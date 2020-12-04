 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Washingtonian)   Pet owners with animals who will not let them close the bathroom door get Uncle Joe's "Dog In The Bathroom Story"   (washingtonian.com) divider line
20
    More: Awkward, German Shepherd Dog, English-language films, Hip dysplasia, German Shepherd dog, Police dog, two-year-old dog, first set of X-rays, President-elect Joe Biden  
•       •       •

857 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 8:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AnotherBozo [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
They were likely raised under a program of supervised pooping. Pack members gotta have each other's back.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
At my house I will often be seated upon throne, holding court as a benevolent monarch often does, and then suddenly I'll hear the family dog press its nose up to the opening between the the floor and the door and take two huge sniffs and that's it. I'm pretty sure that qualifies as a highly accurate screening test for any sort digestive malignancy.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

fragMasterFlash: At my house I will often be seated upon throne, holding court as a benevolent monarch often does, and then suddenly I'll hear the family dog press its nose up to the opening between the the floor and the door and take two huge sniffs and that's it. I'm pretty sure that qualifies as a highly accurate screening test for any sort digestive malignancy.


My chihuahua does the same thing. Little weirdo.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Also, it's nice seeing we're going to have some "first dogs" and a first cat. I never trusted Trump's suspicious aversion to animals, especially dogs. Maybe he's more a rat person.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ecmoRandomNumbers: Also, it's nice seeing we're going to have some "first dogs" and a first cat. I never trusted Trump's suspicious aversion to animals, especially dogs. Maybe he's more a rat person.


Rats are intelligent, fastidious groomers, and very cuddly.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat, it's like 3 times the size of him; no wonder.

And it kiiiiiiinda reminds me of the dogs in The Omen which makes me wonder...

/yes, I know, different breeds, but work with me here.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You've experienced nothing until you're beefing out a big one and look down and see at least two and usually three or more little faces looking at you.  Sometimes I think they enjoy the smell of shiat.....
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Oh, and I sympathize with Joe, did this over Memorial day weekend while taking the Goober Pea (our perma puppy) downstairs at 3 am in the dark.  She tried to jump about 10 feet up, I took my hand off the railing to grab her and I jumped to feet down the sstairs.....i now have a permanent barometer.  I was in a boot for eight weeks.
 
jimjays
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm just happy I've never had a dog follow my lead and do his business in my bathroom. Conversely, if they see me pee in the woods or something, they look at me as if saying: "WTF? This is for pets and wildlife! You've got your own awful no lasting-stink spot."
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I have four dogs.

One day I was in the shower and suddenly felt a cold nose against the back of my knee. Not knowing what it was I nearly killed myself when I screamed, slipped, caught myself on the shower curtain, and was promptly clunked in the head by the curtain rod.

Seems the good boi was concerned about me or was letting me know I missed a spot.

Also, this happens occasionally when a door gets shut.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: I have four dogs.

One day I was in the shower and suddenly felt a cold nose against the back of my knee. Not knowing what it was I nearly killed myself when I screamed, slipped, caught myself on the shower curtain, and was promptly clunked in the head by the curtain rod.

Seems the good boi was concerned about me or was letting me know I missed a spot.

Also, this happens occasionally when a door gets shut.
[Fark user image 293x292]


Paula Poundstone did a bit abut her cat watching her in the shower: "OMG! The water was ALL OVER you!"
 
Bukharin
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It takes a lot of gall to question for the first time if a 78 year old man who has been in public life for 40 years might be a klutz.  He rides a bike and jogs while the current president can't walk down a ramp.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Yeah, this little bastard stops on the steps and tries to kill me every freaking morning......
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eravior
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: I have four dogs.

One day I was in the shower and suddenly felt a cold nose against the back of my knee. Not knowing what it was I nearly killed myself when I screamed, slipped, caught myself on the shower curtain, and was promptly clunked in the head by the curtain rod.

Seems the good boi was concerned about me or was letting me know I missed a spot.

Also, this happens occasionally when a door gets shut.
[Fark user image 293x292]


Have you ever put anything, like a treat, on the tongue?
 
Fishmongers' Daughters
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Hammer_Not_The_Nail
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Harris was one slip-on-the-rug-and-crack-his-skull from being President-elect.
 
petuniapup
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Biden grabbed the dog's tail?
I've played with many dogs.  I can't think of any times when I grabbed their tails.
C'mon, dude, you're not even in office yet.  Quit with the grabassin'...
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dogs come nowhere close to the deviousness factor of cats.

Mine likes to daisy chain around my feet whenever I walk across the room. The fact that I've accidentally stepped on his toes a couple times hasn't cured him of the habit.

He's still just a kitty at 8 months old. Hoping he'll eventually grow out of that.

And stop chewing the gotdamned electrical cords. I've had to cover all of them with flex tubing.
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I do not have this problem of my pet entering the bathroom while I am using it. 

Rather polite and will only check out the toilet for the ambiance after I flush
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.