(KTNV Las Vegas)   Pahrump pum pum pum   (ktnv.com)
31
    More: Scary, Nevada, Nye County, Nevada, Pahrump, Nevada, Constable, NYE COUNTY, Clark County, Nevada, English-language films, Police  
•       •       •

cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Good thing he's a white conservative or he could have gotten killed.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Whisky makes some guys shooty

Suspicious lack of visible tattoos for a Pahrump resident
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Obviously we need to not pay stimulus fund and put more boots on the ground where the real, brown enemy is worshipping the wrong god now.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Pahrump is my safeword.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lotta shots for no casualties. Gonna be a real hard sell to get any prison rep.

/let's celebrate his bad shooting at least.
//everyone got home safe, and a jackhole covered in powder evidence got a new home
///well, maybe his old digs
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Had he used that ammunition money for one of the brothels in town, he could have avoided all of that.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Multiple agencies responded and SWAT officers were able to take Pahrump resident Steven Burson, 62, into custody from the home without injury or any shots fired by officers."

Yeah, we're going to need some additional details.  Did the guy run out of ammo and give up on his own?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is going to be the easiest year ever to go from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day without once hearing "The Little Drummer Boy."

/It is not going to be playing in the background when I am Amazon shopping.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pahrump active shooter fired 244 rounds at officers...SWAT officers were able to take Pahrump resident Steven Burson, 62, into custody from the home without injury or any shots fired by officers.

How white can one person be?
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was a family friend of the Nye County Court stenographer.  He wanted a nicer place to live than what they had in town so he bought a VW bus and elongated it with about 150 square feet of sheet metal.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pahrump is a metropolis for Nevada.

Q: What do you call all the garbage along the roads in Nevada?

A: Towns
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden gets elected and there go the suburbs.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Znuh: Pahrump is my safeword.


If that's your safeword you're going to get a lot of unnecessary stoppages.
 
millerthyme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pahrump pum pum pum ... pow pow pow
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
HOTY candidate here.
 
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better FA
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Lotta shots for no casualties. Gonna be a real hard sell to get any prison rep.

/let's celebrate his bad shooting at least.
//everyone got home safe, and a jackhole covered in powder evidence got a new home
///well, maybe his old digs


And that the cops were able to get him without shooting back.
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found myself in Pahrump once. Went to the grocery store and repeatedly encountered an old lady who had "TOTAL biatch" emblazoned on her T-shirt, in rhinestones. And she was. I assumed she was representative of the local species, and from that I can totally understand why someone would get all shooty there.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr.Fey: This is going to be the easiest year ever to go from Thanksgiving to Christmas Day without once hearing "The Little Drummer Boy."

/It is not going to be playing in the background when I am Amazon shopping.


"You know what this tired mom and her sleeping newborn could use right now? A drum solo." - Little Drummer Boy
(Tim Siedell)
 
maldinero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
+1, Subby
I hereby nominate this for HOTY
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Being white is great.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything


I've rolled through a few times. It just seems like one of those places on a map that just shouldn't exist, but it does. Makes my county's crazies seem sane.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything


Fark user imageView Full Size


He trained with the Empire's best?
 
Iggie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Pahrump was Art Bell's home base, so it isn't surprising there would be some crazy there.
 
mrparks
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything

[Fark user image image 422x750]

He trained with the Empire's best?


Why do they have codpieces!?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

mrparks: OkieDookie: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything

[Fark user image image 422x750]

He trained with the Empire's best?

Why do they have codpieces!?


Ricochets?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Little Gunner Boy?
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mrparks: OkieDookie: MaudlinMutantMollusk: I've only been there once, but I can understand why someone would want to shoot it up

/Also how you could shoot 244 rounds and not hit anything

[Fark user image image 422x750]

He trained with the Empire's best?

Why do they have codpieces!?


Would you want a laser to the balls?
 
Generation_D
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, cops all over America shoot to kill when the alleged suspect is not a white 62 year old.
 
