bungles: Only in America are roundabouts scary.


I see you've never been in a taxi in China.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Xzano: a roundabout in a tunnel 600 feet below sea level. sure, sounds like a great idea.
/ hopefully zero emissions vehicles will be a big thing very soon.


Actually the question is - if this is just a tunnel from point A to point B then what is the reason for roundabout in the middle? Roundabouts are solutions for intersections...
 
bobadooey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Faith in humanity temporarily restored. Love seeing big technological projects coming together. Though all that concrete/cement is a massive ecological impact. Big ups
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Color-changing lighting effects are just what drivers need as a distraction when they're trying to navigate a traffic junction. In a cave. Under the ocean.

Can't wait for the "based on a true story!" disaster film.
 
Norwegian Squirrel
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Huh, thought it was going to ours, about 30 minutes from here:
11tr432ibyvh9djx73x7d3z6-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size
 
bobadooey
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

awruk!: Xzano: a roundabout in a tunnel 600 feet below sea level. sure, sounds like a great idea.
/ hopefully zero emissions vehicles will be a big thing very soon.

Actually the question is - if this is just a tunnel from point A to point B then what is the reason for roundabout in the middle? Roundabouts are solutions for intersections...


Maybe you went the wrong way for a while
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bungles: Only in America are roundabouts scary.


Yeah because we have people in huge tanks try to drive through them the wrong way, because it was shorter distance to their destination.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

bobadooey: awruk!: Xzano: a roundabout in a tunnel 600 feet below sea level. sure, sounds like a great idea.
/ hopefully zero emissions vehicles will be a big thing very soon.

Actually the question is - if this is just a tunnel from point A to point B then what is the reason for roundabout in the middle? Roundabouts are solutions for intersections...

Maybe you went the wrong way for a while


Decided I don't really want to visit uncle Bob after all...?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Bungles: Only in America are roundabouts scary.


Because we create things like DuPont Circle.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Bungles: Only in America are roundabouts scary.


Several thousand European, Russian, and Asian dashcam and trafficam videos on YouTube beg to differ.

People are bad drivers everywhere.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Maybe put in some HD screens and cameras to act like windows to the sea floor?
 
