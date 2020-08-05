 Skip to content
(The Tyee)   Ceiling Mountie is watching you   (thetyee.ca) divider line
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know cyber surveillance has jumped the shark when Canadian mounties join the worldwide game.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd never heard of The Tyee publication before but that was an detailed and well sourced article.
This restores a modicum of my faith in the potential of internet journalism. Compared to say... the Sun
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Leslie Nielsen (1926 - 2010) in 'Due South'
Youtube 9VSIQ7U_y4Y
 
bobobolinskii
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Or Raw Story
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I met nice person. That restored a modicum of my faith in the potential of humans. Compared to say... Hitler
 
NutWrench
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The FBI has actually dropped cases involving information collected through Stingray (fake cell phone towers)

The FBI letter also explicitly confirms a practice that some local prosecutors have engaged in previously, which is to drop criminal charges rather than disclose exactly how a stingray is being used. Last year, prosecutors in Baltimore did just that during a robbery trial-there, Baltimore Police Detective John L. Haley cited a non-disclosure agreement, and he declined to describe in detail how he obtained the location of the suspect.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Indeed. It's hard to be even worse than the Sun but they managed it
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still better than a ceiling wife.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Such an under-rated/under-appreciated show.
 
jtown
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm okay with this...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
almandot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The Quebecers 1st WWE Theme
Youtube WEm7uhcaaOI
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

that right there tells me that there's most likely some trivially easy means of defeating the system they don't want people knowing about en masse.  There's already articles about detecting the newer "Hailstorm" systems:

https://techcrunch.com/2020/08/05/cro​c​odile-hunter-4g-stingray-cell/
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Tyee is an old and respected magazine known for political reporting. But! They are dedicated to British Columbia and so they are not read much outside of that province. In federal politics, The Tyee punches way above their belt level, but in terms of readership, not many people in central Canada, (Ontario and Quebec), have heard of them. The wester you go, the more they matter.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You should check out The Walrus and Canadaland as well then. They help to offset Conrad Black's rag.
 
DayeOfJustice
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This is literally comic book levels of villainy.

https://marvel.fandom.com/wiki/Projec​t​_Wideawake_(Earth-616)
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Why?  To crack down on people shooting up maple syrup or smoking poutine?
 
