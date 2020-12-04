 Skip to content
(Bored Panda)   Starting today, Farkers can adopt a Dear Santa letter from the USPS Operation Santa, and give some kids a better Christmas (linkie in article)   (boredpanda.com) divider line
11
mrparks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still not gonna beat up your step-dad.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I wonder if any of the over 600 kids Trump hasn't returned to their parents yet will write a letter to Santa asking for the their parents back?

Because the Trump admin decided last week to turn over more contact tracing data that they previously failed to release for some reason...
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've got a few pieces of coal on my mineral shelf I could send to some kid. I wonder if I can volunteer to do the naughty list?
 
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Makes it that much sadder that the GOP was trying to defund the post office this year. 

Maybe adopt a letter from the child of a Trump voter and explain that Santa isnt real.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Sweet!  Count me in.  Support Toys for Tots if you can also.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good, we need to clog the distribution of the Rona vaccine so less people will be harmed with it. Oh, and make sure you keep purchasing all the widgets online that need to be shipped to you so you can return them the next day. For your credit if course enabling you the repeat the above steps.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Good, we need to clog the distribution of the Rona vaccine so less people will be harmed with it. Oh, and make sure you keep purchasing all the widgets online that need to be shipped to you so you can return them the next day. For your credit if course enabling you the repeat the above steps.


What are you on about?
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I tried to sign up. Interestingly the message was that all the letters had been adopted and to check back later.

I guess that's good news.
 
nytmare
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
So when the parents get them their Santa wish gift, and the secret Santa sends them the same gift, the kids will end up with duplicate gifts.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Geez - some of those are heartbreaking.  I know they were focusing on those for the article, but still.  Things like healthcare, basic household bills, and frankly just some approval/confidence-building.

/side note, if you ever find yourself in a position to volunteer afterschool programs (Boys & Girls Clubs, the Y, etc) can be a good option.  I've done it.  You end up doing stuff like helping the kids learn to read (reading to them, or them to you), helping them with homework, or just playing games or sports with them.  If it's a good program, they should be open to matching you with kids or roles that fit your personality.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
As I was a year ago a proud owner of a toy store and now find myself with stock that my creditors (and I) do not want, this is a great idea.  What a perfect way to get rid of unwanted stuff in my basement while making children happy!  I have the following in abundance:

Grandpa's Underwear Diagnosis Kit
Crazy Mercury That Rolls About In Your Hands
Betty Crocker's  Wake 'n' Bake Cookie Maker
Fisher-Price My First Vodka Enema
Mr. T Fist F*cker
Fishing for Poop Toilet Adventure
Lionel's Running Train on Her
Ultimate IED Avoidance Strategy Game
My Little Pony Goes to Tijuana
Mattel's Barbie, Ken, and Gonorrhea Action Pack
G.I. Joe vs. Gastrointestinal Joe

etc.
 
