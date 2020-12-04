 Skip to content
(CBS 42 Birmingham)   Alabama man rescued after falling inside an empty water tower. Yakko, Wakko and Dot wanted for questioning   (cbs42.com) divider line
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm glad they rescued him before a clown bit him und threw in him the basement.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was Wayne Brady
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Probably looking for the three daughters Billie Jo, Bobbie Jo, and Betty Jo,
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Alabama man
Youtube BrimMyOoEDA
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
How do these two concepts fit in the same article?

-didn't suffer life-threatening injuries
-taken to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, by helicopter
 
Interceptor1 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
What a Bobbie Jo, Billie Jo and Betty Jo might look like.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
They didn't say how old?
Because in high school there was a water tower that a popular party spot hang out, mostly in the parking lot that was unsupervised or protected with a locked gate. But, People would get really stoned and climb up the ladder to hang out on the dome of the water tower. It was a stupid thing to do...Did I say we were in high school?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: How do these two concepts fit in the same article?

-didn't suffer life-threatening injuries
-taken to a hospital in Pensacola, Florida, by helicopter


The roads around there are a clusterfark of bays, channels, and the ocean, filled with tourists and locals with no quick way to the Pensacola hospital (probably an hour in an ambulance or 5 minutes in a helicopter).

Plus "non-life-threatening injuries" can still include time-sensitive stuff like compound fractures, minor dismemberment, or whatever.

Or he just has absolutely badass healthcare and I want some.
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
So, now we can figure that a giant mechanical spider is due later this year. See if Trump's made any unexpected deals with the British regarding the 13 original colonies.
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Did they check for finger prints?
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Did they check for finger prints?


No Thank You!!!
 
Schroedinger's Glory Hole
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Psychopompous: [vignette.wikia.nocookie.net image 340x191]


Satisfied
 
