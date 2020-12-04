 Skip to content
(Some Frozen Guy)   There isn't a way to really describe this, other than it's called "Frozen Dead Guy Days." The whole story is wild from beginning to end. Difficulty: No Walt Disney. Cool tag freezes out Weird tag   (frozendeadguydays.org) divider line
    Cryonics, Frozen Dead Guy Days, Family, Grandpa Bredo, grandson Trygve Bauge, daughter Aud Morstoel  
Bob Geldof - Ending Death
A freezer geezer.
 
Coffin races FTW!
 
At least he wasn't stuffed and mounted. He'd be more fun at parties that way though. I thin there's some kind of club that has a stuffed dead guy at ceremonies.
 
HATCHET JACK UNAVAILABLE FOR COMMENT.
 
BETRAYING THE MARTYRS - Let It Go (Official Music Video)
My favorite Colorado festival!  The only parade sponsored by Tuff shed and mortuaries.
Thirty years, only four of which were at LN2 temperature. Dry isn't cold enough to stop all biochemical activity, so he's long past his thaw-by date (assuming whole-body cryopreservation actually works in the first place), but at least it'll help keep the tourists coming.
 
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt0245139/​
 
Dry *ice*.
 
Frozen
Nederland is a great town-highly recommend spending some time there.
 
T-Power - Life In The Freezer + Large Grey Area (Official Video)
Been to the festival, girlfriend even did the polar plunge.

It holds one of the Coffin race triple crown events also, while we are talking about random events.
Coffin Races at Frozen Dead Guy Days 2016
Mandatory safety tip:  Beer bottles can explode if left in the freezer.  Don't let it happen to your Dead Guy.
 
Flare aka Ken Ishii - Deep Freeze (Leaps)
