(Anchorage Daily News)   "As we enter what is supposed to be a joyous season, maybe it's time to redefine what joyous actually means this year. I think I will feel this is a joyous season if everyone at the store is wearing masks - up over their noses"   (adn.com) divider line
posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 11:12 AM



6 Comments
 
GrizzlyPouch
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You've got an expert on tv not wearing a mask, surrounded obviously by lots of other people who have traveled to this location and gathered inside a room to tell ppl the same thing they've been saying for months.

I wonder why the message isn't getting through?
 
12349876
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I won't know because I won't be in stores.  Screw that shiat.
 
flood222
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Don't go out.  If you actually care that is.

Most people just want to feel superior to others with this mask thing.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

flood222: Don't go out.  If you actually care that is.

Most people just want to feel superior to others with this mask thing.


And that's how "joyous" is defined now.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Sometimes life makes it easy for you to not get together. I lost my mom this year. And our cat. And my SIL at only 62. My sister will be over on Christmas day; she's the third leg in our pod of three. None of us have kids. It feels quiet and empty.

Having retired a few years ago, we entered that new phase in life which was about being near mom. Now, we're headed to a new phase whenever COVID dies off. That's where our joy will come from: a new phase with new possibilities as we move forward through life. You are only gifted so many years. We intend to use ours fully, perhaps do some good, maybe to the point of being remembered after we're gone. And having been given such a gift, we're not volunteering to quit early by becoming reckless in the name of soulless politics.

I've not made it a secret around here that I'm no longer a Christian. But I do remember quite clearly what the real meaning of Christmas is. One simple message of forgiveness and a promise of eternal salvation. It requires no trappings, no get togethers, no politics. It requires only that you believe in those promises. For Christians, that is where the joyousness resides and no other place. My wish for Christmas is that they would embrace that with all their hearts.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ less than a minute ago  
GrizzlyPouch:  I wonder why the message isn't getting through?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Only conclusion I can possibly draw is that many, many, many people have no critical thinking skills and are unworthy of good health and fortune. F*ck 'em.
 
