Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting. Links to the voting threads for all nine tabs. Everyone can vote! Enjoy the best Farking headlines!
posted to Main » on 05 Dec 2020 at 12:43 PM



Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Headline of the Year 2020 Final Voting

Main
Discussion
Sports
Business
Geek / Fandom / STEM
Entertainment
D'awww
Food
Politics

Welcome to Headline of the Year! Consider each headline as carefully as you wish!  Some are puns, some are wordplay, some are "context" - where you need to click through a few times to read the story or the Fark comments to figure out the joke (and these are often some of the best), some are visual, some are lyrics or verse, and some are just damn clever or a sideways look at the story or the world. Vote for any or all! We don't limit your voting, we really want to see what you laughed at and enjoyed!

Voting starts Saturday, December 5 and ends Monday, December 14, noon Eastern.

Vote, vote, vote, and let's see what you love best for the 2020 Headlines of the Year!
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.