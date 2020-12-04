 Skip to content
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
He should have stopped at 45.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
0-46-1

Stop giving them a win.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
When it comes to losing, he's a winner.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
There's a group of idiots that believe every loss is a win because it's going to be decided in the Supreme Court and of course they will side with Trump.

Farking idiots are clueless
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

GardenWeasel: 0-46-1

Stop giving them a win.


A million times this
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If he loses 270 cases will he finally concede?
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
And trump will take over usa and be president for life.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Then they go right back and file another one. When are they gonna start being sanctioned?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Then they go right back and file another one. When are they gonna start being sanctioned?
[Fark user image 850x727]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
From Wisconsin.  Justice Hagedorn is generally assumed to be a part of the Conservative majority on the Supreme Court.  (Bolded emphasis mine)

"...Justice Brian Hagedorn said the suit attempted to "invalidate the entire presidential election in Wisconsin by declaring it 'null'-yes, the whole thing...And there's more. We should, we are told, enjoin the Wisconsin Elections Commission from certifying the election so that Wisconsin's presidential electors can be chosen by the legislature instead, and then compel the Governor to certify those electors. At least no one can accuse the petitioners of timidity."
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
^^^^^^^^^^^^^

https://www.channel3000.com/state-sup​r​eme-court-rejects-lawsuit-from-conserv​ative-group-attempting-to-prevent-cert​ification-of-election-results/
 
fusillade762
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
You sank my battleship!
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
48th times the charm?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Jokes on you guys, but this one came with frogurt.
 
PunGent
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: When are they gonna start being sanctioned?


Quite a few of us attorneys have signed official letters to various Bar associations asking for exactly that.

Unlike Trump, we're SUPPOSED to have professional standards.

/appearing in court w/o evidence is like a plumber showing up w/o a wrench
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Jokes on you guys, but this one came with frogurt.


Yeah, but I heard the frogurt also lost its court case and was cursed.
 
nsstick
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

PunGent: Walker: When are they gonna start being sanctioned?

Quite a few of us attorneys have signed official letters to various Bar associations asking for exactly that.

Unlike Trump, we're SUPPOSED to have professional standards.

/appearing in court w/o evidence is like a plumber showing up w/o a wrench


Best to wait until Trump can't pardon them.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

PunGent: Walker: When are they gonna start being sanctioned?

Quite a few of us attorneys have signed official letters to various Bar associations asking for exactly that.

Unlike Trump, we're SUPPOSED to have professional standards.

/appearing in court w/o evidence is like a plumber showing up w/o a wrench


You mean pants. It's like showing up without pants.
 
Summoner101
‘’ less than a minute ago  

TheManofPA: Summoner101: Jokes on you guys, but this one came with frogurt.

Yeah, but I heard the frogurt also lost its court case and was cursed.


That's bad, but the frogurt also comes with your choice of topping!
 
