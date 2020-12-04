 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Sixteen beautiful portraits of Native Americans posing in authentic traditional outfits   (boredpanda.com) divider line
    Native Americans in the United States, Person, Photography, Family, Photographic lens  
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Beautiful, thank you.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Native American culture and history for the win.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
They've got great outfits and cool dances, but the chanting is terrible. I'd rather listen to cats climbing a chalkboard.
 
The_Philosopher_King [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Redbone - Come And Get Your Love - LIVE 1974 The Midnight Special (Guardians Of The Galaxy)
Youtube Dj0drevGOgA


Cool intro
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Racist
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
This is the Edward Curtis photo referred to in TFA

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Wow subby, farking gorgeous! Thank you!

PS, obligatory: "I'm part____________ " story. My dad's mom was very light skinned, with long black hair (she died when he was a teen, so I never met her.)

Fark user imageView Full Size


This is her pic. For years, we thought she was Choctaw. We had the chance to speak to an 80 year old second cousin of ours, and she said she was most likely mixed with white. Don't know if it was European white, or whatever. But if there was any Native American in her, that'd be cool for the knowledge, not to pretend I was part Native American.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Native American culture and history for the win.


You realize they lost...
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....
 
chitownmike
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I am pretty sure that the only white people, who aren't albino, are european
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Destructor: How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....


Why would it be shocking?  A wide variety of colors can be made from flowers, leaves, bark, and stems of numerous plants found throughout North America.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Destructor: How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....


Worth a read (pdf).
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Ever hear of a place called Russia?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They've got great outfits and cool dances, but the chanting is terrible. I'd rather listen to cats climbing a chalkboard.



All rituals but one generically named Sun Dance were prohibited. Now you know why Robert Redford named his festival what he did. That chanting is the sound of what remains-- similar to Blues, but a far more profound elimination-- of a vast and varied culture several thousands of years in development. You're complaining about what American misgivings like Manifest Destiny and civilized behavior accomplished in the guise of progress and property.

An ironic aesthetic you profess not at all new and brutally practiced of which America did not prove itself to be an exception.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Destructor: How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....

Why would it be shocking? A wide variety of colors can be made from flowers, leaves, bark, and stems of numerous plants found throughout North America.


Easily answered: General ignorance.

When you see a Cowboy and Indians movie, or even historical portraits, Indians appear quite drab. Of course, I know those aren't real portrayals of Native Americans. And much of the time they aren't in their top-notch threads (which is what I assume is the equivalent of what they're wearing). But it's all I have had to work with.

Which is why I commented. If they really could wear those sharp threads: Neato! My only concern is the word "authentic". Is it really authentic? Or did they cheat with HDR or photoshop, etc... I donno. And it's okay if they did, because those colors really pop. I just want to know one way or another.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: Worth a read (pdf).


Huh. How about that. Thanks!!!
 
chitownmike
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Sure have but I wouldn't call people of asian or slavic decent white
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....


The First Americans had actual trade routes across the Americas, north-south, east-west. Perhaps expensive, they had access to any dyes they wanted.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Destructor: How authentic was that? I was surprised--no... shocked--by the bright colors. If it really is authentic, that's pretty interesting how Native Americans were able to create that. Ingenious!

On the other hand, if it's all fake then BooBurns....


If an Indian is wearing it, it is authentic Native American garb. Note that some of the people are wearing printed fabric. No surprise, they've been trading with European-Americans for 500 years.

Regarding color in older outfits, one reference would be the paintings of George Catlin. He started in the 1820s.

White Cloud, Chief of the Iowas, 1845
Fark user imageView Full Size



Wah-ro-née-sah, The Surrounder, Chief of the Otoe Tribe, 1832
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wiredroach
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gameshowhost
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Diné Tsoii is not having any of your bullshiat, ok?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Definitely read up then.  Find books online, or go to the library once it reopens.  The photographer from TFA specializes in the southwest, particularly New Mexico, and the Pueblos down here do enjoy vivid colors and have for centuries.  Something else that might surprise you is that they worked with cotton and various fibrous plants long before the Spanish introduced sheep and wool.  With some Pueblo people like the Hopi, the men would do most of the traditional weaving.  But when the BIA started opening Indian Schools, they forced girls to learn how to weave and sew.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

At the end of the 19th and beginning of the early 20th century, a few ethnographers realized many of the elders of tribes--the last ones who knew the old traditions from before the Plains Wars--were dying out. Men like Franz Boas and Alfred Kroeber and their students made a massive effort to visit these old men and women and record or write down the chants and dances as best they could.

Those early anthropologists are decried as racist and paternalistic today, and maybe they were; but without them, we'd have lost any history of those cats on chalkboard. The cultural genocide was nearly that complete.
 
