 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Finally. A tweet worthy of all farkers   (twitter.com) divider line
39
    More: Spiffy, shot  
•       •       •

512 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 9:27 PM (10 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



39 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'd travel across the continental United States in under 20 minutes, but then I'd need new pants, underwear, five gallons of medicated lotion and at least a week of bed rest.

/ poooooooooooot!!!
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pissing a lot and then sleeping for three days.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Puking for distance and volume.  I don't like beer.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharting
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ability to instantly clear crowds from any room via the power of hobostank.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If getting arrested is a super power than I would become the Lex Luthor of stealing pies.
 
F-14Tomcat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The 'beetus.
 
monsatano [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Celibacy
 
Diamond Joe Biden [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: If getting arrested is a super power than I would become the Lex Luthor of stealing pies.


You'd steal 40 pies. That's  four tens, and that's terrible.
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Super Projectile vomiting.
 
ThomasPaineTrain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The ability to eat gas station burritos.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farts deadly enough to have my pants designated as a superfund site.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
just a start. i can drink a lot. most of you farkers would be under the table as i am getting started.
 
dildo tontine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Projectile vomiting
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pissing longer than Tom Hanks in A Leage of Their Own.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I think I actually did that the first time I tried going to college.  Which is why there is a "first time I tried going to college".
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Celebrating both my daughter's 16th birthday AND first pregnancy on the same day.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just a start. i can drink a lot. most of you farkers would be under the table as i am getting started.


That's a hell of a start....
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I write country songs.
Popular ones.
Now you know my secret.

*retch*
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Projectile vomiting
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Celebrating both my daughter's 16th birthday AND first pregnancy on the same day.


Sorry to hear that
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

cretinbob: SurfaceTension: Celebrating both my daughter's 16th birthday AND first pregnancy on the same day.

Sorry to hear that


Oh
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: just a start. i can drink a lot. most of you farkers would be under the table as i am getting started.


Can drink a 26 ounces of 40% hard liquor in like 2 hours.
 
msinquefield
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Power washing the sidewalk with vomit.
 
cefm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
No King Cobra or Steel Reserve?  I am disappoint.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Bladder control
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Roy Wood Jr is a Farker?
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ah, bud ice had the best commercials.

Bud Ice Penguin Dooby Dooby Doo 1995
Youtube W3ksf3Oe8cU
 
basicstock
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"Paranoia Man"
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Bud is truly disgusting.
 
Salmon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'd share those.

That's what I love about these high school girls, man.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Blacking out time travel
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I once drank a San Pedro homeboy and his wife under the table and then proceeded to drive home, 10 miles away.

/ Los Angeles was fun
// TJ was great
/// Real Men drink Tequila
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
No OE? WTF
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: I write country songs.
Popular ones.
Now you know my secret.

*retch*


Youuuu got friends in loooow places...
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Atomic Butt blast!
 
Displayed 39 of 39 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.