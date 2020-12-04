 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   The long-feared collapse of American hospitals under the weight of COVID is no longer imminent. It's officially here   (theatlantic.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

eurotrader: Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.


Unfortunately, that will never happen.  Too many people still support the republicans.
 
naughtyrev [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The morgue at my wife's hospital has been full for days, and they are running out of "overflow" at nearby funeral parlors.

Doing a big shop tomorrow while wearing a mask and gloves and the we're shutting the front door for a few weeks, except for her work and two more weeks of part time in-person classes for my son.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

labman: eurotrader: Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.

Unfortunately, that will never happen.  Too many people still support the republicans.


What america needs is a president whos willing to crush the scumbag republicans, the right wing medias and their rich buddies. No matter the cost. The next president, his/her VP and all those in congress need to be ready to die for this country. Nothing short of that will really change things.

America needs a new revolution 1776 style where the leaders go all in with everything theyve got including their lives to crush the fascists. None of this pro-status quo, lets make a deal with nazis, lets be friends with fascist BS the democrats have been doing for the last 30 years. Theyve tried their pie-in-the-sky, unicorn rainbow fantasy long enough, its farking clear it will never work.

Time to go full Paton on their asses.
 
ginandbacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I am a non-COVID patient who is frequently hospitalized and I need that bed and those nurses. It's extremely scary to think I might lose that care because people are too foolish to mask and distance and wash their hands. I consider my nurses to be heroes.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.


Could have been worse...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Ivo Shandor: naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.

Could have been worse...
[Fark user image image 300x300]


I have heard from several people the term "voting republican" means assume the position dry when translated.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mission accomplished!
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my ass they were claiming this for a year....Navy hospital ships moved in only to not be used...morons
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Republicans continue to make this country worse and worse.
Health care - ruined.
Lives - ruined.
Hundreds of thousands dead.
Economy - ruined.
Racism and hatred rampant and celebrated.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every death is on the hands of conservatives who refuse to allow this country to function.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god my mother died at home in October. I couldn't in good conscience send her to the hospital anymore.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOYLENT GREEN IS PATIENTS!
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Republicans continue to make this country worse and worse.
Health care - ruined.
Lives - ruined.
Hundreds of thousands dead.
Economy - ruined.
Racism and hatred rampant and celebrated.


You forgot trying to steal elections,
Take away women's rights,
Let people starve,
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.
 
The Why Not Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Maximsoldier: my ass they were claiming this for a year....Navy hospital ships moved in only to not be used...morons


Really? A year?
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


"But mah freedumbs!" people keep screaming. "Wy they keep doing us like this?!"
 
mikalmd
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.


Hope it all works out well for you and have a safe , speedy recovery ..
 
Man_Without_A_Hat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My hospital has a surge plan to quadruple our bed capacity, but we have zero plan on how to staff those beds with nurses to care for those patients, or surge up all the dozen other different departments required to care for those patients, from radiology to lab to housekeeping to security and everything in between.

From a nursing perspective, it's not like we can do what New York and other hotspots could do early in the pandemic, which is just hire a ton of travel nurses from all over the country to deal with the surge.  The surge will be everywhere; hell, it already is.

From a provider perspective, we have already done emergency credentialing on pretty much every community provider.  There's a very real chance that an OB-GYN or podiatrist could be managing your local low-acuity COVID ward.

This winter is going to suck.  Wear a mask, please and thank you.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.


Did you get to play with toys?
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Thank god my mother died at home in October. I couldn't in good conscience send her to the hospital anymore.


And it seems like an odd thing to say, but I lost my stepfather (dad) last August. I have often thought that he would not have been able to handle 2020, not any bit of it. He would have been angry every day, and devastated if he had felt even a chance that he would have infected someone else.

Small graces.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


Yup, I'm already breaking out my emergency tequila!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gyrfalcon: Thank god my mother died at home in October. I couldn't in good conscience send her to the hospital anymore.


Mrs.4335 lost her grandmother in October. The only family member that had any contact with her besides waving and yelling to her from the outside of her first floor window of her room in the dementia unit was my MiL. And that was only at the end post unresponsiveness after the stroke possibly induced by covid.  

Dementia was a blessing in disguise. At least each day was relatively a new day of forgetting what was happening around her.
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: labman: eurotrader: Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.

Unfortunately, that will never happen.  Too many people still support the republicans.

What america needs is a president whos willing to crush the scumbag republicans, the right wing medias and their rich buddies. No matter the cost. The next president, his/her VP and all those in congress need to be ready to die for this country. Nothing short of that will really change things.

America needs a new revolution 1776 style where the leaders go all in with everything theyve got including their lives to crush the fascists. None of this pro-status quo, lets make a deal with nazis, lets be friends with fascist BS the democrats have been doing for the last 30 years. Theyve tried their pie-in-the-sky, unicorn rainbow fantasy long enough, its farking clear it will never work.

Time to go full Paton on their asses.


Ah yes, we need an authoritarian to take charge, prosecute their political enemies, silence the media, and nationalize the private wealth for the public good. I can't wait to jump on this express train to Prosperitygrad. Why has no one thought of this before.
 
Stibium
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Maximsoldier: my ass they were claiming this for a year....Navy hospital ships moved in only to not be used...morons


It would have gotten used if someone hadn't farked up and sent a covid patient there and contaminated it.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.

Could have been worse...
[Fark user image image 300x300]


How would having her brought to you that way be a bad thing?
 
The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Republicans DID warn us if we voted for a particular candidate, we'd get "depth panels."

It wasn't a warning -- it was a veiled wish, apparently.
 
Stibium
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!


It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

The Why Not Guy: Maximsoldier: my ass they were claiming this for a year....Navy hospital ships moved in only to not be used...morons

Really? A year?


Yes a year...as in since last november idiot
 
Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.


The original shut down would not have stopped the virus. The point was to preserve the medical system, you progressive tool!
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.

The original shut down would not have stopped the virus. The point was to preserve the medical system, you progressive tool!


yep and it did more that than that...but the medical system is more than fine...why the hell are we still doing this stupid crap other that you all are just sheeple
 
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


It's still just a half-ass lock down.  From the article you linked:

retail businesses and malls, places of worship and professional sports are allowed to stay open
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I don't think Meredith is going to make it out of season 179 of Gray's Anatomy :(
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


The regional stay-at-home order is going into effect on Monday for the Bay Area.
/need to get a haircut tomorrow
//car wash too.
 
Maximsoldier: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.

The original shut down would not have stopped the virus. The point was to preserve the medical system, you progressive tool!

yep and it did more that than that...but the medical system is more than fine...why the hell are we still doing this stupid crap other that you all are just sheeple


Typical Trump Voter
 
Todd300
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.


Username... ah never mind.
 
sforce
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


I'm jealous. The "leadership" of Florida is too farking stupid to do anything that might help lower active cases.
 
Maximsoldier
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Maximsoldier: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.

The original shut down would not have stopped the virus. The point was to preserve the medical system, you progressive tool!

yep and it did more that than that...but the medical system is more than fine...why the hell are we still doing this stupid crap other that you all are just sheeple

Typical Trump Voter


I know you are but what am I? Trumpist!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
229,000 new cases today, 2,637 deaths.
 
Maximsoldier: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Maximsoldier: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.

The original shut down would not have stopped the virus. The point was to preserve the medical system, you progressive tool!

yep and it did more that than that...but the medical system is more than fine...why the hell are we still doing this stupid crap other that you all are just sheeple

Typical Trump Voter

I know you are but what am I? Trumpist!


Thats what a pedophile would say
 
Skeleton Man: 229,000 new cases today, 2,637 deaths.


American Exceptionalism.
 
kevinatilusa
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: In related news, Southern California is officially locked down again.


And our Sheriff is already going on about how he isn't going to bother enforcing it, because "MY FREEDUMS WHARGARBLGARBLFRENCHLAUNDRYGARBLGARBL.​"
 
Todd300
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Maximsoldier: The Why Not Guy: Maximsoldier: my ass they were claiming this for a year....Navy hospital ships moved in only to not be used...morons

Really? A year?

Yes a year...as in since last november idiot


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mindlock [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: naughtyrev: I had an operation yesterday. I was housed in the children's wing of the hospital, in a bed that was too small for me by far while they prepped me.

Could have been worse...
[Fark user image 300x300]


That reminds me, I really need to watch more Japanese porn...
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.


It's the schools. Schools are an infection pump for the community.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

labman: eurotrader: Besides the over 200k Americans already killed because of the failures of trump and Republicans to follow basic science all the Americans that die from covid-19 and being denied care as a result is directly the fault of Republicans and they need to be held accountable for murder.

Unfortunately, that will never happen.  Too many people still support the republicans.


People should watch the Regan documentary on Showtime. It lays out how full of poop the ideas be sold by the GOP are. They say one thing while being about making the rich even more rich.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Huck And Molly Ziegler: Republicans DID warn us if we voted for a particular candidate, we'd get "depth panels."

It wasn't a warning -- it was a veiled wish, apparently.


Better depth panels than depth charges.
 
Todd300
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Stibium: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: The original shutdown was to preserve the medical system, not stop the virus. You farking conservative tool!

It would have been nice if we hadn't half-assed the original shutdown and DID use it to stop the virus, but it's been so long since those horses ran off they are now ferals.


Instead we parked 60,000 ambulances at the bottom of the cliff and they can't keep up now.
 
