 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Stuff.co.nz)   What kind of business promises free money to be dropped on a crowd then uses fake money as the people trample each other to get it? The Safety Warehouse   (stuff.co.nz) divider line
48
    More: Stupid, Auckland, Aotea Square, Safety Warehouse, Safety, Auckland's Aotea Square, Money, hope of some free cash, Green MP Ricardo Menndez  
•       •       •

1211 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 05 Dec 2020 at 9:55 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Holy crap they need to be sued and charged for counterfeiting.

/ The word 'safety' is not what they think it means I guess.
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Joker?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Murflette [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh 2020, you silly thing. What will you think of next?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

TelemonianAjax: The Joker?

[Fark user image image 425x214]


I came here for that.

/Leaving satisfied.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are they a subsidiary of Matthew Lesko Corp?
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As God is my witness, I thought money could fly.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TelemonianAjax: The Joker?

[Fark user image image 425x214]


At least the Joker used Real cash.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HighlanderRPI: Are they a subsidiary of Matthew Lesko Corp?


I am so glad that f*ck is no longer on TV.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't sound very safe.
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ROOPIS! ROOPIS!
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the city approved this! I was thinking they need to have their business license revoked at the very least but since they went thru the proper channels I'm not sure anything can be done. WTF is wrong with everyone involved? Desperate people took off work and traveled and spent money to get there. Jesus.
 
Thudfark
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good thing they didn't have to wade in raw sewage for it.
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, so this was a tremendously stupid and ill advised thing to do. I don't know what the laws are in NZ, but I hope it costs them legally. However, this event attracted some serious dimbulbs.

Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway.

He realised that wasn't the case when he caught his first two notes and spotted they were fake. Instead of legal tender, the "cash" gives the bearer 30 per cent off orders from The Safety Warehouse, which sells PPE online.

Lynch said he's now stranded in Auckland with no money to get back home.

He was also hurt in the crush of the crowd, he said.

"I was stomped on, when they were throwing the money I had a whole pile of people on top of me."
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PPE?
that's a lawsuit.

good.
 
henryhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moranalytics.comView Full Size
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fishmongers' Daughters: And the city approved this! I was thinking they need to have their business license revoked at the very least but since they went thru the proper channels I'm not sure anything can be done. WTF is wrong with everyone involved? Desperate people took off work and traveled and spent money to get there. Jesus.


Mass stupidity all around. The STUPID tag is certainly a good fit.

I hate the thought of there being desperate people in NZ. They're one of the precious few nations on the planet that appear to have their shiat together.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are the people's company & proud of it, so we're dropping $100,000 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky," it said.

Dropping $100k in value. Which probably would have covered their butts for coupon dropping, but the ACTUAL MONEY part may be what bites them (unsure of NZ laws).
 
IRestoreFurniture
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The_Sponge: HighlanderRPI: Are they a subsidiary of Matthew Lesko Corp?

I am so glad that f*ck is no longer on TV.


You seem irrationally mad at that guy.  Did you not know he was a clown?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We are the people's company & proud of it, so we're dropping $100,000 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky,"

uh...

they say 'actual money', but that sounded shady as hell

way to fark over desperate people, assholes
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do they advertise as the Best Little Warehouse in Auckland?
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They get mad at the strip club when I make it rain with fake money too... like, really mad.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel for people who need to go to such an event.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hissatsu: However, this event attracted some serious dimbulbs.


Desperate people are very susceptible to bad ideas and trickery. Given dire enough circumstances, I think most people are capable of making very bad choices.
 
Discordulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another article says they dropped $100k in real money and an additional $40k in fake money.

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/absolut​e​ly-disgusted-auckland-crowd-outraged-a​fter-safety-warehouse-100k-cash-drop/G​JKR4UKI4WYGM5IUWVPDX27JNU/
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: "We are the people's company & proud of it, so we're dropping $100,000 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky,"

uh...

they say 'actual money', but that sounded shady as hell

way to fark over desperate people, assholes


They might have also dropped $20 in cash, just so there would indeed be actual money.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to laugh like hell.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Something something if it sounds too good to be true...

I have a friend who is a complete sucker for marketing stunts.    Let's go do the ice cream challenge, you just buy an ice cream at all two hundred ice cream stands throughout the state, and you win... Diabetes, you win diabetes, and 4,000 miles on your odometer, resulting in $3,000 worth of car and ice cream expenses, for a fifty dollar bauble.  Sounds like a super good way to ruin a summer.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The failure mode of clever is asshole
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They've got pictures of the piles of fake notes. Have the reporters found anyone that got real money?
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

hissatsu: OK, so this was a tremendously stupid and ill advised thing to do. I don't know what the laws are in NZ, but I hope it costs them legally. However, this event attracted some serious dimbulbs.

Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway.

He realised that wasn't the case when he caught his first two notes and spotted they were fake. Instead of legal tender, the "cash" gives the bearer 30 per cent off orders from The Safety Warehouse, which sells PPE online.

Lynch said he's now stranded in Auckland with no money to get back home.

He was also hurt in the crush of the crowd, he said.

"I was stomped on, when they were throwing the money I had a whole pile of people on top of me."


A bird in the hand...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Discordulator: "We are the people's company & proud of it, so we're dropping $100,000 in value from the sky in Aotea Square at 12pm on Saturday the 5th. Yes, ACTUAL MONEY will be flying from the sky," it said.

Dropping $100k in value. Which probably would have covered their butts for coupon dropping, but the ACTUAL MONEY part may be what bites them (unsure of NZ laws).


100k coupons, 1 dollar real money.  Legal ass covered.
 
W_Scarlet [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nobody is going to spend money to advertise to you that they're going to give you money.
 
snarfblam
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Supposedly there was $100k in actual cash and $40k "worth" of coupons. The actual number of fake bills would depend on their average value, I suppose. Honestly, even if it had been 100% real cash, it's still an ill-advised, extremely irresponsible way to give it out. Obviously. Something about the good intentions and the road to hell...
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

snarfblam: Supposedly there was $100k in actual cash and $40k "worth" of coupons. The actual number of fake bills would depend on their average value, I suppose. Honestly, even if it had been 100% real cash, it's still an ill-advised, extremely irresponsible way to give it out. Obviously. Something about the good intentions and the road to hell...


I'll bet that the promoters pocketed the $100,000 real cash and only dropped the fake shiat.
 
Igor Jakovsky
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: [media1.giphy.com image 262x200]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hi Johnny, are we on?

Yes, Les, we can hear you.

I think I see the helicopter getting ready to drop that $100K in cash. The crowd looks excited and everyone is preparing to get their share of the free dough.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Ohhh, here it comes, Johnny. It's beautiful to watch. The bills are to starting drop and fluttering in the wind as they fall to the waiting hands of the crowd that has assembled here on the ground.
Fark user imageView Full Size



...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MizzouFTW
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm high as fark right now and I still can't seem to find a point of view that makes this ever seem like a good idea lol
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a better idea might look like:

Free Money - "Magic Christian"
Youtube 3Xg2v_T2XH8
 
Jgok [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: TelemonianAjax: The Joker?

[Fark user image image 425x214]

At least the Joker used Real cash.


Ackshually...

They cut a scene from the movie where a guy in the crowd notices the green dye on the money rub off on his hands, showing a fake $1 bill with the Joker's face. The scene ends with the whole crowd getting angry at the Joker, and you can see the tail end of that when he orders his men to open fire.

The script, comic, and novel all have that scene. Also, earlier in the movie he told Vicki Vale what he wanted: "my face on the one dollar bill".
 
packingheat [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

hissatsu: OK, so this was a tremendously stupid and ill advised thing to do. I don't know what the laws are in NZ, but I hope it costs them legally. However, this event attracted some serious dimbulbs.

Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway.

He realised that wasn't the case when he caught his first two notes and spotted they were fake. Instead of legal tender, the "cash" gives the bearer 30 per cent off orders from The Safety Warehouse, which sells PPE online.

Lynch said he's now stranded in Auckland with no money to get back home.

He was also hurt in the crush of the crowd, he said.

"I was stomped on, when they were throwing the money I had a whole pile of people on top of me."


He doesn't sound dim, he sounds poor.
 
MindStalker
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

snarfblam: Supposedly there was $100k in actual cash and $40k "worth" of coupons. The actual number of fake bills would depend on their average value, I suppose. Honestly, even if it had been 100% real cash, it's still an ill-advised, extremely irresponsible way to give it out. Obviously. Something about the good intentions and the road to hell...


Also the amount of people they invited. If you had 2000 people fighting over $100k dollars. If they put in 1000 $100 bills, on average 1/4th of the people would make out with $100, but most likely a few got several hundred while most got coupons. Coupons often being worth pennies, there were likely tens of thousands of coupons.
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

hissatsu: OK, so this was a tremendously stupid and ill advised thing to do. I don't know what the laws are in NZ, but I hope it costs them legally. However, this event attracted some serious dimbulbs.

Wayne Lynch drove up from Palmerston North with his partner, hoping the $120 he spent on petrol would be more than compensated by the cash giveaway.

He realised that wasn't the case when he caught his first two notes and spotted they were fake. Instead of legal tender, the "cash" gives the bearer 30 per cent off orders from The Safety Warehouse, which sells PPE online.

Lynch said he's now stranded in Auckland with no money to get back home.

He was also hurt in the crush of the crowd, he said.

"I was stomped on, when they were throwing the money I had a whole pile of people on top of me."


Yeah, the article buried the real led...
"Dumbasses spend money they don't have in hopes of catching money from the sky."
 
stuffy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
WalMart seen taking notes.
 
nyclon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Jgok: Private_Citizen: TelemonianAjax: The Joker?

[Fark user image image 425x214]

At least the Joker used Real cash.

Ackshually...

They cut a scene from the movie where a guy in the crowd notices the green dye on the money rub off on his hands, showing a fake $1 bill with the Joker's face. The scene ends with the whole crowd getting angry at the Joker, and you can see the tail end of that when he orders his men to open fire.

The script, comic, and novel all have that scene. Also, earlier in the movie he told Vicki Vale what he wanted: "my face on the one dollar bill".


Anyone know who's face is on the fake money in NZ? It doesn't say in the article
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As God is my witness, I thought Kiwis were spry.
 
ThunderChild
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So apparently they threw out $100,000 in real money and $40,000 "worth" of vouchers. Haven't seen anything about what denominations the real notes were in, but pictures of the vouchers suggest they were "worth" $5.

I'd be prepared to bet the actual money (if it was actually there) was in $100 bills, so if all the vouchers were in $5s, that would mean the fake notes would outnumber the real ones by 8 to 1.

Also, they're selling safety equipment. No-one who came that event has any interest in actually using discount vouchers. If they'd made clear beforehand you only have a 1 in 9 chance of actually grabbing any real money, that would be one thing. But they didn't.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Ponzholio: They get mad at the strip club when I make it rain with fake money too... like, really mad.


Then just do what I do, take out 200-odd bucks in singles, place them in nice little stacks on your table have a beer or two, then put the money back in your coat and leave.  The looks on the strippers' faces was priceless.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.