 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WSBTV)   Mother-of-the year hosts 250-student homecoming party, no doubt serving up a super spread   (wsbtv.com) divider line
20
    More: Dumbass, Privacy policy, Privacy, Policy, Internet privacy, Political campaign, Home, Possible COVID-19, Privacy Policy  
•       •       •

528 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 9:20 AM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Nicholas D. Wolfwood [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Was it catered by Giant?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
That was nearly the size of my entire graduating class.

That'll kill a dozen or so of them, plus some people in their families.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well she better stand behind it, this is the THIRD time she has done it and everyone one of them has been greenlit.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's also 250 people who didn't think better

Darwin Awards all around
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Arrest her for bioterrorism and imprison her for life.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Nicholas D. Wolfwood: Was it catered by Giant?


Darwin
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And the party was bangin' too."
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Mama I'm coming home?

Fark user imageView Full Size


/unfortunately it likely won't be any of them, just people they come in contact with after
 
drayno76
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fine her a couple grand a head and see how much she stands behind it. I wonder if all 250 of the kids families agree with her or their kids lied or snuck out to go.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In pandemics past, we simply exterminated the plague rats.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
This is a multiple repeat.

I do wonder if they can trace any cases directly to the event, though?
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It will be the thickest ever class yearbook with all the full-page memorials added to the printing.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What is it when one person stands in a group of people and brings a horrible death on many of them?

Difficulty:  no bomb vest.

Why terrorists didn't recruit in the red states is now a mystery.  There must be a degree of fundamentalism that reaches peak toxic.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: What is it when one person stands in a group of people and brings a horrible death on many of them?

Difficulty:  no bomb vest.

Why terrorists didn't recruit in the red states is now a mystery.  There must be a degree of fundamentalism that reaches peak toxic.


There are already fundamentalist militias in red states. They're just Christian.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: Well she better stand behind it, this is the THIRD time she has done it and everyone one of them has been greenlit.


Well, unless you submit more greenlight material, which is apparently articles about tweets or articles about white women being bad, this is what you get to read.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No doubt? Don't speak.

No Doubt - Don't Speak
Youtube TR3Vdo5etCQ
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image image 560x228]


Americans don't. African and Asian countries have been a lot more sensible.
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Alphax: That was nearly the size of my entire graduating class.

That'll kill a dozen or so of them, plus some people in their families.


not likely, it was still a bad choice, but lethality amongst that age group is somewhere between 1/500 and 1/1000. You are correct though about others, those individuals can spread to more vulnerable populations.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is the kind of exurban mom who will bemoan those people and their lack of personal responsibility.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.