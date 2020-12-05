 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Mum buys brand new £46k Mercedes Benz for her nine-year-old daughter. Was she wrong ... should she not have done that? (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
1063 clicks; posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 10:35 AM (51 minutes ago)



30 Comments
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
So by the time the child is legally allowed to drive the vehicle will be out of date on safety features compared to a newer Benz?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

alechemist: So by the time the child is legally allowed to drive the vehicle will be out of date on safety features compared to a newer Benz?


I'm pretty much assuming the part left out of the article is that she is receiving child support and used said child support to buy herself the car.

"It's not for me, it's for our daughter."?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
next she'll say the plastic surgery she gets is actually for her daughter so she can land a richer man, who will then give the kids better things
 
Micosavo [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Crazy eyes?

Reads article...

Oh yeah, crazy eyes. Crazy everything really
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
...and I thought these two are bad, where at 3:05 is a spoiled teenage girl (I have a feeling it was fake as this is on Dr. Phil), then at 5:28 about a 7-year-old getting a $32,000 birthday party.

Top 5 Most SPOILED RICH KIDS & Temper Tantrums Caught On Camera! (Funny Self Entitled Kids)
Youtube IayEFwixSOE
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is just semantics of saying "I bought a new car for the family so that the kids would be safe."

And what's with "... she is driven..."?  Is this woman rich enough to have a full-time driver?

Nice ad for her PR business or whatever the hell she does.  And nice ad for Benz, too.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So the PR "mogul" bought herself a car; then in the interest of self-promotion she said she bought it for her 9 year old, and then in the fine print of her statement "because safety is the real reason".

And here we are, taking her bait.
 
montreal_medic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: This is just semantics of saying "I bought a new car for the family so that the kids would be safe."

And what's with "... she is driven..."?  Is this woman rich enough to have a full-time driver?

Nice ad for her PR business or whatever the hell she does.  And nice ad for Benz, too.


Exactly. She actually says it isn't for the kid to (eventually) drive - it's for the kid to be safely transported in

In other words,  no different from any other parent who uses safety rating as a main deciding factor when buying a car. I know we did. Budget made it a used Volvo, but lots of brands have great safety records and crash results
 
Nikan1 [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: alechemist: So by the time the child is legally allowed to drive the vehicle will be out of date on safety features compared to a newer Benz?

I'm pretty much assuming the part left out of the article is that she is receiving child support and used said child support to buy herself the car.

"It's not for me, it's for our daughter."?


From Wikipedia: "Her husband is former investment banker Oliver Curtis, who was convicted for insider trading in 2016, and was released in 2017 "

Wow a reality TV star with a criminal husband.   This all makes more sense.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This story is true. True true true true true. It's true.
 
shut_it_down
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

montreal_medic: FrancoFile: This is just semantics of saying "I bought a new car for the family so that the kids would be safe."

And what's with "... she is driven..."?  Is this woman rich enough to have a full-time driver?

Nice ad for her PR business or whatever the hell she does.  And nice ad for Benz, too.

Exactly. She actually says it isn't for the kid to (eventually) drive - it's for the kid to be safely transported in

In other words,  no different from any other parent who uses safety rating as a main deciding factor when buying a car. I know we did. Budget made it a used Volvo, but lots of brands have great safety records and crash results


In other words, the car is to help her to fulfil her parental obligation to her child, and not actually birthday present for the child.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Mom looks hot. The kiddo be finding mom's panties in that car fior years
 
mmojo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
At first I thought this was a family of douche-bags. Then I saw the arsenal on the wall of their garage.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: next she'll say the plastic surgery she gets is actually for her daughter so she can land a richer man, who will then give the kids better things


People joke, but in some cases I think this is a valid investment. No different than going to college.

Example: I went to college, spent about 80k got a pair of degrees, become a software developer. Married a veterinarian. Perfectly fine life.

Little sister was popular and attractive in high school, got some plastic surgery for $25k, started exclusively dating rich guys. Married a successful anesthesiologist.

Their combined income is double what ours is, and my sister is a stay at home wife. He comes home from work to a clean house and a fancy dinner in the oven.

My wife and I both work... House is a mess all week and we are having mac and cheese.
 
pudgyv
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Hey, it's her money. Who am I to complain about how she wastes it?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Mom looks hot. The kiddo be finding mom's panties in that car for years


She's obviously spent a few dollars on those teeth.

/kid looks like she's got naturally straight teeth, so that might be genetic
 
KB202
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She just wanted to transfer an asset into her daughter's name. Tax dodging attention seeker.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's next, she buys her a color TV?
 
dustman81
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Their combined income is double what ours is, and my sister is a stay at home wife. He comes home from work to a clean house and a fancy dinner in the oven.


So your sis and BIL are so rich, they can afford a maid and a cook?
 
Target Builder
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Dead for Tax Reasons: next she'll say the plastic surgery she gets is actually for her daughter so she can land a richer man, who will then give the kids better things

People joke, but in some cases I think this is a valid investment. No different than going to college.

Example: I went to college, spent about 80k got a pair of degrees, become a software developer. Married a veterinarian. Perfectly fine life.

Little sister was popular and attractive in high school, got some plastic surgery for $25k, started exclusively dating rich guys. Married a successful anesthesiologist.

Their combined income is double what ours is, and my sister is a stay at home wife. He comes home from work to a clean house and a fancy dinner in the oven.

My wife and I both work... House is a mess all week and we are having mac and cheese.


Game Review: Life

Pros: The graphics are amazing and the world the gameplay takes place in is enormous, full of surprises and has an extensive, if sometimes insane, backstory.

Cons: A players spawn location has an enormous impact on both the areas of the world they are able to readily explore and on their ability to interact with parts of the world they are able to access. While there are many by strategies available the METAs for most spawn conditions are toxic to the overall multiplayer environment.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
By Sophie Roberts Lifestyle and Travel Editor

"What do you do?"

"I'm the Lifestyle and Travel Editor at a major international publication."

"Cool, so you get to travel all over and try out cool new stuff?"

"No, I write about parents buying cars so they can drive their kids around."

"Oh.  You went to journalism school for that?"

"Excuse me, I need more wine."
 
Fissile [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

alechemist: So by the time the child is legally allowed to drive the vehicle will be out of date on safety features compared to a newer Benz?


By the time the kid is old enough to drive, all the electronic systems on that Benz will have malfunctioned and since that car will be long out of warranty, the repair bill will greatly exceed the book value.
 
stuffy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Is the car registered in the Daughters name? Does she drive it on track days? What did her brother get?
 
KB202
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Fark_Guy_Rob: Dead for Tax Reasons: next she'll say the plastic surgery she gets is actually for her daughter so she can land a richer man, who will then give the kids better things

People joke, but in some cases I think this is a valid investment. No different than going to college.

Example: I went to college, spent about 80k got a pair of degrees, become a software developer. Married a veterinarian. Perfectly fine life.

Little sister was popular and attractive in high school, got some plastic surgery for $25k, started exclusively dating rich guys. Married a successful anesthesiologist.

Their combined income is double what ours is, and my sister is a stay at home wife. He comes home from work to a clean house and a fancy dinner in the oven.

My wife and I both work... House is a mess all week and we are having mac and cheese.


For five years, Mr.202 was a stay at home spouse, the apartment was always clean, utilities & packages & bills handled, errands run, groceries stocked, dinner on the table, stress-free evening every night. My friends all tried to tell me "a man should have a job" but a stay at home spouse is the ultimate luxury.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mmojo: At first I thought this was a family of douche-bags. Then I saw the arsenal on the wall of their garage.


That must of confirmed your theory about the family of douchebags.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If she were taxed more, that money would go to waste.
 
Trik [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
She bought it for her children's safety.
But because of wording ***OUTRAGE***
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She titled the car in her daughter's name for insurance purposes. If the mum has a bunch of DUIs and speeding tickets, the insurance would be much higher if on paper she bought it for herself.

/kidding, of course
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Why the outrage and why is this even a story?

Are you a parent or ever been around parents?  People often talk about getting a car with consideration about safety for their kid being a main factor.  It'll often be an overpriced SUV of some sort.

The only thing odd is saying the primary reason is it's for the 9 year old kid.  As one of the earlier posters noted, by the time the kid uses it'll be a 7 - 9 year old car by the time the kid uses it.  Whoopee, a 7 year old Mercedes. BFD, you can get luxury cars like that, that old from a second hand car dealership for cheap, depending on mileage.  No one is impressed.

So, it's safety for her kid, but mainly it's just a BS excuse to buy what is now a nice car.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Mercedes Benz
Youtube -H7YULkiLIA
 
