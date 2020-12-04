 Skip to content
(The Sun (Ireland))   World's awesomest bride brings the humping to the floor with all her bridesmaids to Cardi B's WAP at her wedding reception   (thesun.ie) divider line
53
    More: Hero, The Sun, The Times, Newspaper, News of the World, Wedding, News Corporation, News International, Marriage  
2020-12-04



53 Comments     (+0 »)
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's the xrated part?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having a wedding reception inside, with no masks in sight... enjoy your COVID spike in 10 days

Hope your cute dance was worth it when grandma is on a ventilator
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ahh, an ode that will surely stand the test of time.

Actually, it will still be on the Hot 100 when her divorce is finalized, who am I kidding?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Talk about setting up unrealistic expectations.

Safe to say bride and groom wound up sleeping like the dead on their wedding night---like you do, weddings being exhausting affairs.
 
ar393
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?


maybe if it still had the plastic cover on it....from 2005...
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Old news.  People have been turning a traditional religious commitment ceremony into a college frat party for decades now.
 
wantingout
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Today on "Basic Biatch Stories"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How many frigging bridesmaids does she have?  Where are the masks?  Why a (big?) reception now?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The honeymoon is bound to be a disappointment.
 
Psylence [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This just makes me continue to loathe my first wedding to my previous spouse, and even more grateful that my partner is not the "Look at me I'm the star of my own reality show!" type of person.

And yeah... This is a Covid Wedding Reception. No thanks. Enjoy your moment of viral 'fame' though. Yeeha.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
R.A. The Rugged Man - Wet Ass P-Word (WAP Remix) (Official Music Video)
Youtube O4eA2kuhC0g

this is my sunday morning song.
NSFW
 
fireclown
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size

It's been a while, but Hail To The Queen.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Where's the xrated part?


Where's the sexy part?
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I don't know if this is a thing or not, but I know a few Europeans that have lived in the US and then went back home. When I've asked them about the worst things about America, they all have had bachelorette parties on their list.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Almost like an updated Macarena.
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?


I assumed they were polaroids...
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
It will be Covid time Weeks After Party.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fireclown: [i.gifer.com image 458x328]
It's been a while, but Hail To The Queen.


She's how I knew I liked women.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I predict her OnlyFans account will be up in a week, her PornHub account a month after that, and a year later she'll be desperately trying to scrub the internet of all of it when the divorce is in progress...
 
pup.socket [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Reminded me of those ascii "porn" thingies that were popular when usenet was still alive and uncensored. Okay, maybe the uuencoded gifs that came two years later.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
If there's something mildly lewd, salacious, or potentially poutrage inducing out there in the solar system...
The Sun is there. To exaggerate the hell out of it
All their articles follow a similar format even in the money section:
CHOC HORROR Cadbury's advent calendar error as shoppers find awkward message behind fourth door

/I always regret clicking on the Sun. There should be a support group
 
Crewmannumber6 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
More than one groomsman had indiscriminate sex that night
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Sofa King Smart: dj_bigbird: Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?

I assumed they were polaroids...


... scanned using a vaseline covered scanner...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcos P
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That looked like a pile of feathers being carelessly kicked around by breadsticks
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I don't know if this is a thing or not, but I know a few Europeans that have lived in the US and then went back home. When I've asked them about the worst things about America, they all have had bachelorette parties on their list.



Fark user imageView Full Size



Because Eurotrash never act raunchy and stupid while out on the town for a celebration. They're all just too cultured and sophisticated to sanction that kind of buffoonery.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: they all have had bachelorette parties on their list.


They didn't like the big dancing bear?
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Apparently this WAP thing has nothing to do with WIFI or WAP. I feel old. And somewhat disposed to yellling at clouds casting shadow on my lawn.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She must be in heat.
 
kozlo [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Glorious Golden Ass: Old news.  People have been turning a traditional religious commitment ceremony into a college frat party for decades now.


memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Psylence: [i.redd.it image 850x975]


i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 536x334]


Someone better warm the gushy fuds and sleep with one eye open once that cat gets back in.
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's Meg's song, not Cardib's.   I just feel bad Meg had to stoop down to her level to make some money.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
gross
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
dance to Cardi B's WAP at wedding and people say it's enough to give granny a heart attack


Cardi Acarrest
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I don't know if this is a thing or not, but I know a few Europeans that have lived in the US and then went back home. When I've asked them about the worst things about America, they all have had bachelorette parties on their list.


the sun surely has as many fake hen night stories as they do fake wedding ones, you're just not looking hard enough
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Hero tag? Really?
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What WAP might look like
media-cdn.tripadvisor.comView Full Size
 
ar393
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dj_bigbird: What WAP might look like
[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x366]


Worship And Prayer?

/I definitely have prayed and worshipped pizza and wings in my late teens and 20s.
 
mononymous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ar393: dj_bigbird: What WAP might look like
[media-cdn.tripadvisor.com image 550x366]

Worship And Prayer?

/I definitely have prayed and worshipped pizza and wings in my late teens and 20s.


Wine And Pizza
 
lamric
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Hero tag?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
White trash acting like white trash? Shocking.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was a wedding DJ during the late-80s/early 90s. It was fun and I made decent money doing it.

One time, I showed up at a reception hall and my wedding dance prep sheet was nearly blank. My boss did all the pre-event interview/screening and usually went over every option for music and crowd participation in advance and was meticulous on detail, but for some reason, this sheet was missing most of the important info.

So, having never met the married couple previously, I figured I had to search them out and get things clarified.

I went around the room asking some of the early arriving guests if they had seen the "bride and groom" nearby and all I got were confused looks and evasive nos. I thought, "Huh, this is weird."

Finally, I see an older man in a tux and figure that's the bride or groom's dad. I go over to him and ask if he can help me locate the "bride and groom" and he gets mildly embarrassed and flustered and says he'll see if he can find them and walks away. Strange, but I had to get started, so I just went back to my gear, put on some background tunes, and waited.

Finally, two younger guys in tuxes come up to the DJ stand.

Guy 1: "Hey. Hi. I hear you were looking for the married couple."

Me: "Yes, hello, I'm Pope. Congratulations! Yeah, because my worksheet is missing a lot of detail, I wanted to talk you and your wife about some stuff..."

Guy 2: [points at Guy 1] "Actually, we are the couple. This is a commitment ceremony. Sorry about the lack of info, but we were worried your company wouldn't do a gay wedding if you knew up front, so we went in and met with your boss and brought a female friend of ours to pose as a bride-to-be."

Me: "What? Seriously? Hell, I'm sorry you went to that trouble, because it's not an issue at all! I'm here to play music for you and your friends and family. This will be fun, but I have to know if you want to do some things, like the Dollar Dance, the Chicken Dance, maybe a bouquet and garter toss..."

Guy 1: "Garter toss? Hahaha. No, I don't think we'll be doing that!"

Me: "Why not? I always have extras in my gig bag. It would be awesome. C'mon, let's do it!"

So, we had a garter toss. While I played The Stripper, one guy sat in the chair and put the garter on his thigh (over his pants) and the other guy went and bit it off and flung it into the crowd. Everyone was laughing and clapping and cheering, just having a complete blast with it - both families - young and old alike.

The dance floor was packed the entire night (especially during the Chicken Dance). After I finished and packed up, they tipped me $200.
 
Timmy the Tumor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I'm not sure that's any worse than the mandatory YMCA, Macarena, Celebration, and Cha Cha slide I've had to suffer through at every wedding I've been to
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: dj_bigbird: Were those pics taken with a flip phone camera?

[Fark user image 334x480]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
