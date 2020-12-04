 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Orlando Sentinel)   Send wire. Main office. Tell them I said .... OW   (orlandosentinel.com) divider line
16
    More: Florida, Orange County, Florida, United States, Florida Department of Corrections inmate, FHP's Lt. Kim Montes, English-language films, corrections officer, Florida Highway Patrol, Freeway  
•       •       •

1150 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 1:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My popup blocker has been hacked. It seems to be a popup multiplier now. What a website.
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: My popup blocker has been hacked. It seems to be a popup multiplier now. What a website.


You could try uBlock Origin. I tried it a while ago based on some Farker's advice and it made the internet usable again.


/Thank you whoever it was
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Barfmaker: edmo: My popup blocker has been hacked. It seems to be a popup multiplier now. What a website.

You could try uBlock Origin. I tried it a while ago based on some Farker's advice and it made the internet usable again.


/Thank you whoever it was


My weapon of choice in taming the hive of scum and villainy that is the Internet.

/also unblocked most every site I visit
 
asciibaron
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
https://getyarn.io/yarn-clip/440b6959​-​a740-4b8b-ab07-850b4ea88a8b#TYk-4Uyd5N​.copy
 
Snowblind2010 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"Tell him I said Ow, gotcha!"
 
ar393
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

madgonad: Barfmaker: edmo: My popup blocker has been hacked. It seems to be a popup multiplier now. What a website.

You could try uBlock Origin. I tried it a while ago based on some Farker's advice and it made the internet usable again.


/Thank you whoever it was

My weapon of choice in taming the hive of scum and villainy that is the Internet.

/also unblocked most every site I visit


I try to recommend it often. not saying it was me thought.
also ghostery and noscript
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I couldn't pothibly fit him in until Monday, thir. I'm booked tholid.
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, I'm all out of ideas...
 
God--
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dumbass... He only had a 2 year sentence and he got to go outside the prison as a trustee. Now he's gonna get a mandatory 5 years for escape and felony assault on a corrections office. That's gonna be 3-10 years.... He could probably paroled out in 13 mos... farking dumbass
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Anyone else think we need to bring back forced sterilizations? This guy is a waste of oxygen.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Ah, Okahumpka. Which all the locals call Umpkahumpya.
 
Wendigogo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

baronbloodbath: Ah, Okahumpka. Which all the locals call Umpkahumpya.


Wut?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

ar393: madgonad: Barfmaker: edmo: My popup blocker has been hacked. It seems to be a popup multiplier now. What a website.

You could try uBlock Origin. I tried it a while ago based on some Farker's advice and it made the internet usable again.


/Thank you whoever it was

My weapon of choice in taming the hive of scum and villainy that is the Internet.

/also unblocked most every site I visit

I try to recommend it often. not saying it was me thought.
also ghostery and noscript


Thanks all. I will give it a looksee
 
ar393
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

edmo: Thanks all. I will give it a looksee


What I like most about ublock is that I can also eliminate stuff from websites that I find annoying but isn't really universally annoying
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Wendigogo: baronbloodbath: Ah, Okahumpka. Which all the locals call Umpkahumpya.

Wut?


The perp crashed in Okahumpka, a city on the border of Lake and Sumter County.

In school, we referred to it as Umpkahumpya, as edgelord teens do. The joke is that even the locals don't even know how to pronounce it.

Now, Howie in the Hills, that's a great town.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.