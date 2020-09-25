 Skip to content
(MSN)   Canada changes its vaccine plan based on ridiculous conspiracies and...what's that? Oh. Based on Dr. Tam redoing the math and consulting scientists. Ok. But now what are we going to be enraged by?   (msn.com) divider line
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Don't worry, the Conservatives will come up with something to complain about. Loudly.

I don't think that the increased order is from "redoing the math", rather from seeing how well the Moderna vaccine did in its phase 3 trial. The government didn't know which vaccine candidates (if any) were going to be successful so they hedged their bets by agreeing to purchase a minimum quantity from several manufacturers with an option to buy more of the eventual winners.
 
frestcrallen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I am legit blown away by how fast of a roll out these vaccines are getting.  Its a nice reminder of what can be accomplished with common purpose and gobs of money, and as a taxpayer it doesnt bother me at all.  I mean, they were probably just going to blow it all on floor wax and furniture polish for parliament anyways.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: [Fark user image image 526x701]


Think of how many more projects NIH could fund if they just need to pay depreciation on the office shiatter rather than so many chemicals and machines that go *ping*.
 
wantingout
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Oh I have faith that people will always come up with some new dumb thing to be enraged about.
 
