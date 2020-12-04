 Skip to content
(WJLA Washington DC)   Kindergartner mixes up his learnin' packpack with his shootin' backpack   (wjla.com) divider line
    More: Murica, 5-year-old Virginia boy grabs, According to Jim, wrong backpack, gun, school  
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Charges are pending for the owner of the firearm.

Wait, what? They're charging the responsible gun owner for the child's irresponsible behavior? What madness is this?
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Grabbed the wrong backpack?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
saywhonow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the fark does someone keep a gun backpack next to the kid's school backpack?

Responsible gun owners indeed.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mommy had the bestest lunch ever.
 
iaazathot [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My daughter used to call her backpack her packpack. No guns were in her packpack.
 
neeNHA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people shouldn't have guns.

You know more than one.
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WelldeadLink: Mommy had the bestest lunch ever.


In fairness, don't need to pack a lunch if you arm your kid.
He can have his pick of any lunch.

//Gimme that pb&j and nobody has to get hurt. Allergic to peanuts? No. Allergic to lead, punk?
 
batrachoseps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's just practicing to be a Kinderguardian.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks to Donzo and his gun-grabbers...Just lucky there weren't any school shooters to defend against today
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor kid probably won't get his bloody black backpack back.

/Don't want to think about it
 
jsnbase
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The student reportedly took an adult's backpack from the vehicle instead of his own when he was dropped off at school, according to investigators.

Follow up article: Planned Mass ShootingBecomes Cookie Exchange
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whose week was it to be Playground Marshal?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iaazathot: My daughter used to call her backpack her packpack. No guns were in her packpack.


Hey my daughter called it a PackPack also.
The only gun she ever had in there was a Nerf gun.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And now because of 0-talerance and idiot parents. The kid will be suspended and written up his permanent record.
 
Jim_Callahan [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

saywhonow: Why the fark does someone keep a gun backpack next to the kid's school backpack?

Responsible gun owners indeed.


I mean... not anymore.

This is a major felony (providing a firearm to a minor-- the negligent version is still a felony, though it has less mandatory jail time than the intentional version in most states iirc), and his story trying to excuse himself is a confession of probably another felony and at least a huge dogpile of misdemeanors that probably fall afoul of some three strikes shiat (I don't know the specifics of VA's laws on gun storage).

So he's not gonna be legally allowed to own or even have temporary custody of firearms for a while, that's how felony convictions work in the US.  The length of time depends on the state, but the over/under is no guns for about a decade following the completion of his sentence (meaning probation, most likely).
 
donnielove [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Poor kid probably won't get his bloody black backpack back.

/Don't want to think about it


Well, this song has now been in my head for an hour.  Thanks.
 
