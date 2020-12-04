 Skip to content
(Twitter)   We've now come to the part in the worst timeline ever, where if your mom gets COVID you have to go on Facebook and beg a bunch of hospitals to take her and hope someone replies   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I hate this farking virus
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gilatrout: I hate this farking virus


This isn't the virus, other jurisdictions don't go through this. The virus isn't the common denominator.
 
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate that people are so farking easily led that they can still, in the face of all knowledge to the contrary, think that this is the flu. And that they still can't be bothered to wear a simple freakin' mask. Or avoid that gathering,

F*ck stupid people. This didn't have to be this bad.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

namegoeshere: I hate that people are so farking easily led that they can still, in the face of all knowledge to the contrary, think that this is the flu. And that they still can't be bothered to wear a simple freakin' mask. Or avoid that gathering,

F*ck stupid people. This didn't have to be this bad.


Honestly, it was inevitable given who's in charge right now.

/hopefully only for another month and a half or so
 
RussianPotato
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.
 
Gratch
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.


The fact that's what you took away from this story (even though the author made no comments to that effect) says everything we need to know about you.
 
SFSailor [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
This ain't even the worst part yet.

285,000+ dead Americans and maybe, maybe, we're done just getting started. Now we're really gonna get rollin' for a while.

Thanks a ton, MAGAts. Merry farkin' Christmas.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How much you want to bet if you go back 2-3 weeks on his Facebook profile there's pictures of him attending a 30+ person maskless party with mom to celebrate some second cousin's daughter's 3rd birthday or something equally unnecessary?
 
Begoggle
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Thank a Republican next time you see one.
 
Omnivorous [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why do this when he could he appeal to:
* his county executive
* his state governor
* his Congressional representative
* his Senator

All of whom will be tremendously supportive.  He's from a Republican district: then he gets tots and pears while they're in Maui on vacation.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.


Asshole, the sad part is that we know several hospital CEOs were consulting with their lawyers AND their social media outreach to decide if they should take the mom. That Americans have to make it worth the hospital's bottom line and they've learned how to do it is not the tragedy here. You're slappin the hostage. Slap the hospitals that didn't say "Yes" first, because they waited to hear back from their Public Relations gurus.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

gilatrout: I hate this farking virus


I hate the trumpers too.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Okay, that's bad and all - but ECMO machines are exceedingly rare. There are only like a thousand hospitals in the world with that capability.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: [troll droppings pooper-scoopered]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Avery614
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Gratch: RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.

The fact that's what you took away from this story (even though the author made no comments to that effect) says everything we need to know about you.


Sh*t, his handle says all you need to know.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bowen: Okay, that's bad and all - but ECMO machines are exceedingly rare. There are only like a thousand hospitals in the world with that capability.


I heard any hospital doing open-heart surgeries has an ECMO machine. Our smaller semi regional hospital nearby had my husband on ECMO when his heart was delivery stopped during a heart repair surgery. I'm not sure it's all that rare?
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.


You're an even bigger asshole than I had ever suspected, asshole.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.

Asshole, the sad part is that we know several hospital CEOs were consulting with their lawyers AND their social media outreach to decide if they should take the mom. That Americans have to make it worth the hospital's bottom line and they've learned how to do it is not the tragedy here. You're slappin the hostage. Slap the hospitals that didn't say "Yes" first, because they waited to hear back from their Public Relations gurus.


Don't feed the trolls
 
hlehmann [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The greatest health care system in the world!  USA! USA! USA!
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gratch: RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.

The fact that's what you took away from this story (even though the author made no comments to that effect) says everything we need to know about you.


The user name and account creation date pretty much cover all you need to know, and it lays steaming turds of far-right nonsense in every thread it appears in
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SFSailor: This ain't even the worst part yet.

285,000+ dead Americans and maybe, maybe, we're done just getting started. Now we're really gonna get rollin' for a while.

Thanks a ton, MAGAts. Merry farkin' Christmas.


Seems to me a death cult that kills 285 000 people should have been farking destroyed a long time ago.

Al-Qaeda killed 1% of that and we spent 10 trillion + waging war on them. The GOP and Trumpism deserve to be wiped off the map. Like order the army to round all these farkers up and send them to Gitmo. All those politicians who say its just the flu? Gitmo. All those radio hosts? Gitmo. All those anti-maskers propagandists? Gitmo. Fox news people? Gitmo. Newsmax? Gitmo. OAN? Gitmo. Twitter ceo? Gitmo. Zuckerberg? Gitmo. Televangelists saying god will save people and masks are evil? Gitmo. Churches must stay open? Gitmo.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

themindiswatching: namegoeshere: I hate that people are so farking easily led that they can still, in the face of all knowledge to the contrary, think that this is the flu. And that they still can't be bothered to wear a simple freakin' mask. Or avoid that gathering,

F*ck stupid people. This didn't have to be this bad.

Honestly, it was inevitable given who's in charge right now.

/hopefully only for another month and a half or so


No.
This isn't his fault.
Theses ideas of smaller & do less for the masses government ideas go all the back to the 80s.
We let right entitled rich people convince us the government was some thing to be stifled and suffocated.
we made a boogeyman out of government.
Ultimately each of us and the environment will suffer because of this pack of lies.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

SFSailor: This ain't even the worst part yet.

285,000+ dead Americans and maybe, maybe, we're done just getting started. Now we're really gonna get rollin' for a while.

Thanks a ton, MAGAts. Merry farkin' Christmas.


New cases per day is zooming up, and we haven't even seen the Thanksgiving surge. That will hit in the coming week.

There's about a 22 day lag for deaths. Meaning the Christmas-New Year week is going to be horrendous, and it will keep going up well into January.

It sucks right now, and it's going to suck twice as much in a month.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Gratch: RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.

The fact that's what you took away from this story (even though the author made no comments to that effect) says everything we need to know about you.

The user name and account creation date pretty much cover all you need to know, and it lays steaming turds of far-right nonsense in every thread it appears in


He's not -- he's a troll from Maine that just tries to get people riled up.  Don't give him the satisfaction.  Just block him or ignore him.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Thank a Republican next time you see one.


Considering I'm not that rich or that poor, doesn't happen.
Poor people need to stop believing that their success is something the government wants to harm.
That is some stupid information pedaled by the 2%.
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Just had a scare: e-thermometer showed temp of 102F. (Fark!)
1. Bedroom: 75F. Warm for us, we prefer house @68F in Winter.
2. E-thermometer batteries changed out.
3. Overdressed lying on afghan, heavy sweat pants, flannel shirt, thick t-shirt w/printed design. Stripped down.
4. Ceiling fan off.
5. I'm a Multiple-myeloma patient: received new drug yesterday: looked up side-effects (also, woke w/nose bleed, something that never happens. Other side-effects: fever, unusual bleeding, high BP (BP 117/90), extreme fatigue), I feel weak as water, to quote Mrs. Slocum.
6. Had bladder removed last month & have brand new ostomy, so body/appetite just weird.

1 hr later: temp 98F.

Will monitor through night but before panicking, check things like batteries, side effects, etc. Sorry to scare Hubby but was at hospital being treated yesterday. Obviously, that's where the mind goes first.

Everytime we passed a hand-sanitizing station, we took advantage of it.

Before panicking, eliminate. I certainly didn't feel like a 102F temp. I've had those. Original batteries in 3 yr old thermometer. Just chose now to fail. Poor Hubby is going to check me all night long.

Batteries, side-effects, over-dressed, too warm room, ....

Not stupid; calling hemotologist tomorrow just in case. Nose bleed shoulda been 1st clue.
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: EqualOpportunityEnslaver: Gratch: RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.

The fact that's what you took away from this story (even though the author made no comments to that effect) says everything we need to know about you.

The user name and account creation date pretty much cover all you need to know, and it lays steaming turds of far-right nonsense in every thread it appears in

He's not -- he's a troll from Maine that just tries to get people riled up.  Don't give him the satisfaction.  Just block him or ignore him.


Exactly what I'm suggesting to our friend - ignore the cheap vodka recipe
 
waxbeans
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Bowen: Okay, that's bad and all - but ECMO machines are exceedingly rare. There are only like a thousand hospitals in the world with that capability.


Well yeah if you're going to run hospitals like a business there are going to be certain things some hospitals don't carry this to me supports the idea that maybe hospitals shouldn't be run by corporations determined to make profits maybe not everything can be part of the buy buy buy money money Bling Bling cycle
 
waxbeans
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: Bowen: Okay, that's bad and all - but ECMO machines are exceedingly rare. There are only like a thousand hospitals in the world with that capability.

I heard any hospital doing open-heart surgeries has an ECMO machine. Our smaller semi regional hospital nearby had my husband on ECMO when his heart was delivery stopped during a heart repair surgery. I'm not sure it's all that rare?


Well all I'm gathering for all of these post this lady is near death
In fact I think she's closer to death than me and that's impressive
 
Stibium
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RussianPotato: Hey everybody.  Before I get into why my moms should get into hospital, don't forget to slam those likes and subscribes.


I could funny that if that were some completely disconnected reality where 2020 was nothing but a fever dream of a parody. Sadly, that is not the case. Other people may not be so clever and so lucky, and they will have to stay home and care for their loved one suffering for for days, fighting a battle they will not win. Some may be so unlucky to die in the back of an ambulance, or perhaps outside a hospital in a parking lot for lack of a bed inside. The worst part is that isn't even exclusive for covid victims, it'll soon be the case for people having a stroke or a heart attack or sundry other ailments.

I wish I could laugh at that. But I can't.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaytkay: SFSailor: This ain't even the worst part yet.

285,000+ dead Americans and maybe, maybe, we're done just getting started. Now we're really gonna get rollin' for a while.

Thanks a ton, MAGAts. Merry farkin' Christmas.

New cases per day is zooming up, and we haven't even seen the Thanksgiving surge. That will hit in the coming week.

There's about a 22 day lag for deaths. Meaning the Christmas-New Year week is going to be horrendous, and it will keep going up well into January.

It sucks right now, and it's going to suck twice as much in a month.


The peak might just be around inauguration due to Xmas and New Years. It's hard to tell if larger travel numbers from Thanksgiving or more infected hosts for Xmas will be bigger factors. The one thing working against inauguration is that people already appear to be wising up a bit, curbside pickup slots are up to 4-5 days, they haven't been that long around here since early May.
 
Stibium
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Lurk Who's Talking: Just had a scare: e-thermometer showed temp of 102F. (Fark!)
1. Bedroom: 75F. Warm for us, we prefer house @68F in Winter.
2. E-thermometer batteries changed out.
3. Overdressed lying on afghan, heavy sweat pants, flannel shirt, thick t-shirt w/printed design. Stripped down.
4. Ceiling fan off.
5. I'm a Multiple-myeloma patient: received new drug yesterday: looked up side-effects (also, woke w/nose bleed, something that never happens. Other side-effects: fever, unusual bleeding, high BP (BP 117/90), extreme fatigue), I feel weak as water, to quote Mrs. Slocum.
6. Had bladder removed last month & have brand new ostomy, so body/appetite just weird.

1 hr later: temp 98F.

Will monitor through night but before panicking, check things like batteries, side effects, etc. Sorry to scare Hubby but was at hospital being treated yesterday. Obviously, that's where the mind goes first.

Everytime we passed a hand-sanitizing station, we took advantage of it.

Before panicking, eliminate. I certainly didn't feel like a 102F temp. I've had those. Original batteries in 3 yr old thermometer. Just chose now to fail. Poor Hubby is going to check me all night long.

Batteries, side-effects, over-dressed, too warm room, ....

Not stupid; calling hemotologist tomorrow just in case. Nose bleed shoulda been 1st clue.


My friend I'm staying with checked her temp, 99.7. Normally she's 96-97. She started taking a D2 agonist again yesterday, and I think that's what's causing it.

Here's to hope it's just your medication. Stay healthy, friend.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
We're not even at the rush yet. Just wait.

COVID Christmas 2020 is going to be memorable.
 
Riche [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: How much you want to bet if you go back 2-3 weeks on his Facebook profile there's pictures of him attending a 30+ person maskless party with mom to celebrate some second cousin's daughter's 3rd birthday or something equally unnecessary?


Damn, Shaggy. Your cynicism is particularly black tonight. Do you need a hug or something? You may be correct, but for every COVID denialist there are probably a half dozen working stiffs who have to either risk COVID or face homelessness for their family. On top of that, masks that aren't N-95 and fit tested are not 100% effective. It is entirely possible to make every reasonable attempt to do things right to protect yourself and still catch COVID.
 
