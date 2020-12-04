 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 58 Milwaukee)   He was excited to get Covid... so he wouldn't have it for the holidays. Conveniently passed at one of the facilities this former health care CEO oversaw. Sad edges out ironic by an infected nose hair   (cbs58.com) divider line
57
    More: Sad, Family, Health care, titan of health care, granddaughter Jessica Dickson, former CEO of ProHealth Care, Rexford 'Ford, Household, Marriage  
•       •       •

2213 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Dec 2020 at 11:19 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



57 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size



"We were on the phone talking about how he was so excited, not necessarily excited...but excited to have COVID so he could not have COVID. So he could see his grandkids again this winter."
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

R.I.P.
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It sounds to me less like he was excited and more like he was looking for a silver lining.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
died from complications of COVID-19 on November 16th at the age of 74.


I found the problem.
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


health care CEO?

and nothing of value was lost.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The trick is to be like Sweden and give it to everyone so we can have herd immunity." -Crackpots
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An asshole rich white guy from Waukesha...i am shocked.
 
huntercr
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: died from complications of COVID-19 on November 16th at the age of 74.


I found the problem.


I dunno... my grandmother is 100. Would you be cool with losing 25% of your life?
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now he's up at the pearly gates looking for his Heaven Insurance card.
St. Pete:  Do you have it or not, sir.  People behind you are waiting to enter Heaven
Uh, it's here somewhere.  Can't you just call the 1-800 number.
St. Pete:  No sir.  I have to leave this line open for patients.
Here it is!
St. Pete:  This is an old one.  This group number starts with a "#" That went out in the 90's.
B...b...but the employee ID is right.  Listen, could I call work?
St. Pete:  The phone is for patients, sir.  Now, step aside.
But I'm a patient!
St. Pete:  Not with this Heaven Insurance card you aren't.  Next!  Just go sit over there by the caveman, sir
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: died from complications of COVID-19 on November 16th at the age of 74.


I found the problem.


What can intelligent people do to shame you and your ilk into taking this seriously? Or better yet, what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hahaha that's pretty funny that they actually admit him saying something so stupid and portentous
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
croesius [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's probably something poetic about a person who got filthy rich off of for-profit health care not being able to save themselves with their own weapons.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this the one saying he no longer has to wear a mask? If so, he was proven correct.
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Now he's up at the pearly gates looking for his Heaven Insurance card.
St. Pete:  Do you have it or not, sir.  People behind you are waiting to enter Heaven
Uh, it's here somewhere.  Can't you just call the 1-800 number.
St. Pete:  No sir.  I have to leave this line open for patients.
Here it is!
St. Pete:  This is an old one.  This group number starts with a "#" That went out in the 90's.
B...b...but the employee ID is right.  Listen, could I call work?
St. Pete:  The phone is for patients, sir.  Now, step aside.
But I'm a patient!
St. Pete:  Not with this Heaven Insurance card you aren't.  Next!  Just go sit over there by the caveman, sir


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Necessary..........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poppy went floppy
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That headline is, uh... something.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I have to write that I'm excited any time a trump lover gets Covid, so I guess I have to agree with the guy.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people


And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.
 
full8me
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

croesius: There's probably something poetic about a person who got filthy rich off of for-profit health care not being able to save themselves with their own weapons.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Have you ever heard the tragedy of Ford Titus, ProHealth Care CEO?
 
Serious Black
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: It sounds to me less like he was excited and more like he was looking for a silver lining.


And yet the word his granddaughter used three times to describe his feelings about catching COVID was "excited".
 
Qellaqan
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Keyser_Soze_Death: died from complications of COVID-19 on November 16th at the age of 74.


I found the problem.

What can intelligent people do to shame you and your ilk into taking this seriously? Or better yet, what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?


Don't you know that the real tragedy is having to hear about it when you don't want to?
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Now he's up at the pearly gates looking for his Heaven Insurance card.
St. Pete:  Do you have it or not, sir.  People behind you are waiting to enter Heaven
Uh, it's here somewhere.  Can't you just call the 1-800 number.
St. Pete:  No sir.  I have to leave this line open for patients.
Here it is!
St. Pete:  This is an old one.  This group number starts with a "#" That went out in the 90's.
B...b...but the employee ID is right.  Listen, could I call work?
St. Pete:  The phone is for patients, sir.  Now, step aside.
But I'm a patient!
St. Pete:  Not with this Heaven Insurance card you aren't.  Next!  Just go sit over there by the caveman, sir


On the "Group W" bench!
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?


Perhaps if you led by example...
 
eddie_irvine
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If only there were some sort of measures that someone could take to avoid exposure to Covid. Oh well, I guess there's nothing we can do.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: NuclearPenguins: what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?

Perhaps if you led by example...


I'm not the one who goes into these threads and shows my ass constantly, unlike you. It's a weird flex to be proud of being ignorant, but you continue to do you, cupcake, and your betters will continue to mock you.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people

And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.


I wear my mask all the time outside (and don't go to bars or gyms), but old (and/or sick) people are the ones mostly dying which is a fact.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/from Korea and BI - both trustworthy
 
Serious Black
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people


Old people would be able to avoid catching COVID if everyone else would take the steps necessary to avoid catching COVID themselves. Unfortunately, too many people in America and elsewhere have decided that going to restaurants and maintaining close contact with their families was more important. Now we all have to face the consequences of those people's actions.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Keyser_Soze_Death: NuclearPenguins: what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?

Perhaps if you led by example...

I'm not the one who goes into these threads and shows my ass constantly, unlike you. It's a weird flex to be proud of being ignorant, but you continue to do you, cupcake, and your betters will continue to mock you.


You'll get over it.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jerryskid: Well, I have to write that I'm excited any time a trump lover gets Covid, so I guess I have to agree with the guy.


Your understanding of the target audience/ susceptible demographic is skewed.  And that you take joy in the suffering of others is noted.  I withdraw my wish for you to have a Merry Christmas!
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: NuclearPenguins: what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?

Perhaps if you led by example...


I'm butting in here for maximum irony!
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Nailed it!
 
electricjebus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: It sounds to me less like he was excited and more like he was looking for a silver lining.


Or lying to his granddaughter about his own mortality.
 
CheekyMonkey
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm excited to see more CEOs die of COVID.

\off to change my underwear
 
Stibium
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people

And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.

I wear my mask all the time outside (and don't go to bars or gyms), but old (and/or sick) people are the ones mostly dying which is a fact.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/from Korea and BI - both trustworthy


Because we all know permanent organ damage is preferable to, and costs less than death...
 
Liadan
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Serious Black: JerseyTim: It sounds to me less like he was excited and more like he was looking for a silver lining.

And yet the word his granddaughter used three times to describe his feelings about catching COVID was "excited".


Well connected and wealthy man who has seen the system save countless people by throwing money at the problem. He truly thought he would beat this bug and was excited to have it behind him.

Sadly, all of his money and connections couldn't buy a proper education for his grandchildren to learn clear communication skills.
 
evanate
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I think the best memories I have with our Poppy, is whenever we would visit their house in the summer." said granddaughter Jessica Dickson. "He loved boating and he loved listening to Jimmy Buffet out on the boat."

I got a question, since it is a quote--did Jessica actually say Jimmy Buffet?

And, btw, Jimmy Buffet sounds like a great fast casual competitor for the now defunct Kenny Rogers Roasters.
 
someonelse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people


As of yesterday, more than 50,000 people under 64 have died of Covid. Just to put that "most" in perspective.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What is important here is that the money is ok.
 
Quinzy [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people

And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.

I wear my mask all the time outside (and don't go to bars or gyms), but old (and/or sick) people are the ones mostly dying which is a fact.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/from Korea and BI - both trustworthy


Yes but your data ended on  3/11/20.  Not saying it isn't still representative.  But certainly not good to use data from month 1 on a 10 month long pandemic.
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

ColonelCathcart: NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people

And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.

I wear my mask all the time outside (and don't go to bars or gyms), but old (and/or sick) people are the ones mostly dying which is a fact.

[Fark user image image 425x318]

/from Korea and BI - both trustworthy


How about numbers from the US and not from FARKING MARCH! Things have changed a bit since then.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is the damage the Trump administration caused by spreading misinformation & downplaying the risk.

Ali Dickson says in her last coversation with her Poppy, he was hopeful.
"We were on the phone talking about how he was so excited, not necessarily excited...but excited to have COVID so he could not have COVID. So he could see his grandkids again this winter." Ali said.
Titus didn't make it. He did make his mark both on Waukesha and on his family.

This fool believed the "it's like chicken pox" bullshiat - that, once you get it, you can't get it again, and that it wasn't that bad, and that he could achieve 'immunity' if he just got it & got it over with. Never mind that he was in a high-risk group. Never mind that about 1 in 33 who catch COVID-19 in the U.S. die from it. Never mind that medical facilities are filling up so fast that COVID-19 patients are going to have a rough time of it in triage.

No, this moron thought of it as a goddamned inconvenience. Now he's dead.

COVID-19 isn't an inconvenience, or a conspiracy, or a hoax. COVID-19 can kill you, as it has over 280K+ Americans so far, and that number's only going to grow (and the mortality percentage worsen) as more of you catch it & fewer of you can get adequate medical care as a result of overwhelming what little we have left.

Stay. The. Fark. Home. Wear. A. Farking. Mask. Stay. The. Fark. Away. From. Each. Other.

For fark's sake.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
And why wouldn't he be excited? Don't never kill nobody.
 
Serious Black
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: This is the damage the Trump administration caused by spreading misinformation & downplaying the risk.

Ali Dickson says in her last coversation with her Poppy, he was hopeful.
"We were on the phone talking about how he was so excited, not necessarily excited...but excited to have COVID so he could not have COVID. So he could see his grandkids again this winter." Ali said.
Titus didn't make it. He did make his mark both on Waukesha and on his family.

This fool believed the "it's like chicken pox" bullshiat - that, once you get it, you can't get it again, and that it wasn't that bad, and that he could achieve 'immunity' if he just got it & got it over with. Never mind that he was in a high-risk group. Never mind that about 1 in 33 who catch COVID-19 in the U.S. die from it. Never mind that medical facilities are filling up so fast that COVID-19 patients are going to have a rough time of it in triage.

No, this moron thought of it as a goddamned inconvenience. Now he's dead.

COVID-19 isn't an inconvenience, or a conspiracy, or a hoax. COVID-19 can kill you, as it has over 280K+ Americans so far, and that number's only going to grow (and the mortality percentage worsen) as more of you catch it & fewer of you can get adequate medical care as a result of overwhelming what little we have left.

Stay. The. Fark. Home. Wear. A. Farking. Mask. Stay. The. Fark. Away. From. Each. Other.

For fark's sake.


The one amendment I'd make is that medical facilities are filling up so fast that ALL patients are going to have a rough time merely getting triaged. That includes people with COVID and people with completely unrelated conditions.
 
Mouser
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: Keyser_Soze_Death: died from complications of COVID-19 on November 16th at the age of 74.


I found the problem.

What can intelligent people do to shame you and your ilk into taking this seriously? Or better yet, what would convince you to keep those dumb thoughts of yours to yourself from now on?


I found the problem.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Serious Black: FormlessOne: This is the damage the Trump administration caused by spreading misinformation & downplaying the risk.

Ali Dickson says in her last coversation with her Poppy, he was hopeful.
"We were on the phone talking about how he was so excited, not necessarily excited...but excited to have COVID so he could not have COVID. So he could see his grandkids again this winter." Ali said.
Titus didn't make it. He did make his mark both on Waukesha and on his family.

This fool believed the "it's like chicken pox" bullshiat - that, once you get it, you can't get it again, and that it wasn't that bad, and that he could achieve 'immunity' if he just got it & got it over with. Never mind that he was in a high-risk group. Never mind that about 1 in 33 who catch COVID-19 in the U.S. die from it. Never mind that medical facilities are filling up so fast that COVID-19 patients are going to have a rough time of it in triage.

No, this moron thought of it as a goddamned inconvenience. Now he's dead.

COVID-19 isn't an inconvenience, or a conspiracy, or a hoax. COVID-19 can kill you, as it has over 280K+ Americans so far, and that number's only going to grow (and the mortality percentage worsen) as more of you catch it & fewer of you can get adequate medical care as a result of overwhelming what little we have left.

Stay. The. Fark. Home. Wear. A. Farking. Mask. Stay. The. Fark. Away. From. Each. Other.

For fark's sake.

The one amendment I'd make is that medical facilities are filling up so fast that ALL patients are going to have a rough time merely getting triaged. That includes people with COVID and people with completely unrelated conditions.


No argument there - that's what happens when such facilities are overwhelmed. The sad part is that folks who could otherwise have been saved are going to die needlessly, because "two hands, one brain, no time" applies to every critical situation, whether it's COVID-19 or cardiac disease.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Stibium: ColonelCathcart: NuclearPenguins: ColonelCathcart: Note to old people:

Don't get COVID, it can actually likely kill you.

/unlike most young people

And asymptomatic young people can spread it to old people. So it's in everyone's best interest to stop spreading it period. Shut the fark up and wear your mask.

I wear my mask all the time outside (and don't go to bars or gyms), but old (and/or sick) people are the ones mostly dying which is a fact.

[Fark user image 425x318]

/from Korea and BI - both trustworthy

Because we all know permanent organ damage is preferable to, and costs less than death...


Citation needed on incidence of your alleged permanent organ damage.
 
Displayed 50 of 57 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.