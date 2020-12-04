 Skip to content
 
(Hard Boiled News)   It defied the laws of jailhouse physics and detectives are still stumped after 20 years   (hardboilednews.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Must have been golgo 13

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Simple: magic bullet
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Somebody wanted him dead and got inside information on his work schedule and hired someone with a rifle to wait in line of sight of that door until he showed himself then *bang* *dead person*. They should be looking at who might have wanted him dead that badly.
 
phrawgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Merltech: Must have been golgo 13

[Fark user image 177x284]


Sure its not this guy?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
stevecore
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: Somebody wanted him dead and got inside information on his work schedule and hired someone with a rifle to wait in line of sight of that door until he showed himself then *bang* *dead person*. They should be looking at who might have wanted him dead that badly.


Pretty much this.  They won't find the killer at this point, but it's not an insane concept to work out
 
Pershing123 [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So he wasn't actually "behind bars" when he was shot, am I understanding this correctly?   I ask 'cause I am easily confused by words.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hit by a trained sniper using a heavy weapon.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Was there a grassy knoll nearby?
 
jsnbase
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Maybe I'm a sheltered lil' snowflake, but I was not aware jailhouses had their own physics. Is this related to toilet wine?
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
looks like someone shot the hardboilednews server from outside the building
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Merltech: Must have been golgo 13

[Fark user image 177x284]

Sure its not this guy?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x202]





Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jsnbase: Maybe I'm a sheltered lil' snowflake, but I was not aware jailhouses had their own physics. Is this related to toilet wine?


I think this is called the bribed guard effect.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

stevecore: ClavellBCMI: Somebody wanted him dead and got inside information on his work schedule and hired someone with a rifle to wait in line of sight of that door until he showed himself then *bang* *dead person*. They should be looking at who might have wanted him dead that badly.

Pretty much this.  They won't find the killer at this point, but it's not an insane concept to work out


Yep the actual killer is a ghost unless they find the person who did the hiring and they roll over on the one who pulled the trigger.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So hat I get from this story is that a guard either shot him, or let one fo the inmates shoot him, or let a guest shoot him, and then made up the shiattiest story ever, and the police were like, yay we hate him so let's go with that.
 
wantingout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
SBinRR: Was there a grassy knoll nearby?

no, only a book depository.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

phrawgh: Merltech: Must have been golgo 13

[Fark user image 177x284]

Sure its not this guy?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x202]


I just watched that recently.  It took me a few scenes to realize that I had seen him before.
 
stevecore
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: So hat I get from this story is that a guard either shot him, or let one fo the inmates shoot him, or let a guest shoot him, and then made up the shiattiest story ever, and the police were like, yay we hate him so let's go with that.


Negative.  The details given suggest someone outside did shoot him. They do investigations into this. It's not like a cop can shoot a guy and the other inmates stay quiet. They do ballistics. Jails and even minimum security ones have cameras all over.  The story specifically says he turned towards the entrance and that's when he got shot.  Someone outside was tipped off on where he would be
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pedrop357: phrawgh: Merltech: Must have been golgo 13

[Fark user image 177x284]

Sure its not this guy?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x202]

I just watched that recently.  It took me a few scenes to realize that I had seen him before.


Tom, or Gene?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Jailhouse physics have trouble incorporating into the outside word.
 
pedrop357
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ZMugg: pedrop357: phrawgh: Merltech: Must have been golgo 13

[Fark user image 177x284]

Sure its not this guy?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 474x202]

I just watched that recently.  It took me a few scenes to realize that I had seen him before.

Tom, or Gene?


Gene.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

ClavellBCMI: who might have wanted him dead that badly


A 20-year-old hasn't yet risen to a level of trust in a criminal enterprise. Also, in a minimum-security work/furlough center indicates his connection to crimes wasn't that great.

It's weird all around. Has to be a very personal vendetta.
 
