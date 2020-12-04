 Skip to content
 
(Fox 13 Tampa Bay)   Florida Sheriff holds press conference where he calls recently arrested scammers "brilliant" and says he can't divulge details of the scam so as not to encourage other scammers. Article then proceeds to give details of the scam   (fox13news.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Organized retail crime, Theft, 26-year-old Jorge Robert Ortiz, 36-year-old Jacorri Bentez Holland, 39-year-old Chanthan Scott Khouleanghak, United States, Police, Georgia men  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes you have to recognize game. In a world filled with shallow and lazy criminals, with just horrendous skills, sometimes you can just appreciate the care and skill to set something up. You respect the skill and the hustle. Even if they did eventually screw it up, sometimes it's just nice to see a professional at work.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Grigsby died of natural causes..."Now Jesus has got to deal with him and all his thefts," Judd said of deceased suspect.

By mentioning something about throwing stones then watching the game with him on a new 70 inch OLED.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Polk county?

Yup, Polk county.

If you visit Florida, avoid Polk county. Unless you want meth
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
1. WTF are salvage tvs?
2. The store doesn't check serial numbers om high ticket returns?
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I imagine the group was fencing for local burglars and using the fenced goods to return back to Wally. Pretty good laundering scheme.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Uh, subby? There's no further details in TFA. Just the quick overview that the sheriff gave before giving that reason to to share any more.
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Does "brilliant" have a new definition of which I was not made aware?
 
