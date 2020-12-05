 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Nightmare fuel, hilarious, and more, all rolled into one site. Behold: official reasons for people being denied security clearance   (ogc.osd.mil) divider line
57
    More: Facepalm, Drug addiction, None of Applicant, Alcoholic beverage, United States, Background check, People's Republic of China, Applicant, Addiction  
•       •       •

1795 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 8:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
true okie doke [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
It's like the back story of Jerry Springer guests.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Mostly deadbeats, people who can't file taxes, drug users and people with foreign families.

Then there ones like this:
Applicant continues his risky, sexual behavior vis-à-vis foreign-national women. He has contributed in excess of $41,000 these ladies of questionable employment, to include the possibility of their being foreign intelligence assets. And in the larger document: Applicant has provided in excess of $41,000 in financial support to 19 foreign-national women that he met through a pornographic social web site.

Then there is 19-00408 as in Dude, she is 12!

There are quite a few "No longer a drunk but still no tax returns - denied!"
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Meh, mostly the standard and boring.


Then there this little gem.

'From the early 1990s to 2014, Applicant regularly masturbated in public, including in public parks, the sauna at a gym, and once on a military base near the post exchange.
Up to2009, he would engage in that behavior about four or five times a week. On a quarterly basis from about 2002 to 2011, he sunbathed naked in a park and eventually began exercising there in the nude.
He also walked around his home naked with the shutters open. If his young female neighbor saw him, he had an innocent explanation, i.e., that he was home.
He has not engaged in sexually aberrant behavior since November 2014. He recognizes this conduct was foolish and has no desire to engage in it again. He has neither told his wife about this conduct nor obtained any therapy to address it. Adverse decision affirmed. CASE NO: 18-00751.a1"
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
I like these two:


Applicant contends that the Judge erred in concluding that she engaged in a form of prostitution. She emphasizes that the prostitution citation was dismissed for lack of evidence. She argues "the evidence suggests that she never engaged in the exchange of money for sex as the money was for dates and massages. Any sexual behavior engaged in by the [Applicant] was strictly consensual and a decision made regardless of any money exchanging hands." In challenging the Judge's conclusion that Applicant engaged in prostitution, we note that Applicant has not disputed any of the Judge's specific findings of fact supporting that conclusion. Furthermore, the dismissal of a charge or citation does not establish innocence and does not preclude a Judge from concluding the offense was committed based on his or her examination ofthe evidence. Considering the evidence as a whole, the Board concludes that the Judge's challenged conclusion is sustainable. Adverse decision affirmed. CASE NO: 17-00810.a1

And:

Applicant's then-wife and her boyfriend (now husband) made allegations that Applicant had threatened to kill them and Applicant's daughter, as well as kill himself. Authorities stepped in and essentially destroyed Applicant's military career and his relationship with his daughter because the allegations were believed, despite her history of false allegations against three individuals, including Applicant, and Applicant's denials were rejected. Applicant underwent psychological evaluations, and, based largely on those allegations, he was deemed to be at significant or moderate risk of potential suicidal and/or homicidal action because of the allegations. He was diagnosed as a perpetrator of spouse abuse, as well as with a narcissistic personality disorder. He was honorably discharged in 2007. In 2012, Applicant's ex-wife accused him of sexually abusing their daughter. Before the marital and child custody issues arose, Applicant had a stellar military record; he was highly thought of by his command and his units; his superiors and coworkers praised his duty performance, military bearing, professionalism, and community-service activities; he received recognition for his performance; and he had an excellent reputation for honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness. His record with his current employer is also one of stellar performance. Character references, including some with continuing long-term relationships, have never seen any evidence of suicidal or homicidal ideations, and have never seen Applicant lose his temper or act irrationally. A 2017 psychological evaluation was ordered for Applicant, but the comments, diagnosis, and prognosis were largely contradicted by the factual record, and therefore were given reduced weight. The evaluations consisted largely of questionable quality, poor thoroughness, and substantial inaccuracies, and lacked significant documentation and other source material to support the diagnoses and prognoses, were never identified, described, or produced. Applicant's past psychological conditions, to the extent that there were some, under the circumstances no longer cast doubt on his current reliability, trustworthiness, and good judgment. Eligibility is granted. CASE NO: 17-04325.h1

So, a woman gets accused of a crime, but the case is dismissed.  Eligibility denied.  A man gets accused of a crime, he gets diagnosed by a shrink even!   Eligibility granted.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

kudayta: I like these two:


Applicant contends that the Judge erred in concluding that she engaged in a form of prostitution. She emphasizes that the prostitution citation was dismissed for lack of evidence. She argues "the evidence suggests that she never engaged in the exchange of money for sex as the money was for dates and massages. Any sexual behavior engaged in by the [Applicant] was strictly consensual and a decision made regardless of any money exchanging hands." In challenging the Judge's conclusion that Applicant engaged in prostitution, we note that Applicant has not disputed any of the Judge's specific findings of fact supporting that conclusion. Furthermore, the dismissal of a charge or citation does not establish innocence and does not preclude a Judge from concluding the offense was committed based on his or her examination ofthe evidence. Considering the evidence as a whole, the Board concludes that the Judge's challenged conclusion is sustainable. Adverse decision affirmed. CASE NO: 17-00810.a1

And:

Applicant's then-wife and her boyfriend (now husband) made allegations that Applicant had threatened to kill them and Applicant's daughter, as well as kill himself. Authorities stepped in and essentially destroyed Applicant's military career and his relationship with his daughter because the allegations were believed, despite her history of false allegations against three individuals, including Applicant, and Applicant's denials were rejected. Applicant underwent psychological evaluations, and, based largely on those allegations, he was deemed to be at significant or moderate risk of potential suicidal and/or homicidal action because of the allegations. He was diagnosed as a perpetrator of spouse abuse, as well as with a narcissistic personality disorder. He was honorably discharged in 2007. In 2012, Applicant's ex-wife accused him of sexually abusing their daughter. Before the marital and child custody issues arose, Applicant had a stellar military record; he was highly thought of by his command and his units; his superiors and coworkers praised his duty performance, military bearing, professionalism, and community-service activities; he received recognition for his performance; and he had an excellent reputation for honesty, integrity, and trustworthiness. His record with his current employer is also one of stellar performance. Character references, including some with continuing long-term relationships, have never seen any evidence of suicidal or homicidal ideations, and have never seen Applicant lose his temper or act irrationally. A 2017 psychological evaluation was ordered for Applicant, but the comments, diagnosis, and prognosis were largely contradicted by the factual record, and therefore were given reduced weight. The evaluations consisted largely of questionable quality, poor thoroughness, and substantial inaccuracies, and lacked significant documentation and other source material to support the diagnoses and prognoses, were never identified, described, or produced. Applicant's past psychological conditions, to the extent that there were some, under the circumstances no longer cast doubt on his current reliability, trustworthiness, and good judgment. Eligibility is granted. CASE NO: 17-04325.h1

So, a woman gets accused of a crime, but the case is dismissed.  Eligibility denied.  A man gets accused of a crime, he gets diagnosed by a shrink even!   Eligibility granted.


Are you kidding?
You don't see the difference between the two cases?
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

sithon: Are you kidding?
You don't see the difference between the two cases?


Of course I see the difference.  In one case, a guy threatens to kill his family and they ignore it because he's friends with Important People™.  In the other, she sucked some dick for some cash and lied about it.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

kudayta: sithon: Are you kidding?
You don't see the difference between the two cases?

Of course I see the difference.  In one case, a guy threatens to kill his family and they ignore it because he's friends with Important People™.  In the other, she sucked some dick for some cash and lied about it.


Except his accuser has a track record of falsely accusing people. Multiple times.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Sounds like a who's who at my ex employer.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

sithon: Except his accuser has a track record of falsely accusing people. Multiple times.


You know, when women complain about not being believed when they make these reports, they're talking about situations like this.  Both her and her boyfriend AND a psychologist agreed that this guys is nuts.  But the government security clearance person decided to go against all that and say they were false accusations.  And that government employee did so on what is apparently the word of his friends, colleagues and superiors.  Because he's never flipped out around them.

Granted, I haven't read the full .pdf files for either one, I'm just going on the summaries in the link.  But I would expect that security guys don't have the authority to overrule a doctor or physician assistant or licensed psychologist (they have PhD's but I don't know if we typically call a psychologist a doctor as opposed to a psychiatrist, who we usually do call "doctor").

If there's something more in either .pdf that's compelling, then feel free to let me know and I'll apologize.  I'm not interested in investigating this case of summary sexism any closer though.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

kudayta: sithon: Except his accuser has a track record of falsely accusing people. Multiple times.

You know, when women complain about not being believed when they make these reports, they're talking about situations like this.  Both her and her boyfriend AND a psychologist agreed that this guys is nuts.  But the government security clearance person decided to go against all that and say they were false accusations.  And that government employee did so on what is apparently the word of his friends, colleagues and superiors.  Because he's never flipped out around them.

Granted, I haven't read the full .pdf files for either one, I'm just going on the summaries in the link.  But I would expect that security guys don't have the authority to overrule a doctor or physician assistant or licensed psychologist (they have PhD's but I don't know if we typically call a psychologist a doctor as opposed to a psychiatrist, who we usually do call "doctor").

If there's something more in either .pdf that's compelling, then feel free to let me know and I'll apologize.  I'm not interested in investigating this case of summary sexism any closer though.


The full pdf has much more of the story.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Oh, shiat, I misread the summary even.  TWO shrinks evaluated this guy, once in or before 2007 and again in 2017.  And they BOTH said he was nuts.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

DON.MAC: The full pdf has much more of the story.


Anything that would make me back off?  I'll take your word for it.  And I will admit error.

I'm a jackass, but not that sort of jackass
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

kudayta: DON.MAC: The full pdf has much more of the story.

Anything that would make me back off?  I'll take your word for it.  And I will admit error.

I'm a jackass, but not that sort of jackass


It has a few complicated issues so you might be right.  The 1st shrinks were part of what appears to be an early warning PTSD type program.  The later shrink had a different diagnosis and said it was temporary related to the stress of the family situation.  The ex-wife made comments and then years latter made stronger allegations.   I think it came down to the fact that his situation isn't likely to compromise security.   There are several examples where they seem to to think that uncommon sexual activity like the escort would put people in a position of being extorted.  That shows up on some of the Foreign Influence ones with ex-partners as well.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

DON.MAC: It has a few complicated issues so you might be right.  The 1st shrinks were part of what appears to be an early warning PTSD type program.  The later shrink had a different diagnosis and said it was temporary related to the stress of the family situation.  The ex-wife made comments and then years latter made stronger allegations.   I think it came down to the fact that his situation isn't likely to compromise security.


Ok fair enough.  I won't back down on that point.  But I appreciate you doing the leg work.

DON.MAC: There are several examples where they seem to to think that uncommon sexual activity like the escort would put people in a position of being extorted.  That shows up on some of the Foreign Influence ones with ex-partners as well.


They might be right on that score.  But I seem to remember the same security guys saying that about gay people back in the 80s.  Seemed like circular reasoning then, still seems that way now.

Frankly, given the spy scandals of the Cold War and after, I don't really trust these guys to make sound decisions about someone's propensity to betray their country.  Come to think of it though, I haven't heard of any spy scandals recently (aside from Snowden).  So maybe I've been too harsh on them here.  If so, I apologize.  I'll let you guys be the judge of it.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: DON.MAC: It has a few complicated issues so you might be right.  The 1st shrinks were part of what appears to be an early warning PTSD type program.  The later shrink had a different diagnosis and said it was temporary related to the stress of the family situation.  The ex-wife made comments and then years latter made stronger allegations.   I think it came down to the fact that his situation isn't likely to compromise security.

Ok fair enough.  I won't back down on that point.  But I appreciate you doing the leg work.

DON.MAC: There are several examples where they seem to to think that uncommon sexual activity like the escort would put people in a position of being extorted.  That shows up on some of the Foreign Influence ones with ex-partners as well.

They might be right on that score.  But I seem to remember the same security guys saying that about gay people back in the 80s.  Seemed like circular reasoning then, still seems that way now.

Frankly, given the spy scandals of the Cold War and after, I don't really trust these guys to make sound decisions about someone's propensity to betray their country.  Come to think of it though, I haven't heard of any spy scandals recently (aside from Snowden).  So maybe I've been too harsh on them here.  If so, I apologize.  I'll let you guys be the judge of it.


The foreign escorts things are super troubling vis-a-vis anything related to clearances due to that being a rather common intelligence gathering strategy. Additionally, everything that can potentially cause embarrassment or disrupt ones home life (use of prostitutes, hidden sexual behaviors, etc) is viewed through the lens of how susceptible it makes you to blackmail. IE: no one cares who or what you boink, unless you hide it.

Not an agent, but I've been through a number of clearance evaluations.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And that's just for Trump Jr.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
proco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get around all that b.s. if your daddy is president
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can you imagine what Trump's case file would look like if he actually had to go through the clearance process?

Part of being qualified to run for president should be that you could get at least within a million miles of being able to get a security clearance.

Taking away the ability for a person that could never get a clearance to override the decision to deny clearances to other people would also be nice.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.


As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kudayta: Oh, shiat, I misread the summary even.  TWO shrinks evaluated this guy, once in or before 2007 and again in 2017.  And they BOTH said he was nuts.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
vestona22 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Security clearances are usually denied for two reasons (there are others, but these are the most common).  Anything you can be blackmailed for or if you're a good candidate to be bribed.

The logic behind the first is that if you get access to sensitive info, and a foreign agent had something they could blackmail you with, you might get compromised.

The logic behind the second is similar, only instead of being blackmailed you might be tempted to sell the info.

Interesting factoid about the first.  For the longest time, you couldn't get a clearance if you were gay, because you might be susceptible to blackmail.  In later days (say late 80s), when the "stigma" evaporated, you still couldn't get a clearance, because if your agency found out you were gay you'd lose your clearance.  But the only reason you could be blackmailed was because you knew you'd lose you clearance.  But you'd only lose your clearance because you were gay, because that made you a target for blackmail, because you knew you'd lose your clearance, because that made you a target for blackmail, etc....  It was complete circular reasoning.  Even if you were "out", you still couldn't get a clearance, because (see above).  Gotta say, total BS on that one.

A close third issue, btw, is demonstrated poor or reckless behavior in the past.  If you were an idiot in the past, you'll probably be one in the future.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.



The first rule about Clearance Club is you don't talk about Clearance Club.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DON.MAC: kudayta: sithon: Except his accuser has a track record of falsely accusing people. Multiple times.

You know, when women complain about not being believed when they make these reports, they're talking about situations like this.  Both her and her boyfriend AND a psychologist agreed that this guys is nuts.  But the government security clearance person decided to go against all that and say they were false accusations.  And that government employee did so on what is apparently the word of his friends, colleagues and superiors.  Because he's never flipped out around them.

Granted, I haven't read the full .pdf files for either one, I'm just going on the summaries in the link.  But I would expect that security guys don't have the authority to overrule a doctor or physician assistant or licensed psychologist (they have PhD's but I don't know if we typically call a psychologist a doctor as opposed to a psychiatrist, who we usually do call "doctor").

If there's something more in either .pdf that's compelling, then feel free to let me know and I'll apologize.  I'm not interested in investigating this case of summary sexism any closer though.

The full pdf has much more of the story.


But that has words. Lots of them. Besides, facts are sexist.
All she needs to know here is Female=Good, Male = Bad.
-
/Are you seriously expecting anything less reductive? On Fark?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.


I got my first clearance when I was a freshman in college (worked part-time for the university research institute).

So the investigators started knocking on doors in the neighborhood.  The one particularly ditzy, nosy lady came to my mom and said 'The FBI was here asking about Franco! Is he ok?'

Her husband was a long-time civilian Air Force employee, and a quarter of the people in the neighborhood were employed by USAF one way or another.  You'd think she would have been used to this kind of thing.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious


It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious


THIS.
Depending on what level of clearance, they can and will go all the way back to people you may have gone out on a date with once in high school.
You can't predict where all they will wind up, but don't write off the idea that they will not locate that problematic old college roommate or something. They likely will.
 
Brofar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So basically what I learned is that we are punishing a bunch of people for smoking cannabis.
 
Wicked Chinchilla
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.


Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.
 
will.i.ain't
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Wicked Chinchilla: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.

Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.


The upside to the new method is they are being processed much, much faster. I've heard that in the past it could take 12-18 months and recently I know of someone getting TS/SCI in 8 weeks.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

vestona22: Security clearances are usually denied for two reasons (there are others, but these are the most common).  Anything you can be blackmailed for or if you're a good candidate to be bribed.

The logic behind the first is that if you get access to sensitive info, and a foreign agent had something they could blackmail you with, you might get compromised.

The logic behind the second is similar, only instead of being blackmailed you might be tempted to sell the info.

Interesting factoid about the first.  For the longest time, you couldn't get a clearance if you were gay, because you might be susceptible to blackmail.  In later days (say late 80s), when the "stigma" evaporated, you still couldn't get a clearance, because if your agency found out you were gay you'd lose your clearance.  But the only reason you could be blackmailed was because you knew you'd lose you clearance.  But you'd only lose your clearance because you were gay, because that made you a target for blackmail, because you knew you'd lose your clearance, because that made you a target for blackmail, etc....  It was complete circular reasoning.  Even if you were "out", you still couldn't get a clearance, because (see above).  Gotta say, total BS on that one.

A close third issue, btw, is demonstrated poor or reckless behavior in the past.  If you were an idiot in the past, you'll probably be one in the future.


What I heard in the 1990s is gays could get a clearance if they were out in general and to their family in particular.  You can have a clearance if you write a letter to your parents telling them you're gay.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Brofar: So basically what I learned is that we are punishing a bunch of people for smoking cannabis.


You can have smoke cannabis....just not habitually and in violation of work directives and such.  I knew a guy who smoked and even tried LSD.  I knew another guy who got out of the service.  Spent two years as a beach bum and had the occasional joint and then rejoined.  Both these people got their clearance (SF86, *not* 85).  Though it took quite a while with LSD dude.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.

Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.

The upside to the new method is they are being processed much, much faster. I've heard that in the past it could take 12-18 months and recently I know of someone getting TS/SCI in 8 weeks.


In the early 90s, I remember a couple of people taking over a year.  My first one took about 6 months or less (dude said I was "boring").  Your first SF86 for TS/Q takes for goddamn ever.  Every one after that is much quicker.  Part of that may be processing and part of it may be that they have already done the crawl-through-your-ass one.  The last OPM agent I had (could of years ago) said they were only going back for the years since my last clearance because they already had record of everything before that...not only that but my last clearance had some of the same people on it from the previous clearance.  So the interviews were pretty much, "Nope, Dave is the same boring ass he was last time."

The only thing I have that takes a while on my clearance is that I encounter foreign nationals all the damn time in my job...especially our yearly conference.  That's a long line of questioning.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.

Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.

The upside to the new method is they are being processed much, much faster. I've heard that in the past it could take 12-18 months and recently I know of someone getting TS/SCI in 8 weeks.


Damn. That is fast for that clearance.
I wonder if that is due as much to the interview process as to online data resources. IIRC, biggest hang up in the past was tracking down paper to verify subject timelines and waiting for it to show up in the mail - transcripts, lease documents, rent payments, pay stubs, vehicle registrations, etc.
Stuff that told us that subjects were where they said they were, and doing what they claimed they were doing a decade before used to take a lot of time and trouble to run down, I would imagine most any of that is verifiable online now.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
There was this law student who worked part time at the firm I worked at a while ago who applied for a security clearance in connection with his duties in the Navy reserves. He's a pretty average-looking guy but comes from money, and the best part of my interview with the investigator was when he asked if there was anything out of the ordinary that I knew about him and I said "you mean beside the fact that he's dating a cheerleader for the Celtics?" The guy chuckled and shook his head a little and said "yeah, we heard about that...".
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dryad: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

THIS.
Depending on what level of clearance, they can and will go all the way back to people you may have gone out on a date with once in high school.
You can't predict where all they will wind up, but don't write off the idea that they will not locate that problematic old college roommate or something. They likely will.


The first one I had, the agent told me that they take the people you list and ask for other people who knew you.  He told me that no one is going to list someone (on their paperwork) who doesn't like them but they can lead to someone who doesn't like them.  And that they straight-up go to your old haunts and ask for people who knew you.

And to clarify again, this is SF86 paperwork.  People get submitted for a "clearance" on SF85 and similar but it is *not* the comprehensive background check of a SF86 check...even though many think it is (I live around *tons* of people (many friends) with form 85 background checks).
 
Cardinal Ximenez
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I think I know this guy:

However, as he candidly noted, when he was younger, he did not pay attention to what was going on, he was stupid and not paying attention to what was due, when it was due, or how much was due. Applicant's description of his activities during his period of unemployment is troublesome for he merely described playing video games, working out at a gym, and spending time with friends and family. He did not mention if he looked for new employment.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

kudayta: I like these two:


Applicant contends that the Judge erred in concluding that she engaged in a form of prostitution. She emphasizes that the prostitution citation was dismissed for lack of evidence. She argues "the evidence suggests that she never engaged in the exchange of money for sex as the money was for dates and massages. Any sexual behavior engaged in by the [Applicant] was strictly consensual and a decision made regardless of any money exchanging hands." In challenging the Judge's conclusion that Applicant engaged in prostitution, we note that Applicant has not disputed any of the Judge's specific findings of fact supporting that conclusion. Furthermore, the dismissal of a charge or citation does not establish innocence and does not preclude a Judge from concluding the offense was committed based on his or her examination ofthe evidence. Considering the evidence as a whole, the Board concludes that the Judge's challenged conclusion is sustainable. Adverse decision affirmed. CASE NO: 17-00810.a1

And:

Applicant's then-wife and her boyfriend (now husband) made allegations that Applicant had threatened to kill them and Applicant's daughter, as well as kill himself. Authorities stepped in and essentially destroyed Applicant's military career and his relationship with his daughter because the allegations were believed, despite her history of false allegations against three individuals, including Applicant, and Applicant's denials were rejected. Applicant underwent psychological evaluations, and, based largely on those allegations, he was deemed to be at significant or moderate risk of potential suicidal and/or homicidal action because of the allegations. He was diagnosed as a perpetrator of spouse abuse, as well as with a narcissistic personality disorder. He was honorably discharged in 2007. In 2012, Applicant's ex-wife accused him of sexually abusing their daughter. Before the marital and child custody issues arose, Applicant had a stellar military record; he ...


Um... you realize her successful legal defense was basically "I'm not a hooker, I'm an escort" right?  It's good enough for a judge, and it's good enough to keep escort agencies in the business... of prostitution.  It's not good enough to be trusted with sensitive data.

Ironically, if she had just said "yeah I was a call girl in my past but I'm not anymore" the security clearance probably would have been rubber stamped.

Security clearances aren't about whether or not you're a law abiding citizen.  It's about whether or not you're susceptible to blackmail and bribery.

At least in theory, not always in reality.

Also, low level security clearances are basically there to weed out the people that can't be trusted with higher level clearances.  That's the reason for the waiting periods.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Dryad: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.

Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.

The upside to the new method is they are being processed much, much faster. I've heard that in the past it could take 12-18 months and recently I know of someone getting TS/SCI in 8 weeks.

Damn. That is fast for that clearance.
I wonder if that is due as much to the interview process as to online data resources. IIRC, biggest hang up in the past was tracking down paper to verify subject timelines and waiting for it to show up in the mail - transcripts, lease documents, rent payments, pay stubs, vehicle registrations, etc.
Stuff that told us that subjects were where they said they were, and doing what they claimed they were doing a decade before used to take a lot of time and trouble to run down, I would imagine most any of that is verifiable online now.


When they put the SF86 stuff on line, it was a godsend.  I always copied mine (or got a printout from OPM) that way I could re-fill a lot of stuff.  The *next* time I did it online, years later, all the previous stuff was still there.  It was awesome.  All I had to do is change some contacts and re-sign off on "no, I haven't been doing anything bad since the last time" (they blank those out anew).
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
ZAZ:What I heard in the 1990s is gays could get a clearance if they were out in general and to their family in particular.  You can have a clearance if you write a letter to your parents telling them you're gay.

That is still true to a certain extent. But it is in no way about being gay, never was. Its about having potential to be blackmailed.
You are out, no one can use it as leverage to force disloyalty. You are closeted, especially to a wife or close family, you are a security risk.
That isn't homophobia, that is risk assessment. Treated the same as a hidden mistress, hidden bastard children, etc.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a TS clearance all but 10 years or so of my working life. You gotta be, and stay, squeaky clean. By reading through those, it's easy to see how strict they can be.

Except for politicians and their appointees. Which is a real problem. As we've seen.
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Brofar: So basically what I learned is that we are punishing a bunch of people for smoking cannabis.


Short answer: Yes. Long answer: No. They're not concerned about the cannabis per se (some uptight people are obviously), but the real reason is that this stuff makes you more easy to blackmail. Basically they're looking for skeletons in your closet - things about yourself that you want to keep secret - that could be used to exploit you. They start with the obvious stuff: Money, sex, and drugs. If you use drugs, even something as innocuous as weed, that information could be used to blackmail you.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

I got my first clearance when I was a freshman in college (worked part-time for the university research institute).

So the investigators started knocking on doors in the neighborhood.  The one particularly ditzy, nosy lady came to my mom and said 'The FBI was here asking about Franco! Is he ok?'

Her husband was a long-time civilian Air Force employee, and a quarter of the people in the neighborhood were employed by USAF one way or another.  You'd think she would have been used to this kind of thing.


I waist AFROTC win coulee, so eat clarnce investiagsoin began then. I'm home on break visiting the car dealership where I sued to work. The salesman are all over me talking ago tow the FBI came to visit and giving me shiat about going to prisons.

These days, I don't think the FBI is even involved. All contractors.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Years ago, when I was being reinvestigated, at the conclusions of my interview (and for those haven't been through this, the interview consists of someone re-asking you most of the questions you already filled out on the SF-86, and laboriously writing down each answer--and sometimes the question--so that they're almost always face down in paper instead of looking at your face as a real interviewer would), the interviewer asked me to point her toward my boss, as is usual. About 20 minutes later she comes back and asks,

"Is there anything else you'd like to tell me?"
"Mmmm...nope. We're all good here."
"Anything about foreign travel?" (At the time you had to list official trips; now just personal ones.)
"Nope, put it all down there on the form."
"Have you ever been...TO GUAM???"

You could tell this was her big gotcha moment of the week. I stare at her dumbfounded for a few seconds.

"Yeah, for about two hours, after which I was flown onto a carrier. Why does it matter? The question is about foreign travel?"
"Guam's another country."

Thus starts about a ten minute argument about whether or not Guam is part of the US.

Surprised I didn't end up getting my clearance yanked. She was kind of pissed.
 
Truck Fump [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: And that's just for Trump Jr.

[Fark user image 480x360]


Kushner's was not published...for lack of space.

I'll bet his is a doozy!
 
planes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Basically, people you wouldn't hire for your own business, and as far as being cleared for sensitive government work, some of them appear to be blackmail risks, or people who could justify selling information.

But, if you feel strongly any of them should have been hired, why don't you do that, and report back in a year and tell us how they worked out.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

UberDave: When they put the SF86 stuff on line, it was a godsend.  I always copied mine (or got a printout from OPM) that way I could re-fill a lot of stuff.  The *next* time I did it online, years later, all the previous stuff was still there.  It was awesome.  All I had to do is change some contacts and re-sign off on "no, I haven't been doing anything bad since the last time" (they blank those out anew).


That makes things very easy! I used to have to save my paperwork to make sure everything lined up.
-
First thing they would always do is compare with all the old forms. They caught so many people that way, not keeping stories straight.
Meant the easiest way to get flagged and cause huge delays was to have any difference in data from previous forms, no matter how trivial. Used to scare the crap out of me every time that I would screw up the date of a college apartment move or something and open a can of worms for no reason.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Applicant has mitigated the security concerns raised by his visits to massage parlors offering the services of prostitutes and shoplifting food items at highway rest stops. Clearance is granted.

Daaaaang.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

UberDave: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: will.i.ain't: Wicked Chinchilla: proco: My employer submitted me for clearance and the investigation just started this week. So I'm definitely getting a kick.

As a courtesy. Give a heads up to your listed witnesses. I had a friend who toked up all the time and he nearly shiat his pants and ran out his back door when a federal agent showed up on his doorstep to ask him some questions.
/was hilarious

It's all done virtual these days. Phone calls and video interviews. Nothing in person.

Makes sense, especially with COVID. Obviously it's been a while for me... LOL.

Now I just have a bog standard public trust and CDC select agent clearance which are less strenuous than the others I've been through.

The upside to the new method is they are being processed much, much faster. I've heard that in the past it could take 12-18 months and recently I know of someone getting TS/SCI in 8 weeks.

In the early 90s, I remember a couple of people taking over a year.  My first one took about 6 months or less (dude said I was "boring").  Your first SF86 for TS/Q takes for goddamn ever.  Every one after that is much quicker.  Part of that may be processing and part of it may be that they have already done the crawl-through-your-ass one.  The last OPM agent I had (could of years ago) said they were only going back for the years since my last clearance because they already had record of everything before that...not only that but my last clearance had some of the same people on it from the previous clearance.  So the interviews were pretty much, "Nope, Dave is the same boring ass he was last time."

The only thing I have that takes a while on my clearance is that I encounter foreign nationals all the damn time in my job...especially our yearly conference.  That's a long line of questioning.


We've hosted six foreign exchange students over the years and we volunteered with the orgaizaiton as well so I've known many not to mention their families from visits to Europe. That is a shiatload of blocks to fill out. Never even got a question about them. I imagine that's because it's so clear how those interactions came to be plus the focus on "close and continuing relationships."

That term kind of went in the shiatter when Facebook came along and they decreed than any foreign national you friended on Facebook automatically constituted such a relationship. Whover made that decision must not know any teenagers with 1500 FB contacts.

And the finance shiat: I left government just before that got tougher. Right now anybody with a clearance is turning over all their financial information, far more than the morons being put in cabinet positions. Given the record on identify theft, I was not wanting to turn over all my financial account numbers and balances to some contractor.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: "Guam's another country."


Surprised she didn't ask if you ever traveled to New Mexico.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.