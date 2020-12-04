 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   China has super-soldier serum. But you'll want another one 20 minutes later (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh my, this is a director of intelligence

/ good luck with that project China, we need better people, it would be a waste to use them as soldiers though. Diplomats?
 
tmyk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have meth too.
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
They're going to give the a fixed lifetime too.
 
jsnbase
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Come on, man.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The trick is to give them terminal cancer so that they have no reason to live.
 
wantingout
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Good lord US propaganda is just getting ludicrous.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

ChiliBoots: The trick is to give them terminal cancer so that they have no reason to live.


Yeah, but then that shiat gets nuts.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wantingout: Good lord US propaganda is just getting ludicrous.


Thing is, its probably real and it aint just China doing, were doing it, Europe is doing it, Russia is doing it, everyone is doing it.

CRISPR has made it real easy. Only a matter of time before one country gets real "super soldiers captain america" style.

If you think ethics are gonna stop anyone from trying to take over the world using next generation technology, you never opened a history book.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

dopirt: They're going to give the a fixed lifetime too.


No worries.  Since 2019 we have had the Voight-Kampff Test:

Blade Runner - Voight-Kampff Test (HQ)
Youtube Umc9ezAyJv0
 
amyldoanitrite
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Flesh-and-blood human soldiers? Why?

Seems like AI-enhanced drone swarms are the armies of the future. You just know every country with the means is working to make that terrifying video we've all seen a reality.
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only 22 years too late, and a bit further east

i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
