(AP News) NewsFlash It's official: Biden wins
56
    More: NewsFlash  
•       •       •

cretinbob
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kat09tails
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That poor toilet tonight. They'll have to lure him out tomorrow with promises of Hannity, golf, and stopping for a Happy Meal.
 
Lambskincoat
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
What do groundhogs eat? I'm buying one and driving to Punxsutawney.
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The time has come today...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
WE KNOW!
 
freitasm
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It doesn't matter. The noise won't stop.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I have to admit I've enjoyed watching Donald lose over and over and over again.
 
stevecore
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
fark Trump
 
Kumana Wanalaia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vudukungfu
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
That was long

Everything in 2020 is long.

Except the President's dick.
 
whatdafarkisthis
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
... again!
 
NkThrasher
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Call me on the 14th when it's actually real.
 
KidGoat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The fink is larked.
 
Farking Clown Shoes
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Again? What is that, 5 times already?

I might actually be tired of all the winning.
 
TheFoz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: The time has come today...

[Fark user image image 220x391]


Wait, so what about all these dicks I've been sucking for the past 4 weeks??
 
EL EM
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I feel like Rocky, watching Bullwinkle pull a rabbit out of his hat. Except it's always been a rabbit in this scenario,
 
saywhonow
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The only candidate in US history to win 47 consecutive times.
 
PaulRB
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Can Donnie please now STFU and GTFO?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So... more Twitter rage and less courtroom crazy shiat?
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Thank Buddha.

Now we can start working him?
 
OptimisticCynicism
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: Call me on the 14th when it's actually real.


Depends on your definition of real. Sure, the formal process happens then, but has it really happened until the transition finishes?
 
fragMasterFlash
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

TheFoz: fragMasterFlash: The time has come today...

[Fark user image image 220x391]

Wait, so what about all these dicks I've been sucking for the past 4 weeks??


Practice makes perfect.
 
Someone Else's Alt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Again?
 
radiofreewill
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Well, it's nice that the US has finally caught up to the rest of the world in realizing this.
 
dustman81
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Don't let the door hit your fat ass on the way out, because President Biden doesn't want ass prints on his new door.
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm just crying for the joy of stock portfolios everywhere.
 
Harry Freakstorm
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Soon
Incoming tweet from the big giant douche!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

stevecore: fark Trump


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
 But guys, guys, guys. Does a winner actually have to say he is the winner? Real winners don't have to certify their victories, they're just confident and don't go around bragging. The real president elect doesn't need to keep telling everyone he is.
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So... nowwith the dick sucking or do we have to wait for the inainaugural events?
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It ain't Dec 14th yet.
 
mrshowrules
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I thought that Fox News was not supposed to call Biden "President-Elect" but I did a search on their web-site and found quite a few hits, like this one.  Was the policy change official and what was their tipping-point?

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/bide​n​-twisted-ankle-playing-with-dog-examin​ed
 
dustman81
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

radiofreewill: Well, it's nice that the US has finally caught up to the rest of the world in realizing this.


America has. Trump, his cultists, and sycophants haven't.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Republicans demand a participation award.
 
IgG4
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Trump is going to be peak Trump at his rally tomorrow
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah! lets see what the Trumpist do.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
but we rigged the election!!! count again!
 
AlgaeRancher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
You are the weakest link, Goodbye!
 
Shadow Blasko
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Shadow Blasko: So... nowwith the dick sucking or do we have to wait for the inainaugural events?


What the hell word is that autocorrect???
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Not according to this thing I got in the mail without even asking for it.

First time I've read that paper and wow, those people are living in a different world.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thosw
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TheFoz: fragMasterFlash: The time has come today...

[Fark user image image 220x391]

Wait, so what about all these dicks I've been sucking for the past 4 weeks??


Some of us are still in line.
 
wxboy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

NkThrasher: Call me on the 14th when it's actually real.


Seriously.

While some states require by law that their electors to vote for their pledged candidate, others do not.

Once they actually vote, then it will be official.  And not even really then, until Congress certifies their votes on January 6, although with the Democrat majority in the House that's not really a huge concern.
 
nocturn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I'd wait until the electors vote before calling the trumpfarkery over.
 
LucklessWonder
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
This Is not a bookmark
 
Herb Utsmelz
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Bwahaha
 
Olympic Trolling Judge
‘’ 1 minute ago  
U-S-A!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!  U-S-A!
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Republicans demand a participation award.


How about a thumbs up?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
andrewagill
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This pretty much ends the legal fiction drama over the past month.

Get ready for the attempts to stay in office through violence.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.