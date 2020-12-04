 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC 6 Providence)   It's time to make the asymptomatic donuts   (abc6.com) divider line
7
    More: Interesting, Dunkin' Donuts, Doughnut, Governor Gina Raimondo, Dunkin' Donuts Center, Convention, Coronavirus testing efforts, Convention Center, last couple of days  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 6:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I got check yesterday at our testing site. Main problem, it's a drive up testing site and I do not have a car. My friend just got one, but it's overheating. So it took us 20 mins to make the 4 minute drive home. Other than that I was rather impressed by how well they have their shiat together, the process was rather seamless, put up, check in pull into the garage, get paper (no need to touch), get tested, and out you go. Whole thing was probably less than 5 minutes.

Oh and the swab inserted into your nasal passages is FAR overstated on discomfort. It doesn't feel good, but it's hardly anything more than a little eye watering. As a kid I had my palate checked as a kid, so I was very weary of anything going up there again, but it isn't anything that bad.

/now it's waiting, not for the test result, I'm pretty sure I have it. No, it's the waiting to see how bad it gets.
//day three, if I make it thru next week, I'm probably good.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3mmqa316iwx43pzbg62umd8s-wpengine.netdna-ssl.comView Full Size


What an asymptotic donut might look like.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmmmm..... asymptomatic....
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

de plain de plain!

Fark user imageView Full Size


No! The Covid The Covid!
Fark user imageView Full Size


/looks more like penises to me
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Vaccinate your donuts!

i0.wp.comView Full Size

/and your doughnuts
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who wants asymptomatic nut taps?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MissedThePoint
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hurts, donut?
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.