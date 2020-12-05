 Skip to content
(Twitter)   87 years ago today, Americans could start getting legally wasted again   (twitter.com) divider line
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Americans were always allowed to drink alcohol.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've tried to do my part
 
EL EM [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Frabjous day, Caloo callay!
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll just leave this here:  https://www.youtube.com/watch?​v=lvt4b_​qwC_Q
 
USAF Retired [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
what the cat dragged in [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fun fact: my grand-dad and his brothers opened a bar in San Francisco shortly after this. The bar's still there - the Nag's Head, on Geary, though it passed from my family's hands long, long ago.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

skyotter: Americans were always allowed to drink alcohol.


It's amazing that more people don't know that. Prohibition didn't actually ban drinking alcohol.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

USAF Retired: [Fark user image 215x170]


Just how old is Steve Buscemi?
 
TheMysteriousStranger
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Repeal Day
Youtube 7EV8MxZ5Vkw
 
jake_lex
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My favorite story of all that was that the moment the 21st Amendment came into force and Prohibition was over, H.L. Mencken drank a glass of water, and proclaimed it was the first one he had drunk since beginning of Prohibition.

Many people complained that the end of Prohibition made it harder to get booze, since you had to start going to legitimate businesses who needed to keep their license, rather than get it from some shady dude who'd sell it  to anyone anywhere.

/hmmm, there might be a lesson in there for the current day
//nah
 
Catlenfell
‘’ less than a minute ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
