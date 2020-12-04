 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Sometimes a monolith is a monolith. But sometimes it's just a cigar (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blah, blah, blah...by the pixels...blah, blah, blah.
 
SoupGuru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's amazing how many simple folk can be confused by windows and windshields.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Reflections! How do they work?
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a monolith.

It's a Grail.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unsolicited Monolith in the Utah: UMIU
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

And anticrepuscular rays.

http://www.atoptics.co.uk/atoptics/an​t​i1.htm

TBH, though, they are impressive.  It makes it look like [insert deity here] is standing Right Over There.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

At least it wasn't in Uranus.
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I just thought 'what the hell is that'. I'm just a north Idaho boy and we don't see things like that."

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somebody, I think the people who took it away, were getting all pissy about how the "artists" had carved into the rocks to make a place for the object, but I don't think so. It's nowhere near them.

This is all true though

It had become a major attraction and "with the amount of people who are not familiar with desert landscapes, the damage to the land from all the vehicles and people was going to be disastrous," he added, noting the group returned to the location the next morning to find dozens of cars and a plane.

CONSUME = consumer = YOU

Here, take it, Ross Bernard, your 15 seconds of fame. Because YOU had to be there too, YOU had to be the one to SEE something that you could use to put on your farking internet life. .

what exactly happened to the monolith keep reading because I was literally there. On Friday, 3 friends and myself drove the 6 hours down to the middle of nowhere in Utah and got to the "trailhead" around 7 PM after passing a sea of cars on our way in.
We passed one group as we hiked towards the mysterious monolith, while another group was there when we arrived, and they left pretty quick after we got there. For the next hour and 40 minutes we had the place to ourselves.
I had just finished taking some photos of the monolith under the moonlight and was taking a break, thinking about settings I needed to change for my last battery of drone flight when we heard some voices coming up the canyon. We were contemplating packing up our things as they walked up, so they could enjoy it for themselves like we did. At this point I looked down at my watch and it was 8:40 PM.

Fark you, Ross Bernard and all of your friends. Every single one of you.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also documented by a plumber

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
huntercr
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

That picture cracks me up because due to all the years of Star Trek and similar Sci-Fi from the 60's, I've been conditioned to think  anything set in a dry rocky place looks totally fake. LOL
 
holdmybones
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
For like two years there was a farker who I had a running joke with and one of us would randomly say the word "monolith" whenever we traded comments. I can't remember for the life of me what their handle was but this would have been a golden time for our little joke.

(whistles "Memories" whilst staring at the cloudy sky)
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

If you're asking why we didn't stop them well, they were right to take it out. We stayed the night and the next day hiked to a hill top overlooking the area where we saw at least 70 different cars (and a plane) in and out. Cars parking everywhere in the delicate desert landscape. Nobody following a path or each other. We could literally see people trying to approach it from every direction to try and reach it, permanently altering the untouched landscape. Mother Nature is an artist, it's best to leave the art in the wild to her.

"I just wanna tell everyone that it is WRONG to use unspoiled nature as your backdrop for a photo op , like I did when I drove 6 hours to go see the magnificent thing myself, hung out for hours, then documented everything I could see, so I could put it on the internet. I'd like to tell the masses that while it is great that I did this, and now I'm internet famous, it would be WRONG for everyone else to do the same thing, since as you can see and I've amply demonstrated on my Instagram page, which has now been seen worldwide. Remember, don't do this."
"listen to me. Remember, I am the one who documented the monolith, instead of just minding my own business."
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Monoliths are soooo last week. We're spotting duoliths now.
 
BlackChickWhiteAccent [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark you, Ross Bernard and all of your friends. Every single one of you.


I didn't read the article, so thanks for the summary. And I agree 100 percent.  How is this muthafarker gonna sit there and talk about curious tourists doing the same destructive bullshiat to the land that he is?

Some adventurous, (mostly white) people are always deciding to do some shiat to attract attention, and end up farking up what was probably a relatively pristine place.

"I'm special!" "I have the ability to spend insane amounts of money to show how special I am!" "And since I'm an attention whore, I'm gonna build and place shiat in places sacred to those who originally occupied it!"

My God, it never stops, does it? Take Mt Everest, for example. Everyone with 50 thousand dollars to climb (not including airfare, and equipment) is invited! And now the Earth's highest mountain is cluttered with trash, human waste, oxygen tanks, and dead bodies.  The government grifts the money, and the Tibetans and Nepalese suffer untold environmental damage.  But fark the planet! Money to be made, bills to be paid!

The only bad asses walking this earth, are the ones who've been to outer space, and the moon. But I'm pretty sure Elon Musk and the boys will open that shiat up to tourism too.

God should smite us all for farking up the planet the way we do.
 
