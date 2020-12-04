 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for December 4 is "Distend" as in: "The length of a piece of wood is the distance between distend and dat end"   (merriam-webster.com) divider line
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Snert
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This headline is part of an ongoing series of dad jokes.
 
nothingyet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd like to distend Deez Nutz
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm a distender, not a shower.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I cut dis board three times and it's still too short.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sphaggetification is coming soon I can feel it. Like when matter gets torn apart atom by atom in a distended line as it approaches a black hole.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.


Not gonna do it. Wouldn't be prudent. GHWB
Lemme guess, it's probably that Indian guy whose been dangling weights from his schlong for decades.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Distend" as in: "The length of a piece of wood is the distance between distend and dat end

Now I know demeaning of distend. Tanks a lot!
 
SirMadness [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Inaccurate definition by subby is inaccurate.

Distends to be common in fark headlines.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.


I'll take "How to find porn without using sexy keywords" for 200, Alex.

Also works with turgid, ample and pendulous.
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.


It's a bunch of frog images, a SFW fat guy cartoon, and some people blowing bubbles with bubble gum and such.  Shockingly it's 100% tame as far as I cared to scroll down which was a few screens.  Worst that's on it is a few images from a mask company that has shiat like "scary distended eyeball mask."

/you're welcome
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.


Bing is still around? Good for them.
 
ChubbyTiger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.

Bing is still around? Good for them.


Bing, like the internet in general, is for porn.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ChubbyTiger: Kalyco Jack: Atomic Jonb: Go ahead, search this in Bing with safe-search off, I dare you.

Bing is still around? Good for them.

Bing, like the internet in general, is for porn.


Bing also lets you hotlink images instead of obfuscating the url. BIS beats GIS, even if it sometimes takes a little more to find the image you want.
 
