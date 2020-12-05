 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC)   Argentinian Government to it's 1%. "Time to put your obscene wealth to good use folks"   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Cool, Million, Affect, Report, Natural gas, AFP news agency, law's authors, medical supplies, fifth country  
•       •       •

839 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 1:34 PM (52 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Please it's only ~3.5%.  Don't cry for me.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Please it's only ~3.5%.  Don't cry for me.


Yeah, looks like it's ramen noodles 5 nights a week for those poor bastards.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Mein Gott!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
1% to government: "adios".
I don't like the idea of "one time" taxes because it's too easy  for governments to get used to it.
 
BlueLivesMatter
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
meh. Is it really time for Argentina to relearn this lesson already? My how the time flies
 
KungFuJunkie [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What would that buy in the US?

According to the latest Fed data, the top 1% of Americans have a combined net worth of $34.2 trillion
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
...And the the ghost of Ayn Rand is urging the Argentine wealth creators to shout out: "¡Por favor sålvame, Juan Galt! ¡Los moochers, saqueadores y putrefactos se están acercando!"
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BlueLivesMatter: meh. Is it really time for Argentina to relearn this lesson already? My how the time flies


Do tell us how wonderful the increasingly lower tax rates have been for the US since the US.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ less than a minute ago  

ElecricalPast: BlueLivesMatter: meh. Is it really time for Argentina to relearn this lesson already? My how the time flies

Do tell us how wonderful the increasingly lower tax rates have been for the US since the US.

[Fark user image 600x600]


Since the '80s

Bah. Typos.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.