(Fox 5 Atlanta)   Dear Sir or Madam: You child was possibly exposed to Covid. Please get into Obama's time machine and start quarantining 11 days ago   (fox5atlanta.com) divider line
    Dumbass, High school, COBB COUNTY  
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
/oblig
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rageface.gif*

And we wonder why so damned many people are coming down with COVID.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe... I don't know... place a f*cking phone call? It gets there immediately.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds about right. When my coworker had a close contact (her boyfriend), the county didn't contact her until her two week quarantine was over.

I'm isolating as a positive case.  The nurse from the county said that my last day might be the 7th, but that someone else will contact me with the exact date.  Hasn't happened yet.  I probably shouldn't just assume to go back to work on the 8th...
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somebody was legally covering their ass by making sure they had something physical to point at to say "Hey we did *our* part, sue the school district not us!!".
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In other news, today Maui announced the widespread release of its anonymous Covid contact tracking app, and it's painful to realize some people need to be told the warning below.

Jz4p
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oops!  You've gotta hate it when you thought your children's school was being responsible during the pandemic, but instead you killed Grandma.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I believe timely redundancy would be a better ass-covering.
 
Nowhereman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Shiat things are so paranoid here in worst Dakota I had to take a 10 dat hiatus from my stroke recovery therapy just because I had a fever one day.

/I'm not old I'm 40
//The stroke had no known cause
///three slashies ftw
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Clink link to see GIF showing we're screwed....but masks are about control, not health right?
MAH FREEDOMS! TYRANNY!

https://twitter.com/DrEricDing/status​/​1334703963074158592?s=20
 
Petey4335
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

My daughter's exposure notification was like that too. 10 days after the fact. Exposure was from her ex-coworker at her ex-job. Her ex-boss didn't require a negative covid test to come back. So she gave her 2 weeks notice and never went back. She spent the next 2 weeks in quarentine.
 
gadian
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I had the same conversation with a daycare owner two or three days ago.  Oh! I started a daycare and had no covid mitigation plan and never asked anyone to wear masks or distance and I have an attached gym.  A kid tested positive today, what do?  Go back in time and strangle yourself with your umbilical cord, it would be a net gain for humanity.

/broke confidentiality and directly reported the daycare owner, fark it.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Did they test for COVID? It can cause strokes and other problems associated with blood clotting.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Gee.

I wonder why the number of cases continues to explode as we continue to... pretty much do absolutely nothing that will significantly reduce the number of cases.

Actually we're doing worse than nothing: We're doing feeble, incoherent half-measures.

You get the disruption and misery of real measures, but none of the benefits because you're not actually stomping it out and there's no light at the end of the tunnel.
 
Lord Zoranov
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"Several parents told FOX 5 if they had known about the exposure, they would likely have changed their holiday plans and made sure their child was in quarantine. "

So they complain that they weren't told and that if only they had known they would have acted differently, but they have ignored all the people that have been very vocal as of late warning not to travel or gather for the holidays because asymptomatic people would spread COVID-19 like wildfire.

How as a species have we survived as long as we have? I work in a small office in Georgia that's open to customers, I keep track of everyone that comes into the office for contact tracing purposes but I also have kept track of their behavior. Last week 50% of the people thru my door either outright didn't wear a mask or had one but couldn't work out the rocket science required to put it over their nose and mouth. This week we are looking at 48% so far.

I may be losing my sanity.
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

That's my other big concern. I've got a DVT in my right shoulder that I'm taking blood thinners for.  I'm preeeetty paranoid about a stroke or pulmonary embolism.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

And people feel safer so more careless because "something" is being done; so they are safe in this mask in this crowd in this building, right?
 
