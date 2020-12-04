 Skip to content
(eBay)   Lovely, yes, but why would you place it THERE to take a picture???   (ebay.com) divider line
34
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh no, don't let my wife see that.  We have about a dozen Lenox clocks that are similar.  If she finds out there's another kind we'll have a boat load of them too.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People Who Don't Own Cats, Vol III.
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I presume subby means "Why balance it precariously on a narrow railing?" rather than "Why take pictures in sunlight?"
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they naked in the reflection or something?
Why is this greenlit?
 
PvtStash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How to know your clock is stupid and crappy:

it uses batteries and it has a swinging pendulum.
 
Lukeattack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Are they naked in the reflection or something?
Why is this greenlit?


Second...
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Begoggle: Are they naked in the reflection or something?
Why is this greenlit?


Because there is a Mod is selling a clock on Ebay.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only dropped once.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: Only dropped once.


FOR SALE: One porcelain clock, some assembly required
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gravity is just a theory you know.
 
alicechaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey!  We can see his license plate!  KTN 9866  ??   What state???
 
Nimbull
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah... aahhh.... AAAAAACHHOOOOOOOO!
 
Magnus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
scary?  really?
 
Skail
‘’ 1 hour ago  

alicechaos: Hey!  We can see his license plate!  KTN 9866  ??   What state???


Looks like Pennsylvania.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

skyotter: I presume subby means "Why balance it precariously on a narrow railing?" rather than "Why take pictures in sunlight?"


This.
I was thinking that the green background gave it nice contrast as well.
 
zpaul
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And why aren't the hands at 10:10 ?
 
scruffythecat
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I think we have figured out what all threads will look like after January 20th. I'm ok with boring.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

gopher321: People Who Don't Own Cats, Vol III.


Heh...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Axeofjudgement
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark hitting rock bottom. Drew needs to sell shiat for Makers Mark
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

zpaul: And why aren't the hands at 10:10 ?


Th clock is some type of orb that was used to capture the spirit of a demon.  Don't be around it at 10:11 in the dark.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
because the inside of the house likes a before pic of "Horders"
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I wouldn't trust that same photographer to adequately wrap it for shipping.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Skail: alicechaos: Hey!  We can see his license plate!  KTN 9866  ??   What state???

Looks like Pennsylvania.



Item location:
Sidman, Pennsylvania, United States
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
It's not wise to show off your loot to the porch pirates nearby.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Begoggle: Are they naked in the reflection or something?
Why is this greenlit?


Fark.com was founded on the belief that all links are snark-worthy, even if one thinks the link is lame-as-Fark.
 
cyberspacedout [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Ah... aahhh.... AAAAAACHHOOOOOOOO!


You're gonna need lots of glue!
Youtube 3w2foZ4vtNU
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magnus: scary?  really?


Back in the 1970's when half of parents still hit their children, we knew what scary meant:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Nice clock you have there. It'd be a shame if anything were to....oops. No more clock.
 
Capt Ahab
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Hmmmm...Fark won't greenlight truly funny stories, but a damn clock on ebay does?
 
Altimus Prime [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm more curious about what broke in the Fark headline issue tagging to give us the list below the headline?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
atlantic_lotion
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
worst greenlight of the year contender
 
Katwang
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I think Mr. eBay seller has been lying to Mrs. eBay seller. Just look at his hand in the picture.
No way in hell does he have a 10 1/2 inch white clock.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al!
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
FTFA:

KEEPING PERFECT TIME!!


The most accurate clock in the world that I knew of before this link would lose a single second in 33,000,000,000 years. That clock cost millions of dollars. This one is infinitely more accurate, and costs less than $30USD.
 
Sneakytoes
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's a dangler
 
