Ladies -- try this one weird trick to increase your libido
57
57 Comments
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Two hours a day would burn the hell out of that thing and result in cooch-cancer.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Young ladies with legs spread facing daylight outside, has traditionally led to increased libidos in the general vicinity. Thank you Christine Colombus.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We went through this stupidity like just last year with "perineum tanning" and my understanding is that

#1 it does not work
#2 it can cause harm

Along with sunburn...

People who regularly sun their perineum say you should only do it for between 30 seconds and 5 minutes.
But experts view the practice as unsafe.

"The skin of the perineum is some of the thinnest, most vulnerable, and sensitive skin in the body," Bard explains.

Therefore, the biggest worry is the potential development of skin cancer.


That's right.  Butthole cancer.

Rectum?  Damn.  Near.  Killed 'em.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Get yourself a mouse that knows their way around a hole.
 
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Take care of that zit.
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait..I know this song...John Denver sang it

Sunshine...On my hoohah....makes me happy!
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nuke her in the box and shove her.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Exposing my genitals for 2 hours a day increased my not allowed status around school zones.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Attention whore says what?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, that sounds great... would be like f*cking an old boot.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Attention whore says what?


"eleventy"
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Markoff_Cheney: Exposing my genitals for 2 hours a day increased my not allowed status around school zones.


Yeah, but it might be a good way to stop my neighbors from peeking over the fence.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🎶Sunshine on my shoulders punani makes me happy.🎶
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do not think she came stock with any of her private parts.  They all look after market.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live in Las Vegas.  If I let my mouse out of the house for two hours a day, it'd look like a leather wallet.
 
Boo_Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KC Dutchman: Wait..I know this song...John Denver sang it

Sunshine...On my hoohah....makes me happy!


Oh gawd dammit, I really didn't think anyone else would've already said this.

/welcome to fark
 
Uncontrolled_Jibe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure she has a brazilian followers on social media,
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Yeah, that sounds great... would be like f*cking an old boot.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm skeptical about the medical benefits of this sort of thing.  But I'm genuinely curious whether there could be a psychological benefit.  Seems possible that exposing yourself outdoors - in a way that doesn't get you put on the sex offender list - could help to make you more comfortable with your own body and the idea of other people looking at it.  And one less thing holding you back sure can increase your libido.
 
INTERTRON
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: I'm skeptical about the medical benefits of this sort of thing.  But I'm genuinely curious whether there could be a psychological benefit.  Seems possible that exposing yourself outdoors - in a way that doesn't get you put on the sex offender list - could help to make you more comfortable with your own body and the idea of other people looking at it.  And one less thing holding you back sure can increase your libido.


ding ding ding ding
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you lie around naked and legs spread for 2 hours and don't feel horny, something's wrong with you.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: I'm skeptical about the medical benefits of this sort of thing.  But I'm genuinely curious whether there could be a psychological benefit.  Seems possible that exposing yourself outdoors - in a way that doesn't get you put on the sex offender list - could help to make you more comfortable with your own body and the idea of other people looking at it.  And one less thing holding you back sure can increase your libido.


Yeah, I'm going to go with this.  If this is something relatively new for her to be doing, then she's probably getting a rush out of it and *that* is what has boosted her libido.  I've always pretty much felt that way about most sex-related stuff that's outside the norm for any given person.  It's the thinking about it, planning/prep, communicating (if another person is involved), that makes it a turn-on more than the activity itself.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If she bakes her clam for too long she won't want anyone touching it.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

shiny dagmar: If you lie around naked and legs spread for 2 hours and don't feel horny, something's wrong with you.


Or you have a bad case of the shiats.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

weddingsinger: We went through this stupidity like just last year with "perineum tanning" and my understanding is that

#1 it does not work
#2 it can cause harm

Along with sunburn...

People who regularly sun their perineum say you should only do it for between 30 seconds and 5 minutes.
But experts view the practice as unsafe.

"The skin of the perineum is some of the thinnest, most vulnerable, and sensitive skin in the body," Bard explains.

Therefore, the biggest worry is the potential development of skin cancer.


That's right.  Butthole cancer.

Rectum?  Damn.  Near.  Killed 'em.
[Fark user image image 300x168]


My favorite bit of green text

>be Rah, good of sun
>check in to see who is worshipping me so much recently
>looking at assholes all day
 
Snaptastic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm frankly more impressed that she has 2 hours a day to literally burn, but I suppose if one are that vapid, then it's not like one would be working towards anything productive.
 
Leader O'Cola
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was common in Brazil?
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extra crispy?
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Smells like steamed clams in here.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Looking at all that lavish furniture in that bedroom, she must be a really successful model.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 850x566]

Looking at all that lavish furniture in that bedroom, she must be a really successful model.


She has a side business on Pornhub.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Two hours a day would burn the hell out of that thing and result in cooch-cancer.


I was going to say 2 hours seems like you wouldn't want to do anything with it after that.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Taint no sunshine when she's gone
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Irresponsible Homeowner: I'm skeptical about the medical benefits of this sort of thing.  But I'm genuinely curious whether there could be a psychological benefit.  Seems possible that exposing yourself outdoors - in a way that doesn't get you put on the sex offender list - could help to make you more comfortable with your own body and the idea of other people looking at it.  And one less thing holding you back sure can increase your libido.


good enough, but who the fark cares? Maybe if you have serious sexual issues.
It's just another way of attention whoring. Then maybe they can sell you something to make your private parts better. Then maybe they can talk you into watching more porn, like porn with people who have tanned dicks. (yes, it's extra--jeez, do you want in this club or not?) Special tanning spray for your delicates. Some bling, to make it stand out. Pants with one hole in them, so you can show off all your work. Naked tanning salons with special beds that will warm your private parts and make you feel special.

I bet you, if you tracked this down, it came from some attention-whoring "influencer" on the internet, and then a bunch of marketers got hold of it, and now here we are. It's a thing like being a Nazi, like the knock-out game, like homeopathics, like every stupid thing that started on the internet, and then somehow was cheered by a bunch of brain-dead dingbats who don't know how to do anything except make up things and follow whatever pings their egometer.

This isn't as well-established as most of that bullshiat, since nobody has figured out how to market to tanned pussies or weenies yet. Hell, we already have stuff that we're supposed to wash out our pussies, since I guess they stink and are inadequate. BUT WAIT!!--Your pussy is sacred and beautiful and should be out and about and TANNED. Your body is a temple, and nothing is private, when it comes to YOU. You demand that others look at your tanned private parts, and be envious.
You heard about it on the internet.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What does she model for? Frankenstein Quarterly?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 23 and having libido issues? All the extra blood went to her Khardashian lips I guess 🤔
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And makes it dry out so it feels like farking sandpaper
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Googles Do Nothing: Two hours a day would burn the hell out of that thing and result in cooch-cancer.


Cooch Cancer is the name of my Courtney Love/Yoko Ono mashup band.
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 850x566]

Looking at all that lavish furniture in that bedroom, she must be a really successful model.


Sometimes its a couch!
 
cleek
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: What does she model for? Frankenstein Quarterly?

[Fark user image 425x516]


Kim Kardashian has ruined a generation of women.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She's a attention whore model, so she's already an exhibitionestanyway, so I'm going to guess it's lying naked outdoors for 2 hours that's gettin her hot n bothered and not the actual sunlight on her cooch.
 
That Guy What Stole the Bacon [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: Get yourself a mouse that knows their way around a hole.


Username checks out...
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Uncontrolled_Jibe: I'm sure she has a brazilian followers on social media,


Brazilian and 1 now.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Exactly one year after the first monkey-see, monkey-do reports... Source

Josh Brolin Tries 'Perineum Sunning' And Burns His 'Pucker Hole.'

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buntz [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: What does she model for? Frankenstein Quarterly?

[Fark user image image 425x516]


You know, I let my subscription to Frankenstein Quarterly lapse about 2 years ago.  Maybe I should re-subscribe.

/I only read it for the articles
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since I've started working from home due to covid, I now read NSFW as "Not safe for wife"
 
mod3072
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In unrelated news, all of the men in her neighborhood have developed a sudden passion for rooftop astronomy.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: [Fark user image 850x566]

Looking at all that lavish furniture in that bedroom, she must be a really successful model.


At first I thought she had a bar and panties on under her bikini and thought 'Well that's an odd dressing room, to have a bed in it' until I realized those were tan lines.
 
