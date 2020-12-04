 Skip to content
An inexperienced know-it-all fan tries to school Nora Roberts on how book publishing works. Romancelandia: WE RIDE AT DAWN
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  

ginandbacon: Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.


Also, this amounts to, WRITE FASTER, DAMN YOU!  To a woman who publishes 4-5 books each year.

Good. God.
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
There will always be stupid people in this world.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: ginandbacon: Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.

Also, this amounts to, WRITE FASTER, DAMN YOU!  To a woman who publishes 4-5 books each year.

Good. God.


Amen, sister. Jaysus Farking Christ.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh lord.  I started reading her years ago.  My cousins sussed on and started sending me the hardbacks for Christmas presents.

THEN I figured out the JD Robb Murder series.  I still love both sides, the total rom fantasy side (I loved the witches island one, forget the name) but I LOVE her murder stuff.  It's still full of erotica, and there are so many convenient ways out of things/deus ex machinae (magic, being a billionaire, whatever) but I find it more satisfying.  I preorder everything and always forget until it shows up in my inbox and then I read the entire thing in a night.
 
MissFeasance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And she does have a way of weaving words like a weaver weaves stuff.  One of the trilogies, I think about vampires (I know, I know), she has a whole scene where one of them magics their mother's old herb garden out of place where they knew it was like centuries before.  And the one where the woman has this super rich husband abusing her and runs away to the island and gets a kitten and a garden.  And the Chesapeake Bay series... oh man.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debra should thank her gods that she's not a dude, otherwise she'd be the new face of Mansplaining.

/imagine if it had been a worthwhile author instead of a romance novelist
 
Grahor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey! Nothing wrong with romance novels! If not for them, females would have forgotten how to read, and where would we be then?!!

They are doing their duty.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.


Errr...  Who?
 
Insain2
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
You all know the old line about those who can't talk or write about it. Those who can do it all of the time!!!
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

GrogSmash: ginandbacon: Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.

Errr...  Who?


She writes two cheap "romance" novels every night before bed. Women get decades-long subscriptions and build themselves houses out of them.
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Who is nora roberts and who cares about her and some other schmuck arguing about on the internets?
 
orbister
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

ginandbacon: Why on earth would anyone in their right mind try to explain publishing to NORA FARKING ROBERTS? She's one of the most successful authors in the world FFS.


In much the same way that Olive Garden is one of the most successful restaurant chains in the world.
 
buserror [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Someone should suggest that Debra try A Song of Ice and Fire while she waits.
 
