(The New York Times)   Facebook struggles to pull up its pants in the seedy brothel of vaccine misinformation   (nytimes.com) divider line
    Vaccine, Mark Zuckerberg, Measles, Vaccination, Facebook, World Health Organization, Polio vaccine, Public health  
posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 9:45 AM



9 Comments
 
bostonguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As the news website Techdirt always puts: "Effective content moderation at scale is impossible."
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Facebook is a cesspool that should be blocked at every firewall and gateway.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Tell me the truth.

Who amongst who you has been wearing pants during this time.

/essential workers need not respond - but for fun you can
 
Cerebral Knievel
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I got a 7 day ban last for having unkind words towards Chic-fil-a.
 
SuperTramp [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Too little, too late.   Half my family is already infected by Facebook misinformation.  Dumbasses.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Facebook is a cesspool that should be blocked at every firewall and gateway.


True. And it's absurd for them to decide what is "misinformation" and what is not. They are not scientists and they use social criteria, not science, to make that decision. They are trying to set themselves up as the arbiter of truth and they might as well get it over with and change their name to "Pravda."
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sugarmountain is a failure like Trump.
Wait until he hits midlife and decides to sell facebook to a consortium of Russian and Chinese oligarchs and go stare at lotus flowers.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
MAGA hats: "Private property is sacrosanct and corporations can do with their property whatever they want."
Also MAGA hats: "Facebook is censoring me!"
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Cerebral Knievel: I got a 7 day ban last for having unkind words towards Chic-fil-a.


Yeah, but those fries are farking awesome.
 
