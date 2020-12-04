 Skip to content
(NBC News)   NOT NEWS: "Drug kingpin" goes on the lam for 35 years, assuming the identity of a dead infant born in 1955. NEWS: Passport renewal catches and fingerprints confirm his identity. FARK: He doesn't face any drug charges, just passport fraud   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Indictment, Howard Farley Jr., Federal agents, Fraud, Jury, Federal investigators, Complaint, Farley's time  
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I guess he gets to start using his real name for identification purposes again, which is nice. I suppose.
 
TedCruz'sCrazyDad
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Private plane?

Crime does pay folks.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Statute of limitations, baby.
 
Crewmannumber6 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who among us hasn't seen that done in a movie and thought "I should have an alias, just in case."?
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
My first question is, how old is the Vietnamese woman he is living with?
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The passport fraud charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

10 Years seems a little harsh for basically making a fake ID
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Crewmannumber6: Who among us hasn't seen that done in a movie and thought "I should have an alias, just in case."?


that was one of many old school methods of new identity, which was cheap and easy for a long time. passports and out of country travel was truly pushing the limits. things got ugly after 9-11. this farker got used to having it too easy for too long.
 
gray loche101
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did he happen to own an antique shop on Hudson Street?
 
