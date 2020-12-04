 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   STAY THE F*CK AT HOME, you idiot
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Stay The Fuck at Home with Samuel L. Jackson (FULL VERSION, Uncensored)
/NSFW language.
 
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Considering that we're almost a year into this, the fact that we're still having to tell people this means that they're not exactly smart and need to be sealed into their homes so they can't inflict their stupidity and illness on others.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
STAY THE F*CK HOME YOU GODDAMN WORTHLESS PLAGUE RATS
 
Kittypie070 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
winter is gonna be shiat.

I need to start actually hoarding.
 
SweetMama
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Yeah, yeah, isolate and quarantine, go to the hospital if it gets bad. We know that!

Do you know what would be some useful information? What kind of remedies work. Doe robitussen work? What about tylenol? I heard tylenol is dangerous. Is aspirin dangerous? How about that umka stuff, does that work at all? Propolis? Antihistimines? Herb tea? Vitamins

There are lots of remedies for illness. Has anybody tried any of them? Do any of them help?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: Considering that we're almost a year into this, the fact that we're still having to tell people this means that they're not exactly smart and need to be sealed into their homes so they can't inflict their stupidity and illness on others.


We don't have to say it again.  Everyone has heard it. Either they'll do it or they won't.
 
scalpod
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
STAY AT HOME! STAY AT HOME! STAY AT HOME!

[beats you over the head repeatedly with a Louisville slugger]
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stay in your mom's basement, like a good little nerd!
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We have have several 3k+ days this week. It will be 4-5k by Christmas.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
the pandemic isn't over just because you're over it
Youtube _2tScZLArsM
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
How long's it been since we had someone jump into a thread and claim that abortion claims more lives than Covid? Those threads are always a fun mess, which I kinda miss. At least we knew they were trolling or completely nuts.

That said, anti-maskers are just the dimwits you kinda pity. They're not crazy unless they think it's attached to Agenda 21. They're just... Not very bright.

Until then, wear a mask, you mouth-breathing idiots. It's not hard.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Yeah, yeah, isolate and quarantine, go to the hospital if it gets bad. We know that!

Do you know what would be some useful information? What kind of remedies work. Doe robitussen work? What about tylenol? I heard tylenol is dangerous. Is aspirin dangerous? How about that umka stuff, does that work at all? Propolis? Antihistimines? Herb tea? Vitamins

There are lots of remedies for illness. Has anybody tried any of them? Do any of them help?


NSAIDS (Ibuprofen, Tylenol, Naproxen) do not appear to be a major problem with Covid, on the other hand them also don't appear to be a major help. And to the extent that they help you cope with early symptoms they might lead you to spread the disease more easily if you're not disciplined about staying home for the whole quarantine period.
 
Stibium
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Vit. D, zinc, copper, and manganese supplements. Get hold of an SpO2 monitor, if it drops to 95% you need to monitor it regularly, 92% or less and you need to go to a hospital immediately, if possible. Fevers should be monitored hourly. Light anaerobic exercise, you don't want to knock clots loose by raising your BP and pulse too much. Get out of bed if you can and walk or pace to maintain circulation.

Does anyone have the link to that video from months ago where the doctor described the breathing method to expel fluid from the lungs while proned? It was something like a slow, deep breath with a slightly more forceful but gentle exhale, and you do it four times with a sort of pushy cough on the fifth and final one?

We really need to get useful information compiled for public dissemination. We are likely going to have to be performing triage ourselves if [[[S]]]HTF hard enough.
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's amazing what an intelligent article can do
 
2fardownthread [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
For months now, I have been reading sad stories on Fark. I always feel the utmost sympathy for people having to endure so much. Often the stories are from individuals who are or were ill. And then of course family members and co workers.

Not to depress anyone, but to add some gravity, one branch of my family is filled with bridge players. In March or so, one group of players managed to pass around infections with a bowl of snacks or popcorn, sending my uncle to the hospital and killing one other player. Well, in an entirely unrelated group, my mother has had two of her group of four die from COVID complications, the second of whom died yesterday. A third woman has had increasing difficulty with Alzheimer's just in the last few months.

There are costs to health and life. There are financial costs which are ongoing. The social costs are leading to the destruction of groups of people who used to enjoy activities together, now gone forever. It is sad. My mom used to have three other people she liked to play with and spend time with. All gone. I am worried about her, of course. She has remained isolated and masked through the whole thing.

Anyway, it is just another aspect. Another cost... which I have not seen mentioned in all these threads.

As if anyone needed more reasons to stay home and use masks.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

SweetMama: Yeah, yeah, isolate and quarantine, go to the hospital if it gets bad. We know that!

Do you know what would be some useful information? What kind of remedies work. Doe robitussen work? What about tylenol? I heard tylenol is dangerous. Is aspirin dangerous? How about that umka stuff, does that work at all? Propolis? Antihistimines? Herb tea? Vitamins

There are lots of remedies for illness. Has anybody tried any of them? Do any of them help?


Extra vitamin C and D (up to the recommended daily limit) might help and shouldn't hurt. Zinc lozenges might help in the early phase of an infection. Energy bars, protein powder, etc. are probably a good idea since your metabolism will be increased while fighting an infection but you might not feel up to eating a full meal.

Tylenol seems to be acceptable as a fever reducer (although I personally avoid the stuff). Aspirin might help by reducing blood clotting, but ask a doctor because it can have side effects. The early concerns about NSAIDs making COVID worse were not supported by later studies.

It should be fine to try any of the usual "cold and flu" stuff for symptomatic relief. You can probably ignore anything with "homeopathic" on the label.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"I already do stay home. Is it my fault other people just drop by for money and sex?"
 
