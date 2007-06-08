 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guinness World Records)   Man breaks land speed wheelchair record   (guinnessworldrecords.com) divider line
22
    More: Misc, Motor neuron, Motor neurone disease, Jason Liversidge, speed world record, highest point, motor neuron disease, physical limitations, electric-vehicle specialist Ian Goodman  
•       •       •

637 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I disagree, that is not a wheelchair, that is a modified go kart. I'd like to see him take that into a handicap stall, let alone get into the bathroom in the first place.
 
Noticeably F.A.T. [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tjsands1118: I disagree, that is not a wheelchair, that is a modified go kart. I'd like to see him take that into a handicap stall, let alone get into the bathroom in the first place.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Scoobie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cutter John is not impressed.
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus. I can't tell if it's insane or good fun. I've never been strapped to a buckboard and shot out of a cannon either, but it sounds fun as hell until the landing.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Maybe NIST or SI can define a wheelchair unit.
 
JasonSandwich [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Damn. I mean, just... damn. The guy can hardly move, and he's out doing all this wild stuff. I give him a ton of credit 'cause if it were me, I would just want to die. Seriously. Try and have a life with only 5% mobility and slowly decreasing every day? To me that's not living, that's just existing. Must mean I'm a weak person or something. I admit it.

I had to watch my brother die of ALS, and it was the most horrifying thing I've ever had to witness.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"I'm really really proud of my dad - he's the most amazing dad in the world," said Poppy.

"I'm really proud of my dad for doing the world record and raising money for charity," Lily added, quietly swallowing the recurring dread of heritable genetic disease.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Previous record holder:

The Naked Gun (Funny Nordburg Wheelchair)
Youtube iNCuCo-AWwE
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

JasonSandwich: [Fark user image image 480x360]


Ha. I just watched that episode of MST3K last night on Netflix. That's one F'd up movie, especially the end.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Brits need to stop this "let's put [object] on top of a car and claim the record for world's fastest [object]" and "let's do something not that hard in a silly way" shiat.  Just watch for the followup article next week where another Brit will set the land speed record for a man in a wheelchair wearing a chicken costume.

/It's pretty cool what this guy did, just don't call it a record
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If that's a 'wheelchair' then my truck is also a 'wheelchair'.  It's got wheels...and a chair.
 
TheGogmagog
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I disagree, that is not a wheelchair, that is a modified go kart. I'd like to see him take that into a handicap stall, let alone get into the bathroom in the first place.


images.thestar.comView Full Size

This guy agrees
 
Percise1
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Good for him, he's got more drive and balls than I do, because that is far more dangerous for him than for me.

That said, I'm sorry, that's not a wheelchair.
If the definition of a wheelchair is anything a disabled person can pilot, set up a Ferrari with joystick controls, plunk him in it, and call it a wheelchair.

I work for a custom EV shop that sells parts/kits and doing builds on everything from bikes/motorcycles/karts/boats/cars. I specialize in motorcycle/kart/boat stuff, and that is a kart, not a wheelchair.
That said, depending on the controller, I bet I could tweak the tuning/battery set up and get a few more MPH out of it for him.
 
snowjack [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I disagree, that is not a wheelchair, that is a modified go kart. I'd like to see him take that into a handicap stall, let alone get into the bathroom in the first place.


Yeah. A go kart with a dangerously high center of gravity, and no roll cage.
 
MDI_BugMan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've got a pal who has worked for Zero Electric motorcycles and now works with Sondors e-bikes, and he's built karts with twin Zero motors which have done 0-60 under 4 seconds.  He's also helping rig up my wife's mobility scooter with a battery bank to give her over 40 miles of range.  I'm sure he could have (and might have already) built a vehicle which has exceeded this speed.
 
Derp Du Jour
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Am I the only one that clicked expecting an article regarding a wheelchair vs bullet train?
 
Loucifer
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Dragon Race

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: I disagree, that is not a wheelchair, that is a modified go kart. I'd like to see him take that into a handicap stall, let alone get into the bathroom in the first place.


While I agree in principle, your criteria would disqualify actual racing wheelchairs

passionatepeople.invacare.eu.comView Full Size



These things are fun once they get up to full speed.

The actual non-motorized record is more like 24 mph. which feels a lot faster than you'd think.
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: [i.imgur.com image 480x360]


Well, they really dont have much more to lose if they totally biff it.
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.