Moderator [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 hours ago  
Welcome to the Fark Weird News Quiz!

If this is your first time here, you can start the Quiz by clicking on the Fark user image logo next to the headline above, or here:

https://www.fark.com/goto/11040309/ww​w​.fark.com/quiz/947
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
So Dad wanted some cinnamon rolls this morning, and he had a can of the store stuff. As I was making them up and appreciating the engineering behind a smaller cardboard tube inside the roll that hid the icing pouch, I had to wonder about who first came up with these. It turns out, like most awesome pastries, it was the Swedes who first used cinnamon in their pastries. But as it spread throughout Europe and North America, everyone seemed to put their own flavor twist on it.

England, of course, had to name their variation after something British, so they have a Chelsea Bun (it's unclear if these are served at Liverpool or Manchester United matches). And for some strange British reason they put currants on theirs. Does anyone eat currants outside the UK?

Fark user imageView Full Size


The Swedes have Kanebulles (relax, "Alive" took place in South America), except in the town of Haga where they have Hagabulles (or Hagabullars). Clever marketing, eh? But look at the size of these things:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Good grief, that thing would make the local Cinnabon store at the mall break down and cry.

My favorite style is the korvapuusti from Finland:

Fark user imageView Full Size


They're baked on their side rather than flat so they rise outwards. They also use a bit of cardamom in there for a... I'm guessing curry flavor?

Anyway, take the Quiz, then go put some cinnamon rolls in the oven and come back and tell us how you did and how you like your cinnamon rolls, and especially if you've had them somewhere else (or live somewhere else and have a popular variation).

Don't forget the Easy Quiz!

Good luck, and let me know if you have any issues.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
cookingpanda.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
