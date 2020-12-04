 Skip to content
(Calgary Sun)   Alberta Premier Kenney to anti-mask protestors, "Quit being stupid and stay home". Protestors respond, "You have no idea how stupid we can be"   (calgarysun.com) divider line
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Treat them like DUIs. Massive fines and jail. They are putting lives in danger and literally killing people. They should pay the price.
 
pxlboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
From what I've heard about Alberta, this is pretty accurate.
 
Zombie Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The king of the imbeciles is complaining about other people being stupid?
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I love how these anti mask morons call the fines and arrests unconstitutional. I can't wait to see them learn a very hard lesson in front of a judge because they don't have the first farking clue what would actually violate their Charter rights because they probably don't even know what Section 15 is.

I mean, they say unconstitutional, which right off the bat is not the correct term.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"We want to be American stoopid!"

It's a weird hill to be jealous of.
 
Klyukva
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Rev.K: I love how these anti mask morons call the fines and arrests unconstitutional. I can't wait to see them learn a very hard lesson in front of a judge because they don't have the first farking clue what would actually violate their Charter rights because they probably don't even know what Section 15 is.

I mean, they say unconstitutional, which right off the bat is not the correct term.


America soon to liberate and bring American freedoms to Alberta?
 
Uli_Lodestone [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
JFC my province is embarrassing as all get out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm not gonna so far as to say that Alberta used to be "cool," but I'm pretty sure it didn't used to be like this.
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Welp, he unleashed this with his anti-Liberal Party social media machine. He delivered thousands of his followers into the ahnds of liars. What did he expect, that his level power wouldn't mean he crashed the whole province and killed people?

I hate to see my country burn but Jason Kenney farking did this. Not Covid. Kenney's social media machine.

How's it feel to tell non-white voters on social media to "decline the vote: and "send a message to the Liberals" now, Jason K? Who did you put in the driver's seat? :( What a gerat list of citizens you redlined, there. You could have used some of their leadership now.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Treat them like DUIs. Massive fines and jail. They are putting lives in danger and literally killing people. They should pay the price.


Lower triage priority for when hospitals start hitting ICU capacity.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Jason Kenney calling anyone stupid is mind-bogglingly stupid.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: Welp, he unleashed this with his anti-Liberal Party social media machine. He delivered thousands of his followers into the ahnds of liars. What did he expect, that his level power wouldn't mean he crashed the whole province and killed people?

I hate to see my country burn but Jason Kenney farking did this. Not Covid. Kenney's social media machine.

How's it feel to tell non-white voters on social media to "decline the vote: and "send a message to the Liberals" now, Jason K? Who did you put in the driver's seat? :( What a gerat list of citizens you redlined, there. You could have used some of their leadership now.


I mean, I know he has a social media machine and I'm pretty sure they read Fark so they will pass along my message to himn. Totes. If his private PR firm friends don't the CRTC will :P
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: lolmao500: Treat them like DUIs. Massive fines and jail. They are putting lives in danger and literally killing people. They should pay the price.

Lower triage priority for when hospitals start hitting ICU capacity.


Their priority should be have a seat over there, no not there, over there (dramatic zoom out to other side of town).
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Alberta, the Trumpers of the North.
 
Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alberta is welcome to join Jesusland when the United States of Canada reconfiguration finally happens.
 
UndeadPoetsSociety
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Anybody who attends an anti-mask event of any sort should be put down like a rabid dog.
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
On weekends I see one pickup and about 5 people with anti mask signs here in Ft. McMurray. Idiots are the minority thankfully.
 
Avery614
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: lolmao500: Treat them like DUIs. Massive fines and jail. They are putting lives in danger and literally killing people. They should pay the price.

Lower triage priority for when hospitals start hitting ICU capacity.


Yep. And before anyone starts in on the morality bs, it's just like alcoholics and liver transplants. Supply and demand dictates that certain treatments should not be available to irresponsible, medically non-compliant asshats.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
His security detail must constantly be on the lookout for bastards
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
You brought the hardcore nutbars that even Preston Manning wouldn't touch into the party so you could win the election.  Then you spent every waking minute telling people that everyone east of Winnipeg was lying to them about everything.  This is your fault, Kenney.  Fark off and die of COVID.
 
Greylight
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

austerity101: I'm not gonna so far as to say that Alberta used to be "cool," but I'm pretty sure it didn't used to be like this.


Edmonton in the 90's was a pretty cool place to be.  Then I moved :p
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Covid tastes like cotton candy.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The true punishment for their non-compliance should be that they have to handle the bodies of their dead friends when they run out of room at the local morgue. Might be the only way the message sinks in.
 
Benalto [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
"Alberta is rapidly becoming a beacon of freedom in Canada, with rallies happening across the province every week now," it stated. "It's time for Alberta to show the world that we are the creators of our own destiny."

I grew up in Alberta and left without looking back 25 years ago. It's definitely a beacon of....something.
 
strathcona [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: You brought the hardcore nutbars that even Preston Manning wouldn't touch into the party so you could win the election.  Then you spent every waking minute telling people that everyone east of Winnipeg was lying to them about everything.  This is your fault, Kenney.  Fark off and die of COVID.



Remember when the PC's fractured and  reform was formed because the PC's weren't conservative enough?  And then reform splintered and the Wild Rose Party was born, comprised of reformers that thought they weren't conservative enough?

Wasn't there one more split in there as well?
 
tiiger [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Zombie Jesus: The king of the imbeciles is complaining about other people being stupid?


I dislike Kenney as much as the next guy, but in this case, he's trying to do something good.  Now admittedly, this is the sort of monster the conservatives seem to have nurtured over the past 20 something years rearing its head, however, I'm not going to fault Kenney for speaking out against the dangerous idiocy that appears to be on display here.

I'll gladly point out Kenney's many failings, once the pandemic is over.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tomfoolery Rules Over Logical Living: Alberta is welcome to join Jesusland when the United States of Canada reconfiguration finally happens.


The First Nations will likely want to stay with Canada so a lot of Alberta's land won't be joining Jesusland.

Same thing was going to happen to Quebec if they left.
 
