(Vox)   The importance of mask mandates, explained in chart form   (vox.com) divider line
Wyrdrune
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wear yer damn masks!
 
Gramma
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is no hope for the willfully ignorant.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The last two should be redone, it is very difficult to understand what point are they trying to make.

/ And I say that as a heavy root user.
// not that root
/// slashies
 
Rent Party
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obvious tag must be on a respirator.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Or maybe not because it will hurt the gun-toting morons' freedom feels?
 
Todd300
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'll save the trolls the time. A 24 hour review as seen on FARK:

1. Make me.
2. Why should I.
3. They don't work.
4. Gavin had a dinner.
5. Freedom.
6. Gotta die sometime.
7. Leftist conspiracy.
8. NWO.
9. Can't make me.
10. But her emails.

Did I miss anything? Great. Now the adults can talk. Please proceed.
 
orbister
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
It would help if Vox's writers took a statistics class. Well, maybe.
 
Creoena
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

11.
Fark user imageView Full Size


/wear your farking mask
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

I believe #8 should be NWA.  That would help folks
 
Hilarity_N_Sues
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Because of a state law passed in June that allowed counties to supersede the governor's emergency powers, 81 counties out of 105 opted out of the mask mandate altogether, and only 21 counties decided to enforce it.

Arrrgh. WTF is the point of EMERGENCY powers if individual counties can override them on a whim? These farking people...
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
1) Wear a farking mask.

2) Those charts are awful. They don't support the conclusion. (at all)

You want a downward line on the More cases/more masks charts and instead you have an upward line. Find a better way to use your stats, because someone who wants to excuse themselves can present those charts without the commentary and make a different case.

Right now, what those stats tell me is that states that have more cases started wearing the masks more, but it sure as hell will be twisted by a pants-shiatting moron to say "See, masks cause more cases!"

Vox needs a new statistician.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
NH held out for a long time because our numbers were so low but on Nov. 20, our governor finally implemented a mask mandate.  And within days a group of GOP state reps sued and have now brought articles of impeachment against him.  Did I mention that our governor is also a Republican?  Republicans impeaching Republicans is now the new GOP normal.
 
