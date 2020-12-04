 Skip to content
(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Dice Day, so break out those icosahedrons and save versus nerdism   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 378x375]


Hickory dickory dack
I'm Fonzie with Tourettes and a hack
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*rolls for initiative*

Fark user image


Oh well, back to slacking it is...
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Except the d100.  That wannabe golf ball can just stop.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UNC_Samurai: Except the d100.  That wannabe golf ball can just stop.


Can't stop, is what you mean.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smackledorfer: UNC_Samurai: Except the d100.  That wannabe golf ball can just stop.

Can't stop, is what you mean.


Lol, yeah.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still won't let my wife (or kids) use my D&D dice for Monopoly, etc.

Bought at GenCon in '83
 
HexMadroom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When is Crown Royal dice bag day?
 
booztravlr [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
skyotter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i1.wp.comView Full Size
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A fistful of assorted dice can be nearly as effective as caltrops. Never underestimate someone with a bulging dice pouch


/If you know what I mean
 
payattention
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry, blew that roll decades ago!

Schmerd1948 - GuysnDolls.jpeg

Luck be a lady tonight!

/although I was in that scene when I did the play, I wasn't Skye
//I sang 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat'
///I got the horse right here...
 
payattention
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
MegaSteve - A fistful of assorted dice can be nearly as effective as caltrops.

Hell yeah. They eventually started cropping the ends off of the 4 sideds... so they are not as dangerous as the old ones were...

/unless you happen to be an old gamer...
//and an old fart with several of the old ones...
///like me...
 
jdlenke [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

bearded clamorer: [Fark user image 378x375]


yep
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

payattention: Sorry, blew that roll decades ago!

Schmerd1948 - GuysnDolls.jpeg

Luck be a lady tonight!

/although I was in that scene when I did the play, I wasn't Skye
//I sang 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat'
///I got the horse right here...


Great part. I would imagine you had a great time doing it. Stubby Kaye was brilliant.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

payattention: Sorry, blew that roll decades ago!

Schmerd1948 - GuysnDolls.jpeg

Luck be a lady tonight!

/although I was in that scene when I did the play, I wasn't Skye
//I sang 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat'
///I got the horse right here...


You told that story very Nicely Nicely
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: payattention: Sorry, blew that roll decades ago!

Schmerd1948 - GuysnDolls.jpeg

Luck be a lady tonight!

/although I was in that scene when I did the play, I wasn't Skye
//I sang 'Sit Down You're Rockin' The Boat'
///I got the horse right here...

Great part. I would imagine you had a great time doing it. Stubby Kaye was brilliant.


Since we're on the subject
Guys and Dolls 1955 Sit Down, You're Rockin' the Boat
Youtube nJq7J2uzSlc
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My original set....circa 1975
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I have a d12 in my pocket right now.

(Found it in my backpack... gotta return it to my Crown Royal bag when I get home.)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
 Never played dnd as a kid but took up DMing this year to do something with the entire family. It's definitely a winner and I found out that half the family is Lawful Good and half Chaotic Good.

/I also found out Temptest Clerics are overpowered.

/ Bought Three oversized D20s from a card shop yesterday. They are definitely going in Christmas stockings.
 
durbnpoisn [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Believe it or not, I have an app for that.  No, really:  https://dpoisn.com/demos/And​roidDev/di​ceroller/

And yes, I wrote it because I actually needed the app.  It also comes in handy for those times when rolling actual dice is not possible.  Like, on a plane.

Anyway, yeah,,, Tell your friends!
 
