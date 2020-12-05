 Skip to content
CSB Sunday Morning: Gotta get a Turbo Man! Share your holiday shopping stories

Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Hmmm, a looong time ago so some of the details are a tad fuzzy...

However it was the first official 'date' with the eventual MrsRT.  We decided on a day in The City (SF, we lived in the East Bay at the time) doing some Christmas shopping.  After a late start (it would take more than one date to figure out that she just doesn't do mornings...at all...sigh), & a reasonably quick trip on BART, we wound up over in SF near Chinatown.  Deciding to get some lunch before stimulating the economy a bit, I dazzled her with my attempts to speak Mandarin to the hostess at the restaurant that we stopped at (I had taken a couple of years of the language in college by that point, enough to order a beer, "where's the bathroom", "please don't spit in the gweilo's food", things like that).

Good food consumed we prowled the streets of Chinatown getting cheap crap for assorted siblings.  However the day was still young & we decided to head back across the bay & do some browsing in Berkeley in the afternoon.  Here's where it gets weird/memorable.

My mom likes nutcrackers.  We stopped in a department store that had a decent selection & I picked one out that I thought she would like... $25 or thereabouts.  We go to pay for it & I hand the sales clerk $40/two twenties.  I get handed back/counted into my hand something like $53.75 in change ... uhhhh.  Now, being a broke college student I could really use an extra $50 (plus mom's present), but I was also on a first date with someone that I thought I might really like eventually ... crap.  Honesty won out in the end & I pointed out/said to the clerk that I thought I got too much change back.  She rolled her eyes, took the money back from me & counted it out again into my hand with excruciating detail at how her math skills were so much better than mine & here's your farking change ... again.  Same result, $53.75 & her explanation on how she arrived with that particular figure made sense (in the years since both MrsRT & I have tried to recreate just how that # was arrived at but can't do it, but it 'did' make sense when she was counting it out into my hand...).  At that point I gave a side eye to the eventual MrsRT & she was a study in confusion & 'hey, free money...', so I thanked the clerk, pocketed my change, grabbed the nutcracker, & we walked out of the store trying to process the whole thing.

The best we could come up with was that getting all that extra money (& the logical explanation as to how that # was arrived at) was a sign from above that we should extend the date & get a nice dinner with that money.  So we did.

Mom still has the nutcracker & 34 years later we still have zero clue as to how getting that much change made sense, but we both agree that the way she explained how the change from $40 paying for $25 totaled over $53 in change made complete sense at the time.
 
Deathbymeteor [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Boring but kinda heartwarming:

First time I went visiting Mum after she had moved away, eventually settled down, and was now living with man who would become Dad (she moved across country, then across the border) and after a couple tense days between Mum and I (the teenager with issues not getting along with a parent?  shocking, I know), she decides the best thing is to send the two males out to Meijers.  Ok, I've never been to American grocery stores, and I'm broke as a joke, but, what the hell, off we go.

We go, and it's weird to me.  Like obviously there's a hidden reason we're here, and I don't know it, and I'm still adjusting to a guy I've only met 2 days earlier.  On the way there, we get to talking, nothing revelatory, but at least communicating.  We get to Meijer, and I get told we're looking for food, booze, oh, and my mother's two Xmas presents...it's December 22nd.  Alright, off we go.  Source everything but the two presents: a box of Quality Street chocolates and a specific perfume and bath set.  Find the chocolate, one down, one to go.  Over to scents and beauty and stuff, nothing.  I start looking for a staff member, Future Dad looks at me and goes "don't do that, we'll just pay and go to another store"

I tell him this looks like our best idea, and we're here, let's stop and think.  Up each aisle we go, slowly talking about how much Mum wants this, and it's her favourite, and we see nothing.  Turn around, he wants to say "Fark it and go", I want this found.  Down the main aisle again.  Halfway down I stop, looking at some damn thing or another, he walks up to the next display, tell me we gotta go, this is important.  I look at him, and pause.

The damn thing is right above his head, six and a half feet off the ground.

Grab it, show it to him.  He confirms it's the right thing, laughs that it was a good thing he brought height with him (he's 5' 6") and we spend the rest of the time in line chatting, then the drive home doing the same.  Mum pulls me aside the next day, let's me know that he had nothing but good things to say about my insistence we look again, and that he was talking about me in a good way late into the night.

Turns out, he was nervous as all hell meeting his now-wife's then teenage son with an attitude problem and wanted to try and get a read on how I'd respond to something petty yet important.  When I didn't give up, it made him happy.  I let on that it felt nice to talk to someone with a worldview sort of like mine, especially then.

Well, he's now Dad, it's been a nearly two decades since that trip, and he and I can chat about nothing for hours on end (I'm apparently the only one who can do that).  All starting from a holiday shopping trip / test.
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One year my wife was determined to get all the best Black Friday deals possible.  She scoured the ads, found the items she wanted, and mapped out a route that would take her to all the stores where they were.
So early Friday morning she heads off.  Everything is going to plan like clockwork.  She was flush with victory returning to home on the final leg of her trip when she blew by a speed camera that instantly erased her gains.
 
Catlenfell
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This year I did 90% of my shopping from my bed and couch. It was the best shopping experience I had in my life.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I went on Amazon and bought Mrs. TheFoz a gift, it arrived yesterday.

...

/could this be a more LSB?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
When we were in high school & college back in the 80s, my brother and I had a great system worked out for doing our shopping on Christmas Eve.  It was nearly military in execution.

We had a list of gifts we definitely wanted to get, but needed to comparison shop.  We also had relatives that we didn't have an item figured out for, but were confident that we'd see something while window-shopping that would fit the bill.

We parked at one end of the mall.  One of us would act as point, finding the best route through the crowds.  The other would trail about 5 feet back, scanning left and right for targets of opportunity.  We did all our idea-gathering and price comparison work as we walked the length of the mall, then did our purchasing on our way back.

In and out, 2 hours, good deals, never felt stressed.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Catlenfell: This year I did 90% of my shopping from my bed and couch. It was the best shopping experience I had in my life.


I think I did 90% of everything from my bed and couch this year.
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Yesterday: they knew I was waiting for their parking spot.   I was in no rush b/c I was doing things on my phone so I just waved.  (small town=only a few spots, not a big deal)  They waved back and got their box into the back of their Mini and then hopped in and pulled away.   Too quickly, as it turned out.  Because both their paper cups of fresh coffee decorated the top of the car before falling off.  I am sorry that I wasn't looking up - would've reminded them about the coffee.
Whoops.  I live in an exciting place, I tell ya.
 
