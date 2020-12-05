 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   After one part of Kyle Rittenhouse's defense team shoots itself in the foot, the other part shoots into their client's back   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
HugeMistake [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
With Christmas approaching, it's time once again for the Grift of the Maga
 
gilgigamesh [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's the thing about grifts. When the well tries up, the grifter wanders off to find a new grift.

A shame this guy got left in the dirt to face his murder charges. A real shame.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

gilgigamesh: That's the thing about grifts. When the well tries up, the grifter wanders off to find a new grift.

A shame this guy got left in the dirt to face his murder charges. A real shame.


Anyway...
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently his gofundme isn't doing well enough to keep a lawyer.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little shiat isn't the deplorable cause du jour anymore so he's being left to hang lol.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
Majin_Buu [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, I figured the MAGAt c-list celebrities who felt it fit to pay the child jihadi's bail would see the whole thing through. I can be kind of ignorant sometimes.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully he'll have to record his CPAC keynote speech from a jail cell next year.
 
odinsposse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

LOL. I guess there isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the RWNJ's wonder why those of us on the left laugh at them...
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So there is an old saying about being judged by the company you keep. I think it can be expanded to your life going like the company you keep. He's a brainwashed idiot who with any justice will have a long time to sit in a plain 4 walled room to think about what decisions took him there.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet if a liberal had gunned down patriotic conservative-americans, George Soros would show up with a checkbook to get them off the hook. But it's only bad when a bootstrappy lawyer does it and then leaves to try to overturn the 2020 election results.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Ricky Schroeder is all out of silver spoons.
 
Kalashinator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's okay
 
jackandwater
‘’ 1 hour ago  

odinsposse: Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

LOL. I guess there isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.


I don't know about that...F. Lee Bailey did ok after Albert DeSalvo (Boston Strangler for you noobs).  But he did go off the rails

You can take that FWIW.
 
fireside68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: I bet if a liberal had gunned down patriotic conservative-americans, George Soros would show up with a checkbook to get them off the hook. But it's only bad when a bootstrappy lawyer does it and then leaves to try to overturn the 2020 election results.


Speaking of, what's going on with the "security" guard vs the MAGAt in Denver?
 
Nana's Vibrator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He may be a dipsh*t who crossed state lines with an illegal gun to kill people, but there's no way he's getting good representation from those ambulance chasers
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pierce had no income and monthly expenses of $49,481, prosecutors alleged in a motion. He was also approximately $1.2 million in debt and was being sued for allegedly violating the rental agreement on his $1.3 million home.

LOL how the fark do you get yourself in to a situation like this? And who is lending him money?

Being a right wing turd I'm sure someone can find him musing about personal and financial responsibility.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thousands of Real Americans donated to Lin Wood's fund to post bail for Kyle.  When Kyle shows up, that's Lin's money. I bet he didn't even post the full amount.  He might have gotten a bond. Standard bond is 10%. For something like this, it may have been more than 50%, but rest assured when you gave money to free Kyle, you gave money to Lin Wood to spend as he pleased.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
JudgeSmails
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i don't feel bad for Rittenhouse at all.  This exercise is Maga world should be reason enough to never vote for another republican.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: The little shiat isn't the deplorable cause du jour anymore so he's being left to hang lol.


He'll always be on our periphery like George Zimmerman. After the inauguration a bunch of incompetent deplorable lawyers will be looking for a new GoFundieMe looting opportunity.
 
TotallyRealNotFake
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

The follow up to that pic.
2farknfunny
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

jackandwater: odinsposse: Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

LOL. I guess there isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.

I don't know about that...F. Lee Bailey did ok after Albert DeSalvo (Boston Strangler for you noobs).  But he did go off the rails

You can take that FWIW.


F L created community property divorce and his yacht stuck out in the channel at a narrow point of the intercostal, so no, not ok
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"The allegations you reference are ludicrous," he wrote. "All of the funds are controlled by Kyle's mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation."


The same mom who sent him on an out of state murder mission?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*He's boned
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Boo_Guy: The little shiat isn't the deplorable cause du jour anymore so he's being left to hang lol.

He'll always be on our periphery like George Zimmerman. After the inauguration a bunch of incompetent deplorable lawyers will be looking for a new GoFundieMe looting opportunity.


In the meantime, they are taking Trump for everything they can get (and I hope they are demanding cash up front, rather than on contingency, because otherwise Trump will stiff them the same way he stiffs everyone else he hires on contingency).
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Bslim: "The allegations you reference are ludicrous," he wrote. "All of the funds are controlled by Kyle's mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation."


The same mom who sent him on an out of state murder mission?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*He's boned


And his mom will be moving to Florida with all the money she grifted the day after he gets convicted.
 
jimjays
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

HugeMistake: With Christmas approaching, it's time once again for the Grift of the Maga


Indeed. I've been thinking this week about the irony of the alleged "war on Christmas." Like most Republican projection, it's the Republicans killing Christmas this year. The pandemic is so bad it's not safe for families to get together, and even those that will have lost so much income or incurred such medical bills (if not using good sense to bank for what will still come), it's the right doing far more damage than anyone saying "happy holidays" or denying nativity scenes or trees in the public square.
 
jackandwater
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: jackandwater: odinsposse: Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

LOL. I guess there isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.

I don't know about that...F. Lee Bailey did ok after Albert DeSalvo (Boston Strangler for you noobs).  But he did go off the rails

You can take that FWIW.

F L created community property divorce and his yacht stuck out in the channel at a narrow point of the intercostal, so no, not ok


I did not know that.  I stand corrected.  I now to your superior knowledge.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pierce told The Daily Beast that the withdrawal "was always the plan."

jackandwater
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bow, not now.  Sheesh.
 
PunGent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Pierce had no income and monthly expenses of $49,481, prosecutors alleged in a motion. He was also approximately $1.2 million in debt and was being sued for allegedly violating the rental agreement on his $1.3 million home.

LOL how the fark do you get yourself in to a situation like this? And who is lending him money?

Being a right wing turd I'm sure someone can find him musing about personal and financial responsibility.


It's actually kind of impressive how far the GOP et al are lowering the bar on the attorneys they find...

At this rate, the next one is going to actually be a lamprey.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Bslim: "The allegations you reference are ludicrous," he wrote. "All of the funds are controlled by Kyle's mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation."


The same mom who sent him on an out of state murder mission?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*He's boned

And his mom will be moving to Florida with all the money she grifted the day after he gets convicted.


I'll betchu ANYTHING she and her er boyfriend "Daryl" are already down at the dealership kiting-out a new F-250.
 
CaptainFatass
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I wonder how that would work. Would the lighter gravity screw up the bullet's trajectory?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

PunGent: HotWingConspiracy: Pierce had no income and monthly expenses of $49,481, prosecutors alleged in a motion. He was also approximately $1.2 million in debt and was being sued for allegedly violating the rental agreement on his $1.3 million home.

LOL how the fark do you get yourself in to a situation like this? And who is lending him money?

Being a right wing turd I'm sure someone can find him musing about personal and financial responsibility.

It's actually kind of impressive how far the GOP et al are lowering the bar on the attorneys they find...

At this rate, the next one is going to actually be a lamprey.


A lamprey that's somehow 100 large in debt to the Russian mob.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

odinsposse: Another prominent attorney who has associated himself with Rittenhouse, Lin Wood, also appears to have pivoted away from the case in order to focus his efforts on overturning President Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.

LOL. I guess there isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.


Unless it's draped in a confederate flag.
Then, there are statues built to these people and defending them is called "protecting your heritage."
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Bslim: ClavellBCMI: Bslim: "The allegations you reference are ludicrous," he wrote. "All of the funds are controlled by Kyle's mother Wendy. In addition, I have no affiliation whatsoever with that foundation."


The same mom who sent him on an out of state murder mission?

HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA

*He's boned

And his mom will be moving to Florida with all the money she grifted the day after he gets convicted.

I'll betchu ANYTHING she and her er boyfriend "Daryl" are already down at the dealership kiting-out a new F-250.


"Daryl Wayne"

FTFY
 
acouvis
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

xaldin: So there is an old saying about being judged by the company you keep. I think it can be expanded to your life going like the company you keep. He's a brainwashed idiot who with any justice will have a long time to sit in a plain 4 walled room to think about what decisions took him there.


Brainwashed murderer.  Normally idiots just hurt themselves (Florida Man)....
 
allthesametome [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Thousands of Real Americans donated to Lin Wood's fund to post bail for Kyle.  When Kyle shows up, that's Lin's money. I bet he didn't even post the full amount.  He might have gotten a bond. Standard bond is 10%. For something like this, it may have been more than 50%, but rest assured when you gave money to free Kyle, you gave money to Lin Wood to spend as he pleased.


Wisconsin has weird bail laws.  He posted a $2,000,000 bail not a bond.

https://www.npr.org/2020/11/20/937323​8​73/kyle-rittenhouse-released-on-2-mill​ion-bail-awaiting-trial-in-kenosha-wis​-deaths
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

jackandwater: LOL. I guessthere isn't as much glory in defending some trashy murderer.
I don't know about that...F. Lee Bailey did ok after Albert DeSalvo (Boston Strangler for you noobs).  But he did go off the rails
You can take that FWIW.


OJ's lawyers did all right afterwards, even if they were humiliated.
 
ceejayoz [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

theflatline: He murdered people cold blood after assaulting a teenage girl with his fists.


Sure. We're supposed to be better than him.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

What a cuck, wearin' the muzzle.
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So a couple of lawyers who don't do criminal defense decided they're not going to handle the criminal defense of their client.  Instead they're letting an actual criminal defense attorney handle it.

Sounds like it's in shambles.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ceejayoz: No one should be subject to extrajudicial torture.


Catlenfell
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: I bet if a liberal had gunned down patriotic conservative-americans, George Soros would show up with a checkbook to get them off the hook. But it's only bad when a bootstrappy lawyer does it and then leaves to try to overturn the 2020 election results.



Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

GrizzlyPouch: So a couple of lawyers who don't do criminal defense decided they're not going to handle the criminal defense of their client.  Instead they're letting an actual criminal defense attorney handle it.

Sounds like it's in shambles.


You want this murdering sack of shiat out and about. I get it, but here's the thing: They  already grifted a large chunk of his defense funds, so that IS what you aptly describe as "shambles."
Better send your boy more money.
 
